FRESNILLO

(FRES)
Heavyweight financials, exporter stocks drag FTSE 100 lower

06/14/2019 | 03:25am EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's main index inched lower on Friday due to losses in heavyweight financial companies and exporter stocks, while small-cap recruiter SThree advanced after reporting strong hiring in its international markets.

The FTSE 100 shed 0.2% and the FTSE 250 was roughly flat by 0704 GMT.

An index of UK banks, which has been under pressure this week after protests in Hong Kong against a Chinese extradition bill, slipped for the fourth straight session.

The dollar was also subdued ahead of a key U.S. Federal reserve meeting next week where investors are expecting an interest rate cut, hitting exporters such as BAT.

Precious metals like gold were in demand as a result. Miner Fresnillo added 1.6%.

Small-cap SThree, which hires workforce for financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, gained 4% as its net fees rose due to strength in its international markets.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESNILLO 1.18% 822 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GOLD 0.86% 1355.687 Delayed Quote.4.01%
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV 1.80% 250.38 End-of-day quote.2.50%
STHREE PLC 3.60% 286.45 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 195 M
EBIT 2019 532 M
Net income 2019 338 M
Debt 2019 351 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 21,46
P/E ratio 2020 17,17
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 7 619 M
