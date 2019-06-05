Log in
FRESHPET INC

FRESHPET INC

(FRPT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

0
06/05/2019 | 08:06am EDT

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRPT) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference in Boston, MA.

The presentation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online through Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

CONTACT
ICR
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
katie.turner@icrinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
