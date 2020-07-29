Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 07/29/2020 | 06:04am EDT Send by mail :

Despite COVID-19 Company reported net income per diluted share of $0.38 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.54 Company reduced long-term debt by $51.8 million since the end of 2019, driven by strong operating cash flow Company continues transformation of the fresh and value-added products segment Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), ("Fresh Del Monte" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 26, 2020. The Company reported net income per diluted share of $0.38 for the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.78 in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.54 in the second quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.72 in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's Board of Directors declared an interim cash dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share, payable on September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2020. "As a result of significant global disruptions, including lockdowns, closures and quarantines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresh Del Monte Produce went through an unprecedented, turbulent period during the quarter," said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Even with these challenges and the nature of our perishable business, we remained focused on protecting the health and safety of our global team members, and we maintained our business continuity. Our liquidity and ability to generate positive cash-flows remained strong during the quarter. Our transformation is expected to continue in the quarters ahead as we look to improve our asset utilization around the globe, create efficiencies in our operations and position our Company to deliver stronger long-term performance." Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $1,092.3 million, compared with $1,239.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net sales of $147.1 million was attributable to lower net sales in all of the Company's business segments. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted net sales during the second quarter by an estimated $132.0 million, in its fresh and value-added products and banana segments, as compared to the Company's original expectations for these segments which were developed prior to the pandemic. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $78.7 million, compared with $97.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 was $89.3 million, compared with $98.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was principally due to lower gross profit in the Company's fresh and value-added products segment, partially offset by higher gross profit in the Company's banana segment. Gross profit was also impacted by incremental costs, mainly related to other product-related charges of $10.6 million, primarily as a result of reduced demand in the Company's foodservice business and shifting demand at retail, as a result of government imposed mandatory restrictions and social distancing initiatives associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and volatile supply and demand conditions, along with higher ocean freight costs, partially offset by lower production and procurement costs. Operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $33.1 million, compared with operating income of $57.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income was $43.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted operating income of $52.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating income was due to lower gross profit, lower gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net, and higher asset impairment and other charges (credits), net. Net income attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for the second quarter of 2020 was $17.9 million, compared with net income attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. of $38.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income was $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted net income of $35.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of lower operating income and the decrease in other (expense) income net, partially offset by lower provision for income taxes. More disclosures related to the COVID-19 pandemic are available in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited) Quarter ended Six months ended Statement of Operations: June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 Net sales $ 1,092.3 $ 1,239.4 $ 2,210.3 $ 2,393.6 Cost of products sold 1,003.0 1,141.2 2,044.5 2,200.3 Other product-related charges 10.6 0.6 18.6 0.6 Gross profit 78.7 97.6 147.2 192.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 45.6 45.3 98.3 99.6 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.4 5.7 1.6 9.2 Asset impairment and other charges (credits), net 1.4 0.8 (0.4) 3.8 Operating income 33.1 57.2 50.9 98.5 Interest expense, net 5.6 6.8 10.9 13.6 Other (expense) income, net (5.2) (2.9) (4.4) 8.4 Income before income taxes 22.3 47.5 35.6 93.3 Provision for income taxes 4.2 8.5 4.5 17.1 Net income $ 18.1 $ 39.0 $ 31.1 $ 76.2 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable and noncontrolling interests 0.2 0.9 0.2 2.0 Net income attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. $ 17.9 $ 38.1 $ 30.9 $ 74.2 Net income per ordinary share attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.79 $ 0.65 $ 1.53 Net income per ordinary share attributable to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.78 $ 0.64 $ 1.53 Dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.15 $ — Weighted average number of ordinary shares: Basic 47,557,820 48,533,444 47,818,922 48,540,571 Diluted 47,614,553 48,582,135 47,918,071 48,624,956 Selected Statement of Operations Data: Depreciation and amortization $ 23.4 $ 24.3 $ 47.1 $ 49.0 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited) June 26,

2020 December 27,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31.5 $ 33.3 Trade and other accounts receivable, net 444.9 439.0 Inventories, net 496.4 551.8 Other current assets 30.8 27.4 Total current assets 1,003.6 1,051.5 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated companies 1.9 1.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,390.3 1,403.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 169.1 162.1 Goodwill 423.3 423.7 Intangible assets, net 154.3 158.2 Other noncurrent assets 151.7 149.3 Total assets $ 3,294.2 $ 3,349.9 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 506.0 $ 522.2 Current maturities of debt and finance leases 0.3 0.3 Current maturities of operating leases 33.7 32.5 Other current liabilities 11.5 7.9 Total current liabilities 551.5 562.9 Long-term debt and finance leases 535.0 586.8 Operating leases, less current maturities 107.7 102.7 Other noncurrent liabilities 324.8 298.5 Total liabilities 1,519.0 1,550.9 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 55.1 55.3 Total Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shareholders' equity 1,695.2 1,719.2 Noncontrolling interests 24.9 24.5 Total shareholders' equity 1,720.1 1,743.7 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity $ 3,294.2 $ 3,349.9 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited) Six months ended June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 31.1 $ 76.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46.8 48.5 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.3 0.5 Asset impairment, net 2.8 3.3 Share-based compensation expense 4.7 6.1 Deferred income taxes (3.2) 7.6 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (1.6) (9.2) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1.2) (1.2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (9.9) (20.6) Inventories 53.6 30.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3.0) 1.6 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12.6) (73.7) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 2.7 (4.1) Net cash provided by operating activities 110.5 65.0 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (35.9) (70.2) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 2.2 28.0 Other investing activities 0.5 0.7 Net cash used in investing activities (33.2) (41.5) Financing activities: Net repayments on debt (49.8) (24.7) Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net (1.1) (1.8) Net payments related to share-based awards (0.5) (0.6) Dividends paid (7.2) — Repurchase and retirement of ordinary shares (20.8) (9.2) Net cash used in financing activities (79.4) (36.3) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.3 7.7 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1.8) (5.1) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 33.3 21.3 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 31.5 $ 16.2 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measures (per share)(1): Quarter ended Six months ended June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 Reported net income - Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.78 $ 0.64 $ 1.53 Other product-related charges 0.22 0.01 0.39 0.01 Asset impairment and other charges (credits), net 0.03 0.02 (0.01) 0.08 (Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (0.03) (0.12) (0.03) (0.19) (Gain) on settlement of litigation — — — (0.34) Tax effect of all adjustments and other tax-related items (0.06) 0.03 (0.11) 0.09 Adjusted net income - Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.72 $ 0.88 $ 1.18 (1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures section for further reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries Business Segment Data (U.S. dollars in millions) - (Unaudited) Quarter ended June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 Segment Data: Net Sales Gross Profit Net Sales Gross Profit Fresh and value-added products $ 636.2 58 % $ 37.1 47 % $ 764.3 62 % $ 57.5 (1) 59 % Banana 429.6 39 % 39.0 50 % 440.0 35 % 36.9 (1) 38 % Other products and services 26.5 3 % 2.6 3 % 35.1 3 % 3.2 3 % $ 1,092.3 100 % $ 78.7 100 % $ 1,239.4 100 % $ 97.6 100 % (1) The Company's segment data disclosures for the year 2019 have been revised to reflect certain reclassification adjustments affecting cost of products sold. These reclassification adjustments resulted in an increase to gross profit in the Company's banana segment of $1.9 million and a decrease to gross profit of $0.6 million in the fresh and value-added products segment in the second quarter of 2019. These reclassification adjustments also increased selling, general and administrative expenses by $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 28, 2019. Quarter ended Net Sales by Geographic Region: June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 North America $ 667.1 61 % $ 816.8 66 % Europe 164.0 15 % 171.2 14 % Asia 134.1 12 % 131.1 10 % Middle East 114.2 11 % 109.3 9 % Other 12.9 1 % 11.0 1 % $ 1,092.3 100 % $ 1,239.4 100 % Second Quarter 2020 Business Segment Performance and Selected Financial Data (As reported in business segment data) Fresh and Value-Added Products Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $636.2 million, compared with $764.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower net sales in the Company's fresh-cut fruit and vegetable, avocado, pineapple and prepared food product lines. The Company has estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted net sales in the fresh and value-added products segment during the second quarter of 2020 by an estimated $117.0 million, as compared to the Company's original expectations for these segments which were developed prior to the pandemic. In addition, the impact of the Company's voluntary product recall in the fourth quarter of 2019 continued to negatively impact its fresh-cut vegetable net sales during the quarter as volumes have not returned to pre-recall levels. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $37.1 million, compared with gross profit of $57.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. Other product-related charges represented $9.0 million for the segment, primarily related to inventory write-offs of pineapples, fresh-cut vegetables and melons. Gold pineapple - Net sales were $113.9 million, compared with $126.1 million in the prior year period. Volume was 5% lower. Pricing was 4% lower. Unit cost was 10% higher. Fresh-cut fruit - Net sales were $110.4 million, compared with 146.1 million in the prior year period. Volume was 26% lower. Pricing was 2% higher. Unit cost was 1% higher. Fresh-cut vegetables - Net sales were $86.3 million, compared with $119.4 million in the prior year period. Volume was 32% lower. Pricing was 6% higher. Unit cost was 11% higher. Avocados - Net sales were $93.5 million, compared with $124.9 million in the prior year period. Volume decreased 7%. Pricing was 19% lower. Unit cost was 23% lower. Vegetables - Net sales were $35.0 million, compared with $42.8 million in the prior year period. Volume decreased 21%. Pricing was 3% higher. Unit cost was 9% higher. Non-tropical fruit - Includes the Company's grape, apple, citrus, berry, pear, peach, plum, nectarine, cherry and kiwi product lines. Net sales were $75.2 million, compared with $69.5 million in the prior year period. Volume increased 14%. Pricing was 5% lower. Unit cost was 7% lower. Prepared food products - Includes the Company's prepared traditional products, and meals and snacks product lines. Net sales decreased primarily due to lower sales in the Company's meals and snacks product line, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing impact of the 2019 product recall and product rationalization efforts in the Company's Mann Packing operations in North America. Partially offsetting this decrease were higher sales volumes and per unit selling prices of canned pineapple products due to increased customer demand and higher selling prices of pineapple concentrate due to lower industry supply. Banana Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $429.6 million, compared with $440.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, principally due to lower net sales in North America and Europe, partially offset by higher net sales in the Middle East and Asia. The Company has estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted net sales in the banana segment during the second quarter of 2020 by an estimated $15.0 million, as compared to the Company's original expectations for these segments which were developed prior to the pandemic. Volume was 1% lower and worldwide pricing was 1% lower than the prior year. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $39.0 million, compared with $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Other product-related charges represented $1.6 million for the segment, primarily related to inventory write-offs. Unit cost was 2% lower than the prior year period. Cash Flows Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2020 was $110.5 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $65.0 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to lower payments of accounts payable and accrued expenses due to timing and lower levels of inventory and accounts receivable, partially offset by lower net income. Total Debt Total debt decreased from $587.1 million at the end of 2019 to $535.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Interest Expense, Net Interest expense, net for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.6 million, compared with $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower interest rates and lower average loan balances. Non-GAAP Measures The Company's results are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Some of the information presented in this press release reflects adjustments to GAAP measures such as amounts related to restructuring, asset impairment and other charges (credits), net, gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net, other product-related charges and certain other non-recurring items, if any. Management believes these adjustments provide a more comparable analysis of the underlying operating performance of the business. These adjustments result in non-GAAP financial measures and are referred to in this press release as adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. Because all companies do not use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income and adjusted net income provide the Company with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of its business. The Company uses adjusted operating income and adjusted net income to evaluate its period-over-period operating performance because management believes they provide more comparable measures of the Company's underlying operating performance as they adjust for special items to provide greater clarity to management and investors. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the Company's business because these measures: Are used by investors to measure a company's comparable operating performance; Are financial measurements that are used by lenders and other parties to evaluate creditworthiness; and Are used by the Company's management for various purposes, including as measures of performance of its operating entities and as a basis of strategic planning and forecasting. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (U.S. dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) - (Unaudited) Quarter ended June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 Gross

profit Operating

income Net income

attributable

to Fresh Del

Monte

Produce Inc. Net income

attributable

to Fresh Del

Monte

Produce Inc.

per diluted

share Gross

profit Operating

income Net income

attributable

to Fresh Del

Monte

Produce Inc. Net income

attributable

to Fresh Del

Monte

Produce Inc.

per diluted

share As reported $ 78.7 $ 33.1 $ 17.9 $ 0.38 $ 97.6 $ 57.2 $ 38.1 $ 0.78 Adjustments: Other product-related charges (1) 10.6 10.6 10.6 0.22 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.01 Asset impairment and other charges (credits), net (2) — 1.4 1.4 0.03 — 0.8 0.8 0.02 (Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (3) — (1.4) (1.4) (0.03) — (5.7) (5.7) (0.12) Tax effects of all adjustments (5) — — (2.8) (0.06) — — 1.2 0.03 As adjusted $ 89.3 $ 43.7 $ 25.7 $ 0.54 $ 98.2 $ 52.9 $ 35.0 $ 0.72 Six months ended June 26,

2020 June 28,

2019 Gross

profit Operating

income Net income

attributable

to Fresh Del

Monte

Produce Inc. Net income

attributable

to Fresh Del

Monte

Produce Inc.

per diluted

share Gross

profit Operating

income Net income

attributable to

Fresh Del

Monte

Produce Inc. Net income

attributable

to Fresh Del

Monte

Produce Inc.

per diluted

share As reported $ 147.2 $ 50.9 $ 30.9 $ 0.64 $ 192.7 $ 98.5 $ 74.2 $ 1.53 Adjustments: Other product-related charges (1) 18.6 18.8 18.8 0.39 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.01 Asset impairment and other charges (credits), net (2) — (0.4) (0.4) (0.01) — 3.8 3.8 0.08 (Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (3) — (1.6) (1.6) (0.03) — (9.2) (9.2) (0.19) (Gain) on settlement of litigation (4) — — — — — — (16.7) (0.34) Tax effects of all adjustments and other tax-related items (5) — — (5.7) (0.11) — — 4.7 0.09 As adjusted $ 165.8 $ 67.7 $ 42.0 $ 0.88 $ 193.3 $ 93.7 $ 57.4 $ 1.18 (1) Other product-related charges for the quarter and six months ended June 26, 2020 primarily related to inventory write-offs resulting from lower demand for certain of the Company's products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic led to volatile supply and demand conditions across the Company's key global markets in the six months ended June 26, 2020 which negatively affected the pricing and demand for its products, including higher price point products such as pineapples, avocados and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The inventory write-offs are also related to reduced demand in the Company's foodservice distribution channel and shifting demand at retail as the result of government imposed mandatory closures and social distancing initiatives. Other product-related charges for the six months ended June 26, 2020 also included $0.2 million of estimated trade receivable credit losses relating to the Company's foodservice customer base as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other product-related charges for the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2019 related to inclement weather in Central America. (2) Asset impairment and other charges (credits), net for the six months ended June 26, 2020 primarily related to (1) a $6.0 million insurance recovery related to a voluntary recall of vegetable products which was announced in the fourth quarter of 2019, (2) a $2.0 million reserve relating to a potential liability arising from the Company's third-party shipping logistics operation, (3) $2.1 million in impairments of property, plant, and equipment associated with production facilities in North America and Europe, (4) $0.7 million in severance expense related to the reorganization of the North America sales and marketing function, and (5) $0.7 million in asset impairment charges associated with low-yielding banana plants in the Philippines. Asset impairment and other charges (credits), net for the six months ended June 28, 2019 related to impairments of an equity investment and underutilized assets in South America, and contract termination charges in the Philippines related to a previously announced restructuring. (3) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net for the quarter and six months ended June 26, 2020 primarily related to gains on the sale of surplus land in Chile and marine equipment. Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net for the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2019 primarily related to gains on the sale of underutilized tomato assets in North America and vessels. (4) Gain on settlement of litigation for the six months ended June 28, 2019 was $16.7 million consisting of proceeds of $17.0 million, net of expenses of $0.3 million. (5) Tax effects are calculated in accordance with ASC 740, Income Taxes, using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax provision (benefit) was calculated at 0%. Certain non-GAAP adjustments were subject to valuation allowances and therefore were calculated at 0%. The tax effects of all adjustments were not included in the prior presentation for the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2019. We reevaluated the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share and made these changes to facilitate the evaluation of the Company's current operating performance and the comparability of the Company's current operating performance to past performance. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share have been recast for the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2019 to conform to the current presentation. The six months ended June 26, 2020 also included a $1.7 million tax benefit associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. Conference Call and Webcast Data Fresh Del Monte will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the second quarter 2020 financial results and to review the Company’s progress and outlook. The webcast can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations home page at www.freshdelmonte.com. The call will be available for re-broadcast on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call for a period of one year. About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Fresh Del Monte is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANNTM brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Forward-looking Information This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the intent, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the Company’s plans and future performance, including the Company’s expectations (i) that its transformation will continue in the quarters ahead and (ii) to improve its asset utilization around the globe, create efficiencies in its operations and position the Company to deliver stronger long-term performance. In this press release, these statements are preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions with respect to various matters. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Fresh Del Monte’s actual plans and performance may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including (i) the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, suppliers, customers, consumers, employees, and communities, (ii) disruptions or inefficiencies in our operations or supply chain, including any impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, (iii) the duration and spread of the pandemic and related government restrictions and our ability to maintain the safety of our workforce, (iv) our ability to successfully execute our plan to stabilize our core business, diversify our business and transform our business to a value-added business, particularly in light of COVID-19, (v) the impact of governmental trade restrictions, including adverse governmental regulation that may impact our ability to access certain markets such as uncertainty surrounding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (often referred as Brexit), including spillover effects to other Eurozone countries, (vi) our anticipated cash needs in light of our liquidity and the impact of COVID-19 on our liquidity, (vii) the continued ability of our distributors and suppliers to have access to sufficient liquidity to fund their operations, (viii) trends and other factors affecting our financial condition or results of operations from period to period, including changes in product mix, consumer preferences or consumer demand for branded products such as ours; anticipated price and expense levels; the impact of crop disease, such as vascular diseases, one of which is known as Tropical Race 4, or TR4 (also known as Panama Disease), which can destroy banana crops and was recently discovered in Latin America banana plantations, severe weather conditions, such as flooding, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, on crop quality and yields and on our ability to grow, procure or export our products; our ability to improve our existing quarantine policies and other prevention strategies, as well as find contingency plans, to protect our and our suppliers’ banana crops from vascular diseases; disruptions or issues that impact our production facilities or complex logistics network; the impact of prices for petroleum-based products and packaging materials; and the availability of sufficient labor during peak growing and harvesting seasons, (ix) the impact of pricing and other actions by our competitors, particularly during periods of low consumer confidence and spending levels, (x) the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, (xi) our plans for expansion of our business (including through acquisitions) and cost savings, (xii) our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations, (xiii) the impact of impairment or other charges associated with exit activities, crop or facility damage or otherwise, (xiv) the timing and cost of resolution of pending and future legal and environmental proceedings or investigations, (xv) the impact of changes in tax accounting or tax laws (or interpretations thereof), and the impact of settlements of adjustments proposed by the Internal Revenue Service or other taxing authorities in connection with our tax audits, (xvi) the cost and other implications of changes in regulations applicable to our business, including potential legislative or regulatory initiatives in the United States or elsewhere directed at mitigating the effects of climate change, (xvii) damage to our reputation or brand names or negative publicity about our products, (xviii) exposure to product liability claims and associated regulatory and legal actions, product recalls, including the continuing impact of the 2019 Mann packing recall, or other legal proceedings relating to our business and (xix) our ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international operations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s plans and performance may also be affected by the factors described in Item 1A. - “Risk Factors” in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2020 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019, along with other reports that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005191/en/

