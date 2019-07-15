Log in
FRESHPET INC

(FRPT)
Freshpet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019

07/15/2019

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today announced it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Monday, August 5, 2019 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 5, 2019. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted at the “Investor” section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, August 5, 2019, through August 19, 2019. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13692609.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA.  We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business.

CONTACT
ICR
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
katie.turner@icrinc.com

Michael Fox
203-682-8218
Michael.fox@icrinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
