Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) today reported financial results
for the fourth quarter and year ended December 28, 2018. For the full
year, the Company reported a loss per share of $0.45, compared with
earnings per diluted share of $2.39 for 2017. The Company reported an
adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.44 for the full year 2018,
compared with adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.43 for the full
year 2017. The Company reported a loss per share of $0.70 in the fourth
quarter of 2018, compared with a loss per share of $0.13 in the fourth
quarter of 2017. The Company reported an adjusted loss per share of
$0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with an adjusted loss per
share of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
“We had higher sales in North America, driven by our acquisition of Mann
Packing Company in 2018,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer. “This strategic acquisition accelerated our efforts
to diversify our presence in the fresh and fresh-cut vegetable industry.
We're proud of how well the integration has gone during a year in which
we faced a number of other challenges, including port delays, severe
winter weather events and truck shortages in the U.S., along with higher
operating costs. As we enter 2019, we continue to focus sharply on
implementing our operating strategies, and taking aggressive action to
transform our Company to meet consumer demand for healthy and convenient
food products.”
Net sales for the year were $4,493.9 million, a 10% increase compared
with $4,085.9 million in 2017. Net sales for the fourth quarter were
$1,045.9 million, compared with $953.7 million in the prior year's
fourth quarter. The increase in net sales for the full year and fourth
quarter were driven by higher net sales in the Company's other fresh and
prepared food business segments as a result of the Company's recent
acquisition of Mann Packing Company, partially offset by lower net sales
in the Company's banana business segment.
Gross profit for the year was $279.8 million, compared with gross profit
of $331.6 million in 2017. Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $42.4
million, compared with $51.0 million in the prior year's fourth quarter.
The decrease in gross profit for the full year and fourth quarter were
primarily attributable to higher fruit and distribution costs in all of
the Company's business segments, along with lower banana sales volume,
partially offset by favorable exchange rates.
Operating income for the year was $38.6 million, compared with an
operating income of $152.7 million in 2017. Adjusted operating income
was $82.1 million in 2018, compared with $155.1 million in 2017.
Operating loss for the fourth quarter was $20.4 million, compared with
operating income of $2.6 million in the prior year's fourth quarter.
Adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter was $7.5 million,
compared with adjusted operating income of $5.2 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017. The change in operating income for the full year and
fourth quarter was primarily attributable to higher asset impairment and
other charges and lower gross profit.
Net loss attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for the year was
$21.9 million, compared with net income of $120.8 million in 2017.
Adjusted net income was $21.6 million, compared with adjusted net income
of $123.2 million in 2017. Net loss attributable to Fresh Del Monte
Produce Inc. for the fourth quarter was $34.0 million, compared with a
net loss of $6.3 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Adjusted
net loss was $21.1 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $3.7
million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The change in net (loss) income
for the full year and fourth quarter reflects lower operating income,
along with higher interest expense and higher other expense, net.
|
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(U.S. dollars in millions, except share and per share data) -
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
Year ended
|
Statement of Operations:
|
|
December 28,
2018
|
|
December 29,
2017
|
|
December 28,
2018
|
|
December 29,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
1,045.9
|
|
|
$
|
953.7
|
|
|
$
|
4,493.9
|
|
|
$
|
4,085.9
|
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
1,003.5
|
|
|
902.6
|
|
|
4,213.9
|
|
|
3,753.6
|
|
Other charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
42.4
|
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
279.8
|
|
|
331.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
46.8
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
|
194.7
|
|
|
173.2
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
(7.1
|
)
|
|
3.0
|
|
Asset impairment and other charges, net
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
53.6
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
(20.4
|
)
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
38.6
|
|
|
152.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
22.7
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(29.6
|
)
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
144.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
24.9
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(32.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
119.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to reedemable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and noncontrolling interests
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
|
|
$
|
(34.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
120.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income per ordinary share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.70
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
2.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income per ordinary share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.70
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per ordinary share
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
48,395,182
|
|
|
49,224,216
|
|
|
48,625,175
|
|
|
50,247,881
|
|
Diluted
|
|
48,395,182
|
|
|
49,224,216
|
|
|
48,625,175
|
|
|
50,588,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Statement of Operations Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
$
|
28.2
|
|
|
$
|
19.8
|
|
|
$
|
101.2
|
|
|
$
|
80.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures (per share)(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported net (loss) income - Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.70
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
Other charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Asset impairment and other charges, net
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Other (gain) loss on sales and disposal of assets, net
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
2.43
|
|
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures section for further reconciliation on
Non-GAAP measures.
|
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Business Segment Data
|
(U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
|
December 28, 2018
|
|
December 29, 2017
|
Segment Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Fresh Produce
|
|
$
|
563.2
|
|
|
54%
|
|
$
|
49.0
|
|
115%
|
|
$
|
454.9
|
|
|
48%
|
|
$
|
31.4
|
|
|
62%
|
Banana
|
|
394.8
|
|
|
38%
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
(5)%
|
|
421.3
|
|
|
44%
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
29%
|
Prepared Food
|
|
87.9
|
|
|
8%
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
(10)%
|
|
77.5
|
|
|
8%
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
$
|
1,045.9
|
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
42.4
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
953.7
|
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
51.0
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
December 28, 2018
|
|
December 29, 2017
|
Segment Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Fresh Produce
|
|
$
|
2,443.0
|
|
|
54%
|
|
$
|
180.2
|
|
|
64%
|
|
$
|
1,997.2
|
|
|
49%
|
|
$
|
179.2
|
|
|
54%
|
Banana
|
|
1,703.1
|
|
|
38%
|
|
84.1
|
|
|
30%
|
|
1,775.1
|
|
|
43%
|
|
113.4
|
|
|
34%
|
Prepared Food
|
|
347.8
|
|
|
8%
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
6%
|
|
313.6
|
|
|
8%
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
$
|
4,493.9
|
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
279.8
|
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
4,085.9
|
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
331.6
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
Year ended
|
Net Sales by Geographic Region:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 28,
2018
|
|
December 29,
2017
|
|
December 28,
2018
|
|
December 29,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
683.7
|
|
|
65%
|
|
$
|
548.6
|
|
|
57%
|
|
$
|
2,871.3
|
|
|
64%
|
|
$
|
2,382.4
|
|
|
58%
|
Europe
|
|
146.3
|
|
|
14%
|
|
164.0
|
|
|
17%
|
|
653.7
|
|
|
15%
|
|
665.9
|
|
|
16%
|
Middle East
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
10%
|
|
126.7
|
|
|
13%
|
|
445.6
|
|
|
10%
|
|
518.8
|
|
|
13%
|
Asia
|
|
107.2
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
100.2
|
|
|
12%
|
|
465.7
|
|
|
10%
|
|
460.2
|
|
|
11%
|
Other
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
1%
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
1%
|
|
57.6
|
|
|
1%
|
|
58.6
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
$
|
1,045.9
|
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
953.7
|
|
|
100%
|
|
$
|
4,493.9
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,085.9
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 28,
2018
|
|
December 29,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
21.3
|
|
|
$
|
25.1
|
Trade and other accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
473.5
|
|
|
432.4
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
565.3
|
|
|
541.8
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
78.7
|
|
|
20.5
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
1,138.8
|
|
|
1,019.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in and advances to unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
2.0
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
1,392.2
|
|
|
1,328.3
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
423.4
|
|
|
261.9
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
166.9
|
|
|
45.9
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
127.8
|
|
|
109.0
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,255.2
|
|
|
$
|
2,766.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
576.6
|
|
|
$
|
382.4
|
Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.6
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
10.8
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
586.0
|
|
|
393.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
661.9
|
|
|
357.0
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|
237.7
|
|
|
224.9
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,485.6
|
|
|
975.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
51.8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
1,692.0
|
|
|
1,767.4
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
23.8
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
1,717.8
|
|
|
1,791.2
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,255.2
|
|
|
$
|
2,766.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Working capital
|
|
|
|
$
|
552.8
|
|
|
$
|
626.0
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
$
|
662.4
|
|
|
$
|
357.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
December 28,
2018
|
|
December 29,
2017
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(15.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
119.2
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
|
|
|
|
|
provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
100.5
|
|
|
79.9
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Asset impairment charges
|
|
46.4
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
(7.1
|
)
|
|
3.0
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
(5.7
|
)
|
|
9.6
|
|
Other changes
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
(16.9
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
(49.4
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
(7.6
|
)
|
|
9.8
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
131.3
|
|
|
27.0
|
|
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities
|
|
(5.9
|
)
|
|
(7.6
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
246.6
|
|
|
194.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(150.5
|
)
|
|
(138.5
|
)
|
Investments in unconsolidated companies
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
Purchase of businesses
|
|
(357.5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(494.8
|
)
|
|
(133.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net borrowings on long-term debt
|
|
304.5
|
|
|
126.9
|
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
Net payments related to share-based awards
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Repurchase and retirement of ordinary shares
|
|
(29.4
|
)
|
|
(142.0
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(29.0
|
)
|
|
(30.1
|
)
|
Net cash provided (used) in financing activities
|
|
242.0
|
|
|
(53.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
5.0
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning
|
|
25.1
|
|
|
20.1
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, ending
|
|
$
|
21.3
|
|
|
$
|
25.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Year 2018 Business Segment Performance
(As reported in
business segment data)
Other Fresh Produce
Net sales for the year were $2,443.0 million, compared with $1,997.2
million in the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily
attributable to increased sales volume in the Company's fresh-cut fruit
and vegetables and increased sales volume and selling prices in the
Company's vegetables product line as a result of the Company's
acquisition of Mann Packing Company. The Company also benefitted from
increased sales volume in its avocado product line. Volume was 17%
higher. Gross profit for the year was $180.2 million, compared with
gross profit of $179.2 million in 2017.
Gold pineapple - Net sales decreased 1% to $487.9 million. Volume
increased 2%. Pricing decreased 3%. Unit cost was 5% higher.
Fresh-cut fruit - Net sales increased 3% to $510.6 million. Volume
increased 2%. Pricing increased 1%. Unit cost was 1% higher.
Fresh-cut vegetables - Net sales increased to $433.2 million. Volume
increased four fold. Pricing decreased 21%. Unit cost was 23% lower.
Avocados - Net sales increased 5% to $329.2 million. Volume increased
33%. Pricing decreased 21%. Unit cost was 23% lower.
Non-tropical - Net sales decreased 6% to $221.5 million. Volume
decreased 8%. Pricing increased 2%. Unit cost was 1% higher.
Vegetables - Net sales increased to $140.1 million. Volume increased
four fold. Pricing increased 1%. Unit cost was 7% lower.
Bananas
Net sales for the year were $1,703.1 million, compared with $1,775.1
million in 2017. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower
sales volume in the Middle East and Europe, along with lower selling
prices in Europe, partially offset by higher selling prices in the
Middle East and North America. Worldwide pricing increased $0.45, or 3%,
to $14.50 per unit, compared with $14.05 per unit in 2017. Volume was 7%
lower. Gross profit for the year was $84.1 million, compared with gross
profit of $113.4 million in 2017. Unit cost was 5% higher than the prior
year period.
Prepared Food
Net sales for the year were $347.8 million, compared with $313.6 million
in 2017, primarily the result of higher sales volume and selling prices
in the Company's prepared vegetable product lines as a result of the
acquisition of Mann Packing Company, partially offset by lower net sales
in the Company's prepared pineapple product lines. Gross profit for the
year was $15.5 million, compared with $39.0 million in 2017.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Business Segment Performance
(As
reported in business segment data)
Other Fresh Produce
Net sales for the quarter increased to $563.2 million, compared with
$454.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily
attributable to higher sales volume in the Company's fresh-cut fruit and
vegetables product lines and higher sales volume and selling prices in
the Company's vegetable product line as a result of its acquisition of
Mann Packing Company. Gross profit for the quarter was $49.0 million,
compared with gross profit of $31.4 million in the fourth quarter of
2017.
Gold pineapple - Net sales decreased 9% to $116.2 million. Volume
decreased 15%. Pricing increased 7%. Unit cost was 5% higher.
Fresh-cut fruit - Net sales increased 4% to $114.2 million. Volume
increased 6%. Pricing decreased 1%. Unit cost was 4% lower.
Fresh-cut vegetables - Net sales increased to $122.5 million. Volume
increased four fold. Pricing decreased 21%. Unit cost was 21% lower.
Avocados - Net sales decreased 4% to $65.3 million. Volume increased
16%. Pricing decreased 18%. Unit cost was 28% higher.
Non-tropical - Net sales decreased 31% to $28.3 million. Volume
decreased 8%. Pricing decreased 25%. Unit cost was 21% lower.
Vegetables - Net sales increased to $46.2 million. Volume increased five
fold. Pricing increased 19%. Unit cost was 8% higher.
Bananas
Net sales for the quarter were $394.8 million, compared with $421.3
million in the prior year's fourth quarter, primarily due to lower sales
volume in the Middle East, Europe and North America, partially offset by
higher selling prices in the Middle East and North America. Worldwide
pricing increased $0.36, or 3%, to $13.87 per unit, compared with $13.51
per unit in 2017. Volume was 9% lower. Gross profit for the quarter was
a loss of $2.2 million, compared with gross profit of $14.7 million in
the fourth quarter of 2017. Unit cost was 7% higher than the prior year
period.
Prepared Food
Net sales for the quarter were $87.9 million, compared with $77.5
million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily the result of higher
sales volume and selling prices in the Company's North America prepared
vegetable product lines, as a result of the acquisition of Mann Packing
Company, partially offset by lower net sales in the Company's prepared
pineapple product lines. Gross profit for the quarter was a loss of $4.4
million, compared with gross profit of $4.9 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017.
Cash Flows
Net cash provided by operating activities for the full-year was $246.6
million, compared with $194.2 million in the same period of 2017.
Total Debt
Total debt increased from $357.6 million at the end of 2017 to $662.4
million at the end of 2018, primarily as a result of borrowing related
to the Company's acquisition of Mann Packing Company.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company's results are determined in accordance with U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Some of the information presented
in this press release reflects adjustments to GAAP measures such as
amounts related to restructuring, asset impairment charges, (gain) loss
on sales of assets and certain other special items, if any. Management
believes these adjustments provide a more comparable analysis of the
ongoing operating performance of the business.
These adjustments result in non-GAAP financial measures and are referred
to in this press release as adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating
income (loss), adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net income (loss)
per share. Because all companies do not use identical calculations, our
presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable
to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP measures provide us with an understanding of the results from
the primary operations of our business. We use these non-GAAP financial
measures to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance
because management believes they provide more comparable measures of our
continuing business as they adjust for special items that are not
reflective of the normal earnings of our business. These measures may be
useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance
of our business because these measures:
1. Are used by investors to measure a company's comparable operating
performance;
2. Are financial measurements that are used by lenders and other parties
to evaluate creditworthiness; and
3. Are used by our management for various purposes, including as
measures of performance of our operating entities and as a basis of
strategic planning and forecasting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
|
|
(U.S. dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) -
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
|
December 28, 2018
|
|
December 29, 2017
|
|
|
Gross
profit
|
|
Operating
(loss)
income
|
|
Net (loss)
income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce
Inc.
|
|
Net (loss)
income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce
Inc.
per diluted
share
|
|
Gross
profit
|
|
Operating
(loss)
income
|
|
Net (loss)
income
attributable
to Fresh
Del
Monte
Produce
Inc.
|
|
Net (loss)
income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce
Inc.
per diluted
share
|
As reported
|
|
$
|
42.4
|
|
$
|
(20.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.70
|
)
|
|
$
|
51.0
|
|
$
|
2.6
|
|
|
$
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other charges (1)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
Asset impairment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other charges, net (1)
|
|
—
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
—
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Other gain (loss) on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales and disposal of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets, net (2)
|
|
—
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
As adjusted
|
|
$
|
42.4
|
|
$
|
(7.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
51.1
|
|
$
|
5.2
|
|
|
$
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
December 28, 2018
|
|
December 29, 2017
|
|
|
Gross
profit
|
|
Operating
(loss)
income
|
|
Net (loss)
income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.
|
|
Net (loss)
income
attributable to
Fresh Del Monte
Produce Inc.
per diluted
share
|
|
Gross
profit
|
|
Operating
(loss)
income
|
|
Net (loss)
income
attributable
to Fresh
Del Monte
Produce
Inc.
|
|
Net (loss)
income
attributable to
Fresh Del
Monte
Produce Inc.
per diluted
share
|
As reported
|
|
$
|
279.8
|
|
$
|
38.6
|
|
|
$
|
(21.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
$
|
331.6
|
|
$
|
152.7
|
|
|
$
|
120.8
|
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other charges (1)
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Asset impairment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other charges, net (1)
|
|
—
|
|
53.6
|
|
|
53.6
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
—
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Other gain (loss) on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales and disposal of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets, net (2)
|
|
—
|
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
As adjusted
|
|
$
|
280.0
|
|
$
|
82.1
|
|
|
$
|
21.6
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
332.3
|
|
$
|
155.1
|
|
|
$
|
123.2
|
|
|
$
|
2.43
|
|
(1)
|
|
For 2018, asset impairment and other charges, net for the fourth
quarter primarily included charges related to (1) restructuring
activities in Asia, Central America, North America and South America
related to strategic business decisions, (2) impairment of the
prepared foods trade names and trademarks, (3) acquisition costs in
North America. Asset impairment and other charges, net for the year
ended also included restructuring costs related to Asia, Central
America, South America and acquisition costs in North America. For
2017, asset impairment and other charges, net for the fourth quarter
included charges related to: (1) the write-off of an investment
venture in Africa, (2) impairment of the prepared trademark in the
United Kingdom, (3) insurance recoveries for previously announced
natural disasters in South America, net of additional charges, and
(4) expenses related to the Kunia Well Site reserve. Additionally,
asset impairment and other charges, net for the year also included
insurance proceeds related to previously announced flooding in South
America offset by impairment charges in South America and North
America due to natural disasters and impairment charges due to
flooding in Asia.
|
(2)
|
|
Other gain on sale and disposal of assets, net is included in (gain)
loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net. For 2018,
other gain on sale and disposal of assets, net for the fourth
quarter primarily related to a gain on property and assets sales in
South America and North America as well as gains on maritime
equipment sales. Other gain on sale and disposal of assets, net for
the year also included gain on property sales in Europe offset by
asset disposal charges in South America due to restructuring
activities. For 2017, other gain on sale and disposal of assets, net
primarily related to maritime equipment sales. Gain on sale and
disposal of assets, net is included in gain on disposal of property,
plant and equipment in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of
Operations.
|
|
|
Conference Call and Web Cast Data
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will host a conference call and
simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the
fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and to review the
Company’s progress and outlook. The Web cast can be accessed on the
Company’s Investor Relations home page at http://ir.freshdelmonte.com.
The call will be available for re-broadcast on the Company’s website
approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically
integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh
and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and
distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte®
brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and
reliability for over 125 years.
Forward-looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
regarding the intent, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or
its officers with respect to the Company’s plans and future performance.
These forward-looking statements are based on information currently
available to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update
these statements. It is important to note that these forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks
and uncertainties. In this press release, these statements appear in a
number of places and include statements regarding the intent, beliefs or
current expectations of us or our officers (including statements
preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believes”,
“expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions) with respect to various
matters, including our plans and future performance. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Fresh
Del Monte’s actual plans and performance may differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors,
including (i) the uncertain global economic environment and the timing
and strength of a recovery in the markets we serve, and the extent to
which adverse economic conditions continue to affect our sales volume
and results, including our ability to command premium prices for certain
of our principal products, or increase competitive pressures within the
industry, (ii) the impact of governmental initiatives in the United
States and abroad to spur economic activity, including the effects of
significant government monetary or other market interventions on
inflation, price controls and foreign exchange rates, (iii) the impact
of governmental trade restrictions, including adverse governmental
regulation that may impact our ability to access certain markets such as
uncertainty surrounding the recent vote in the United Kingdom to leave
the European Union (often referred as Brexit), including spillover
effects to other Eurozone countries, (iv) our anticipated cash needs in
light of our liquidity, (v) the continued ability of our distributors
and suppliers to have access to sufficient liquidity to fund their
operations, (vi) trends and other factors affecting our financial
condition or results of operations from period to period, including
changes in product mix or consumer demand for branded products such as
ours, particularly as consumers remain price-conscious in the current
economic environment; anticipated price and expense levels; the impact
of crop disease, severe weather conditions, such as flooding, or natural
disasters, such as earthquakes, on crop quality and yields and on our
ability to grow, procure or export our products; the impact of prices
for petroleum-based products and packaging materials; and the
availability of sufficient labor during peak growing and harvesting
seasons, (vii) the impact of pricing and other actions by our
competitors, particularly during periods of low consumer confidence and
spending levels, (viii) the impact of foreign currency fluctuations,
(ix) our plans for expansion of our business (including through
acquisitions) and cost savings, (x) our ability to successfully
integrate acquisitions into our operations, (xi) the impact of
impairment or other charges associated with exit activities, crop or
facility damage or otherwise, (xii) the timing and cost of resolution of
pending and future legal and environmental proceedings or
investigations, (xiii) the impact of changes in tax accounting or tax
laws (or interpretations thereof), and the impact of settlements of
adjustments proposed by the Internal Revenue Service or other taxing
authorities in connection with our tax audits, and (xiv) the cost and
other implications of changes in regulations applicable to our business,
including potential legislative or regulatory initiatives in the United
States or elsewhere directed at mitigating the effects of climate
change. All forward-looking statements in this report are based on
information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no
obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The
Company’s plans and performance may also be affected by the factors
described in Item 1A. - “Risk Factors” in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2017 along
with other reports that the Company has on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005303/en/