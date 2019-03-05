Freshpet Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Log in
03/05/2019

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced that affiliates of MidOcean Partners (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer 4,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock in an underwritten public offering. The Company will not sell any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about March 8, 2019, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the offering.  

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and has become effective. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business.

Contact:
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
katie.turner@icrinc.com

Michael Fox
203-682-8218
Michael.fox@icrinc.com

Freshpet Masterbrand Logo RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
