Fresnillo : Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2) Disclosure

Fresnillo plc

21 Upper Brook Street

London W1K 7PY

United Kingdom

www.fresnilloplc.com

25 March 2019

Fresnillo plc - Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2) Disclosure

Fresnillo plc ('the Company') announces that, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Mr. Alejandro Baillères has advised the Company that he has been appointed as an alternate director of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V..

LEI: 549300JXWH1UV5J0XV81