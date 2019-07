Gold and silver production fell in the first half of 2019, and revenue fell 10%. "Fresnillo 1H Net Profit Plummets on Lower Production," at 0651 GMT, misstated the year of the production report in the third paragraph and the direction that revenue moved in the fourth paragraph. The company reported production for the first half of 2019 on July 17 and revenue in the first half fell 10%.

