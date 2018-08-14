Log in
Fresnillo : Conversion rate for 2018 Interim Dividend

08/14/2018 | 11:41am CEST

Fresnillo Plc

21 Upper Brook Street

London W1K 7PY

United Kingdom

www.fresnilloplc.com

14 August 2018

Conversion Rate for 2018 Interim Dividend

Further to the announcement of the results of Fresnillo plc ('the Company') for the six months ended 30 June 2018 released on 31 July 2018, the directors of the Company have determined that the exchange rate to be applied to the interim dividend is 1.27774 US$/GB£. The sterling equivalent of the interim dividend of 10.7 US cents per share announced on 31 July 2018 will therefore be 8.3742 pence per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on 7 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 10 August 2018.

- End-

For further information, please visit our website: www.fresnilloplc.comor contact:

Fresnillo plc

London Office

Gabriela Mayor, Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Chambers

Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 2470

Mexico City Office

Ana Belem Zárate

Tel: +52 55 52 79 3206

Powerscourt

Tel: +44 (0)20 7549 0997

Peter Ogden

About Fresnillo plc

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican Stock Exchanges under the symbol FRES.

Fresnillo plc has seven operating mines, all of them in Mexico - Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega (including the San Ramón satellite mine), Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (phase I and II), two development projects - the pyrites plant, and second line of DLP at Herradura, and four advanced exploration projects - Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario & Cluster Cebollitas and Centauro Deep, as well as a number of other long term exploration prospects. In total, Fresnillo plc has mining concessions covering approximately 1.8 million hectares in Mexico and 700 thousand hectares in Peru.

Fresnillo plc has a strong and long tradition of exploration, mining, a proven track record of mine development, reserve replacement, and production costs in the lowest quartile of the cost curve for silver.

Fresnillo plc's goal is to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company, producing 65 million ounces of silver per year by 2018, having already surpassed the gold target of 750,000 ounces.

1 Operations at Soledad-Dipolos are currently suspended

Disclaimer

Fresnillo plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:40:02 UTC
