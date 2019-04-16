Fresh Del Monte Produce : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) today announced that it will
issue a press release on its first quarter 2019 results prior to the
market opening on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 and will host its quarterly
conference call that day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the
Company’s financial results. Hosting the call for the Company will be
Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eduardo
Bezerra, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and
Christine Cannella, Vice President, Global Corporate Communications and
Investor Relations.
Interested parties are invited to participate by visiting the Investor
Relations page of the Fresh Del Monte website at www.freshdelmonte.com.
The call will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Institutional
investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are
invited to listen to the call and participate in the question and answer
session by dialing 844-692-9420 (Domestic/Toll Free) or 647-253-8657
(International) and entering Passcode: 4974749. An audio replay of the
conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately
two hours after the conclusion of the call.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
Fresh Del Monte is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated
producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and
fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and
distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte®
brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and
reliability for over 125 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not
affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world,
including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte
Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.
Forward-looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
regarding the intents, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or
its officers with respect to various matters. These
forward-looking statements are based on information currently available
to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update these
statements. It is important to note that these forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks
and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of
various important factors, including those described under the caption
“Risk Factors” in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.'s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2018, along with other reports
that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Note to the Editor: This release and other press releases are available
on the Company’s web site, www.freshdelmonte.com.
