Fresnillo : Conversion rate for 2018 Interim Dividend

14 August 2018

Conversion Rate for 2018 Interim Dividend

Further to the announcement of the results of Fresnillo plc ('the Company') for the six months ended 30 June 2018 released on 31 July 2018, the directors of the Company have determined that the exchange rate to be applied to the interim dividend is 1.27774 US$/GB£. The sterling equivalent of the interim dividend of 10.7 US cents per share announced on 31 July 2018 will therefore be 8.3742 pence per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on 7 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 10 August 2018.

