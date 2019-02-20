Fresh Del Monte Produce : Board of Directors Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend

Log in
0
02/20/2019

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) today announced that its board of directors has determined to suspend the Company’s quarterly cash dividend in light of the terms of the Company’s credit facility.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the intents, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to various matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described under the caption “Key Information - Risk Factors” in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2018, along with other reports that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to the Editor: This release and other press releases are available on the Company's web site, www.freshdelmonte.com.


© Business Wire 2019
