Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
02/25/2020 | 06:05am EST
Provides 2020 Annual Outlook
SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period
Net sales of $65.8 million, an increase of 27.3%
Net income of $4.6 million, compared with prior year net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163.7%
Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million, compared to $9.2 million, an increase of 43.1%1
2019 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year
Net sales of $245.9 million, an increase of 27.2%
Net loss of $1.4 million compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, a decrease of 74.2%
Adjusted EBITDA of $29.2 million compared to $20.3 million, an increase of 43.8% 1
“Our final 2019 results demonstrate that our “Feed the Growth” strategy is working – delivering strong, sustainable and predictable growth that we can convert to meaningful adjusted EBITDA growth,” commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe our growth journey has just begun with the conversion of only about 3 million dog-owning households to Freshpet out of the 63 million total household opportunity. To fulfill our mission of “changing the way we feed our pets forever” we expect to convert another 5 million households to Freshpet by 2025. In doing that, we will continue to satisfy more pets, pet parents and the shareholders who support us.”
Fourth Quarter 2019
Fourth quarter of 2019 net sales increased 27.3% to $65.8 million compared to $51.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were driven by velocity, innovation, and distribution gains.
Gross profit was $30.3 million, or 46.0% as a percentage of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $23.4 million, or 45.2% as a percentage of net sales, in the same period last year. For the fourth quarter 2019, Adjusted Gross Profit was $32.3 million, or 49.1% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $25.5 million, or 49.4% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to increased production and processing cost, and cost related to converting the Company’s fourth manufacturing line to a 24/7 shift, partially offset by higher sales price realization and a shift in sales mix to higher margin items. Adjusted Gross Profit is a Non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Measures,” and is reconciled to Gross Profit in the financial tables that accompany this release.
Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $25.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $21.5 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased to 38.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 41.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.2 million, or 29.3% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $16.3 million, or 31.5% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The decrease in Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales was a result of increased expense leverage on higher net sales. Adjusted SG&A is a Non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Measures,” and is reconciled to SG&A in the financial tables that accompany this release.
Net income was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $1.8 million for the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA was $13.2 million, or 20.1% as a percentage of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $9.2 million, or 17.9% as a percentage of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased gross profit and increased leverage of SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Measures,” and is reconciled to net loss in the financial tables that accompany this release.
Full Year 2019
Net sales increased 27.2% to $245.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $193.2 million for the prior year. Net sales for the full year 2019 were driven by velocity, innovation, and distribution gains.
Gross profit was $114.2 million, or 46.4% as a percentage of net sales for 2019, compared to $90.0 million, or 46.6% as a percentage of net sales, in the same period last year. Adjusted Gross Profit was $121.5 million, or 49.4% as a percentage of net sales for 2019, compared to $96.9 million, or 50.2% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to increased production and processing cost, and cost related to converting the Company’s fourth manufacturing line to a 24/7 shift, partially offset by higher sales price realization and a shift in sales mix to higher margin items.
SG&A was $114.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $94.9 million in the prior year. 2019 included a planned increase in media spend of $8.0 million compared to the prior year period, or an additional 0.9% as a percentage of net sales. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased to 46.6% for 2019 compared to 49.1% in 2018. Adjusted SG&A for 2019 was $92.5 million, or 37.6% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $76.7 million, or 39.7% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The decrease in Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales was primarily a result of increased expense leverage on higher net sales, offset by a planned increase in media spend.
Net loss was $1.4 million for 2019 compared to net loss of $5.4 million for the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million, or 11.9% as a percentage of net sales for 2019, compared to $20.3 million, or 10.5% as a percentage of net sales for the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of higher net sales and Adjusted Gross Profit, partially offset by increased Adjusted SG&A.
Cash and Net Debt
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9.5 million and $33.0 million available under our credit facilities. As of December 31, 2019, the Company drew $54.5 million on its credit facility in connection with the Kitchens 2.0 project and other expansion projects.
Outlook
For full year 2020, the Company is providing the following guidance:
To exceed net sales of $310 million, an increase greater than 26% from 2019
To exceed Adjusted EBITDA of $48 million, an increase greater than 65% from 2019
The Company does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net income metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.
Investor Day & Earnings Presentation Webcast Information As previously announced, today the Company will host an Investor Day beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time with members of its leadership team. Please visit the “Investors” section of Freshpet’s website at www.freshpet.com to access the live webcast and presentation. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode and will be archived online through March 24, 2020.
About Freshpet
Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.
Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.
Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Freshpet believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Freshpet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Freshpet uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in its financial communications. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to the GAAP reported measures, should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.
Adjusted Gross Profit
Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of net sales (Adjusted Gross Margin)
Adjusted SG&A
Adjusted SG&A as a % of net sales
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales
Adjusted Gross Profit: Freshpet defines Adjusted Gross Profit as Gross Profit before non-cash depreciation expense and non-cash share-based compensation.
Adjusted SG&A Expenses: Freshpet defines Adjusted SG&A as SG&A expenses before depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash share-based compensation, launch expense, fees related to secondary offerings, gain (loss) on disposal of equipment and litigation expense.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus gain (loss) on disposal of equipment, non-cash share-based compensation expense, launch expenses, fees related to secondary offerings, and litigation expense.
Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the Company with respect to ongoing operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are shown as supplemental disclosures in this release because they are widely used by the investment community for analysis and comparative evaluation. They also provide additional metrics to evaluate the Company’s operations and, when considered with both the Company’s GAAP results and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. The non-GAAP measures are not and should not be considered an alternative to the most comparable GAAP measures or any other figure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of operating performance. The Company’s calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures are important to an understanding of the Company's overall operating results in the periods presented. The non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.
1 Adjusted EBITDA, as well as certain other measures in this release, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for how we define these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of these measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures.
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,471,676
$
7,554,388
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
18,580,840
12,326,703
Inventories, net
12,542,269
9,317,232
Prepaid expenses
3,275,992
1,078,232
Other current assets
10,452,990
681,550
Total Current Assets
54,323,767
30,958,105
Property, plant and equipment, net
165,287,597
102,094,248
Deposits on equipment
3,600,931
4,730,176
Operating lease right of use assets
9,154,234
—
Other assets
3,759,058
2,182,329
Total Assets
$
236,125,587
$
139,964,858
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
18,667,729
$
9,166,412
Accrued expenses
22,132,928
9,050,551
Current operating lease liabilities
1,185,058
—
Total Current Liabilities
$
41,985,715
$
18,216,963
Long term debt
54,466,099
—
Long term operating lease liabilities
8,409,252
—
Other liabilities
—
273,420
Total Liabilities
$
104,861,066
$
18,490,383
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
36,162
35,556
Additional paid-in capital
334,299,172
323,079,437
Accumulated deficit
(202,735,417
)
(201,352,682
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(79,170
)
(31,610
)
Treasury stock, at cost — 14,169 shares on December 31, 2019 and on December 31, 2018
(256,226
)
(256,226
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
131,264,521
121,474,475
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
236,125,587
$
139,964,858
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$
65,751,772
$
51,643,303
$
245,862,054
$
193,237,462
COST OF GOODS SOLD
35,501,633
28,274,929
131,664,713
103,247,223
GROSS PROFIT
30,250,139
23,368,374
114,197,341
89,990,239
SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
25,374,592
21,477,995
114,450,263
94,875,776
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
4,875,547
1,890,379
(252,922
)
(4,885,537
)
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES):
Other Income/(Expenses), net
146,157
(78,035
)
5,079
(102,337
)
Interest Expense
(301,852
)
(34,927
)
(990,741
)
(296,234
)
(155,695
)
(112,962
)
(985,662
)
(398,571
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,719,852
1,777,418
(1,238,584
)
(5,284,108
)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
86,401
20,000
144,151
77,096
INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
4,633,451
$
1,757,418
$
(1,382,735
)
$
(5,361,204
)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
Change in foreign currency translation
$
96,381
$
(51,781
)
$
(47,560
)
$
(107,739
)
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)
96,381
(51,781
)
(47,560
)
(107,739
)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
4,729,832
$
1,705,637
$
(1,430,295
)
$
(5,468,943
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
-BASIC
$
0.13
$
0.05
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.15
)
-DILUTED
$
0.12
$
0.05
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.15
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
-BASIC
36,115,518
35,536,309
35,950,117
35,329,170
-DILUTED
37,359,970
36,962,439
35,950,117
35,329,170
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(1,382,735
)
$
(5,361,204
)
$
(4,262,341
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities:
Provision for loss/(gains) on accounts receivable
15,011
(15,222
)
17,348
Loss on disposal of equipment
787,028
142,159
103,716
Share-based compensation
7,833,707
6,807,620
4,438,181
Inventory obsolescence
112,897
99,295
291,898
Depreciation and amortization
15,921,695
14,068,037
12,692,355
Amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount
210,865
115,103
426,534
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(8,019,049
)
410,040
(3,852,079
)
Inventories
(3,337,934
)
701,867
(5,007,557
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(11,969,200
)
174,012
(797,427
)
Operating lease right of use
431,841
—
—
Other assets
117,788
(261,533
)
(90,135
)
Accounts payable
2,777,443
195,237
2,682,094
Accrued expenses
13,082,377
1,531,203
2,988,209
Other lease liabilities
(265,185
)
(31,419
)
304,839
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
16,316,549
18,575,195
10,270,263
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment
(70,632,830
)
(16,274,036
)
(13,003,756
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(70,632,830
)
(16,274,036
)
(13,003,756
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Debt issuance costs
—
—
(270,885
)
Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock
4,460,445
3,325,196
8,280,460
Tax withholdings related to net shares settlements of restricted stock units
(1,294,658
)
(256,226
)
—
Proceeds from borrowings under Credit Facilities
72,291,099
6,000,000
7,500,000
Repayment of borrowings under Credit Facilities
(18,500,000
)
(6,000,000
)
(14,500,000
)
Financing fees paid in connection with borrowings
(723,317
)
—
—
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
56,233,569
3,068,970
1,009,575
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1,917,288
5,370,129
(1,723,918
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR
7,554,388
2,184,259
3,908,177
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
9,471,676
$
7,554,388
$
2,184,259
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
Gross Profit
$
30,250
$
23,368
$
114,197
$
89,990
Depreciation expense (a)
1,616
1,520
6,370
6,089
Plant start-up expense (b)
—
—
—
—
Non-cash share-based compensation (c)
414
635
922
859
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
32,279
$
25,523
$
121,489
$
96,938
Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales
49.1
%
49.4
%
49.4
%
50.2
%
(a) Represents depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of goods sold. (b) Represents additional operating costs incurred in connection with the start-up of our new manufacturing lines as part of the Freshpet Kitchens expansion project in 2016 that included adding two additional product lines. (c) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense included in cost of goods sold.
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN SG&A EXPENSES AND ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSES
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
SG&A expenses
$
25,375
$
21,478
$
114,450
$
94,876
Depreciation and amortization expense (a)
2,598
2,127
9,551
7,977
Non-cash share-based compensation (b)
1,714
2,002
6,912
5,949
Launch expense (c)
1,228
863
4,563
3,540
Loss on disposal of equipment
649
649
—
Secondary offering expenses (d)
(47
)
225
302
362
Leadership transition expenses (e)
—
—
—
—
Litigation expense (f)
—
—
—
348
Adjusted SG&A Expenses
$
19,233
$
16,261
$
92,473
$
76,698
Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a % of Net Sales
29.3
%
31.5
%
37.6
%
39.7
%
(a) Represents depreciation and amortization expense included in SG&A. (b) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense included in SG&A. (c) Represents new store marketing allowance of $1,000 for each store added to our distribution network, as well as the non-capitalized freight costs associated with Freshpet Fridge replacements. The expense enhances the overall marketing spend to support our growing distribution network. (d) Represents fees associated with secondary public offerings of our common stock. (e) Represents charges associated with our former Chief Executive Officer’s separation agreement, as well as changes in estimates associated with leadership transition costs. (f) Represents fees associated with two securities lawsuits.
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss)
4,633
$
1,757
$
(1,383
)
$
(5,361
)
Depreciation and amortization
4,214
3,649
15,921
14,068
Interest expense
302
35
991
296
Income tax expense
87
20
144
77
EBITDA
$
9,236
$
5,461
$
15,673
$
9,080
Loss on disposal of equipment
649
37
787
142
Non-cash share-based compensation
2,128
2,637
7,834
6,808
Launch expense (a)
1,228
863
4,563
3,540
Plant start-up expenses (b)
—
—
—
—
Warrant fair valuation (c)
—
—
—
—
Secondary offering expenses (d)
(47
)
225
302
362
Leadership transition expenses (e)
—
—
—
—
Litigation expense (f)
—
—
—
348
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,194
$
9,223
$
29,159
$
20,280
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales
20.1
%
17.9
%
11.9
%
10.5
%
(a) Represents new store marketing allowance of $1,000 for each store added to our distribution network, as well as the non-capitalized freight costs associated with Freshpet Fridge replacements. The expense enhances the overall marketing spend to support our growing distribution network. (b) Represents additional operating costs incurred in connection with the start-up of our new manufacturing lines as part of the Freshpet Kitchens expansion project in 2016 that included adding two additional product lines. (c) Represents the change of fair value for the outstanding common stock warrants. All outstanding warrants were converted to common stock in September 2017. (d) Represents fees associated with secondary public offerings of our common stock. (e) Represents charges associated with our former Chief Executive Officer’s separation agreement as well as changes in estimates associated with leadership transition costs. (f) Represents fees associated with two securities lawsuits.