Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Freshpet Inc    FRPT

FRESHPET INC

(FRPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Freshpet, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, May 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 08:06am EDT

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today announced it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Monday, May 6, 2019 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 6, 2019. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted at the “Investor” section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, May 6, 2019, through May 20, 2019. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13689553.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA.  We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business.

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet 

https://twitter.com/Freshpet 

http://instagram.com/Freshpet 

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet 

https://plus.google.com/+Freshpet 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freshpet 

https://www.youtube.com/user/freshpet400 

CONTACT
ICR
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
katie.turner@icrinc.com

Michael Fox
203-682-8218
Michael.fox@icrinc.com

Freshpet Masterbrand Logo RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESHPET INC
08:06aFreshpet, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, May 6, 2019
GL
03/20FRESHPET, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/11FRESHPET, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05Freshpet Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock
GL
03/04FRESHPET : ® is honored to receive the annual partnership award from Walmart
PR
02/28FRESHPET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Resu..
AQ
02/26FRESHPET, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
02/26Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/05Freshpet, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, F..
GL
01/22FRESHPET, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 240 M
EBIT 2019 5,78 M
Net income 2019 3,27 M
Debt 2019 35,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 369,46
P/E ratio 2020 69,00
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
Capitalization 1 479 M
Chart FRESHPET INC
Duration : Period :
Freshpet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 39,9 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Richard A. Kassar Chief Financial Officer
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESHPET INC29.01%1 504
NESTLÉ19.71%294 296
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL24.38%71 810
DANONE12.83%53 515
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.16%40 229
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD23.81%34 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About