Freshpet :® is honored to receive the annual partnership award from Walmart

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT), the leader in fresh, real food for pets, today announced that it has been awarded the Pets and Supplies Supplier of the Year Award 2019 by Walmart. In addition to winning in the Pets category, Freshpet also came in top five in the overall Consumables category.

Freshpet's small and dedicated Walmart teams' innovative approach to partnership, collaboration and overall business focus gained the attention of Walmart as a leader in the industry. The environmentally conscious brand aims to build on recent growth and momentum to continue to re-shape the way pet parents think about their pets' food one meal at a time. Most recently, Freshpet released their first ever line of USDA-certified, Human Grade pet food, called Homestyle Creations.

"We are honored to have won this prestigious award from Walmart. The competition around this award highlighted a great deal of legacy brands with teams much larger than ours," said Scott Morris, Co-founder, President and COO of Freshpet. "It is a true testament of the uniqueness of our brand, our focus on partnership with our retailers, and our discerning pet parent's desire for fresh, quality food for their pets, which Freshpet will continue to provide in new and innovative ways."

Freshpet creates fresh and preservative-free pet food that must be refrigerated. All Freshpet meals start with 100% natural whole ingredients and are made fresh daily in the USA. The company uses only farm raised poultry and beef and never any meat meals, by-products or preservatives.

The team is looking forward to continued growth as they begin preparations to expand their kitchens and continue to expand their footprint nationwide. With the most recent launch of Homestyle Creations, Freshpet continues to build out and diversify their product line to provide various options for pet parents to provide the highest quality nutrition possible to their pets. Today, Freshpet recipes can be found in over 19,000 fridges across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Each year over 2 million pet parents feed Freshpet food and in addition to this most recent award, the company was named one of Adweek's Top Status Quo Defying Brands of 2018.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business.

