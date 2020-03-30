Fresh Del Monte Produce : Names Elana Gold Chief Marketing Officer

As Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Elana will lead vision and business performance of all marketing activities

Fresh Del Monte Produce continues to build its global brand image with the landmark addition of Elana Gold as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this key role, Elana will lead Fresh Del Monte’s global marketing functions, executing global, regional and local marketing strategies aimed at delivering long-term and sustainable business growth for the iconic brand. Elana will report to Fresh Del Monte Produce’s President and COO, Youssef Zakharia.

Elana boasts more than 25 years in building strategies, organizations and capabilities for top global companies and brands, including Abbot, Novartis, PepsiCo, Sabra Foods and Yum! Brands, among others. Most recently, Elana served as Chief Commercial Officer at Before Brands, a VC-backed start-up, where she helped to develop and launch a new category of the most advanced childhood nutritional products to reduce food allergy development risk in children. Prior to joining Before Brands, Elana served as Divisional Vice President of Marketing (CMO) for Abbot Nutrition International. Under her leadership, the company launched a blockbuster infant formula brand into China; and significantly grew both the infant and adult nutrition categories with breakthrough innovation and communication strategies.

“I am excited for Elana to bring her vast experience, creativity and talent to the Fresh Del Monte Produce family,” announced Zakharia. “As we continue our roadmap to achieve our 5-year strategic objectives, including, to become a consumer-driven company, it is clear that we need to build upon the great equity in our brands. Elana is just the right person to ensure we carry this through.”

Elana carries a reputation as a high-energy business builder with deep expertise in global marketing strategy; infusing deep analytics into effective communication strategies; and driving meaningful innovation throughout the customer journey. Elana is also very passionate about building marketing capabilities and high performing teams. She has worked and lived in eight countries and speaks four languages. Elana holds a BA from Emory University in foreign languages and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business in both marketing and finance.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the Mann's® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

