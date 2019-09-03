FTSE 100 Closes Lower; Pound Rises, Fresnillo Gains -- Market Talk

16:11 GMT - London stocks close lower as the pound rises on fresh hopes that the U.K. could avoid crashing out of the EU with no deal. The FTSE 100 ends the session 0.2%, or 13.75 points lower at 7268.19 as sterling pares earlier losses to stand 0.17% up against the dollar and 0.22% ahead versus the euro. "We've seen GBPUSD reverse higher on the news that Boris Johnson has lost his majority in Parliament," says Connor Campbell at Spreadex. "For all the uncertainty ahead, markets see a Johnson-led no-deal Brexit as the worst-case scenario and thus treat anything undermining that as pound-positive." Mexican silver miner Fresnillo among the biggest FTSE gainers as the price of silver spikes 4.8% after downbeat US manufacturing data. (philip.waller@wsj.com)