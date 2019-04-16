Log in
Fresnillo : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

04/16/2019 | 11:43am EDT

Fresnillo Plc

21 Upper Brook Street

London W1K 7PY

United Kingdom

www.fresnilloplc.com

16 April 2019

Fresnillo plc - Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Fresnillo plc (the 'Company') has submitted a copy of each of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm:

* Annual Report & Accounts, 2018.

* Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

* Form of Proxy for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

As required by DTR 6.3.5 (3), the Company confirms that copies of the Annual Report and Circular including the Notice of Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website www.fresnilloplc.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday 21 May 2019 at No.4 Hamilton Place, London W1J 7BQ.

For further information, please visit our website www.fresnilloplc.com or contact:

Fresnillo plc - London office

Gabriela Mayor

T: +44 (0)20 7399 2470

Fresnillo plc - Mexico City Office

Ana Belem Zárate

T: +52 55 52 79 3206

Powerscourt Group

Peter Ogden

T: +44 (0)20 7250 1446

About Fresnillo plc

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican Stock Exchanges under the symbol FRES.

Fresnillo plc has seven operating mines, all of them in Mexico - Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega (including the San Ramón satellite mine), Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (Phase I and II), two development projects - the Pyrites Plant at Fresnillo and Juanicipio, and three advanced exploration projects - Orisyvo, Las Casas Rosario & Cluster Cebollitas and Centauro Deep, as well as a number of other long term exploration prospects.

Fresnillo plc has mining concessions and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru and Chile.

Fresnillo plc has a strong and long tradition of exploring, mining, a proven track record of mine development, reserve replacement, and production costs in the lowest quartile of the cost curve for silver.

Fresnillo plc's goal is to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company and Mexico's largest gold producer.

1Operations at Soledad-Dipolos are currently suspended.

Disclaimer

Fresnillo plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 15:42:02 UTC
