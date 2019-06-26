Log in
A full house of kale and quinoa, as Freshii opens its first Las Vegas location

06/26/2019 | 05:01am EDT

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii (TSX; FRII) The fast-growing health and wellness brand is launching a new full-service store in the heart of Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort. Guests will now be able to eat and energize on Freshii’s wide range of health-conscious offerings at any time of the day!

“The Palms Casino is an iconic global landmark, and we are thrilled to be part of the $690M refresh effort. The new location is the perfect entry into Las Vegas, as we move our mission forward to an increasingly international clientele,” says Jonathan Christensen, VP of Store Development.  Mr. Christensen adds, “Whether you are a guest who has had a legendary Vegas night, or simply someone looking for an alternative to traditional quick service food, we have an option for you.”

Freshii opened 99 new locations in 2018 and continues to open new locations around the world. Recently, the brand launched a new franchising website (https://www.freshiifranchising.com/) to leverage recent updates in branding with a streamlined design in addition to updated colors.  The evolving Toronto based brand (founded in 2005) now boasts 466 stores in 16 countries with the goal to make healthy food convenient and affordable.  

The brand’s minimalist design is known for its clean lines, fresh colors, and hedge walls. Freshii’s constantly evolving menu includes limited time offers, and customizable classics like grain bowls, salads, soups and smoothies. Freshii products can also be found in Walmart, Shell gas stations, and in-flight on hundreds of daily Air Canada flights. Get ready to obsess over craveable menu items like the Energii Bites or the Buddha’s Satay bowl amongst many other favorites.

About Freshii
Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened 466 stores in 16 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise.
Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc
Learn about the Freshii brand: https://vimeo.com/195658178.
Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com.
Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
ir@freshii.com
1.866.337.4265

© GlobeNewswire 2019
About