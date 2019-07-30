Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fresnillo plc    FRES   GB00B2QPKJ12

FRESNILLO PLC

(FRES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:32am EDT

--Fresnillo shares trade down after net profit fell 70%

--CEO Octavio Alvidrez said the first-half performance didn't meet expectations

--The company will continue to prioritize cost-reduction initiatives

By Oliver Griffin

Shares in Fresnillo PLC (FRES.LN) fell sharply on Tuesday after the company reported a 70% fall in net profit for the first half of the year and slashed its interim dividend following a disappointing production update earlier in the month.

The FTSE 100-listed precious-metals miner, which has operations in Mexico, made a profit of $70.2 million for the first half of the year, compared with $230 million in the year-earlier period.

"Performance of the business in the first half hasn't met our expectations," said Chief Executive Octavio Alvidrez, adding that the company was committed to working through the short-term issues it faces.

The result was heralded by poor production data earlier in the month. On July 17, Fresnillo's shares fell after the company reported lower gold and silver production for the first half and second quarter of 2019 and cut its full-year guidance range, citing lower-than-expected ore grades and construction delays.

Total revenue for the first half of the year fell 10% to $1 billion, the company said. Cash generated from operations fell to $316.1 million, from $575.9 million in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted production costs, which strips out certain items, rose 32% to $566.4 million over the first half of the year. Fresnillo said the $136.5 million increase was due to higher stripping costs, additional maintenance and a number of other costs. Fresnillo said it will continue prioritizing cost-reduction initiatives and focusing on increasing productivity.

The company lowered its interim dividend to 2.6 cents a share, from 10.7 cents a share the prior year.

Shares at 0820 GMT were down 6.8% at 740.60 pence each.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESNILLO PLC -8.62% 724 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV 0.66% 207.28 End-of-day quote.-14.17%
PLATINUM 0.37% 880.94 Delayed Quote.9.25%
SILVER 0.19% 16.475 Delayed Quote.5.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESNILLO PLC
05:32aFresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
DJ
05:17aFRESNILLO : Correction to Fresnillo 1st Half Earnings Article
DJ
04:37aFRESNILLO : shares hit as profit tumbles on lower production, costs
RE
04:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : BP lifts FTSE 100 to 11-month high; Centrica plunges
RE
02:51aFresnillo 1st Half Net Profit Plummets on Lower Production
DJ
07/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, poor earnings hammer FTSE 100
RE
07/17Fresnillo Shares Fall on 2019 Production Target Cut -- Update
DJ
07/17FRESNILLO : 2Q19 Production Report
PU
07/17FRESNILLO : cuts 2019 output targets on lower ore grades
RE
07/17Fresnillo Cuts 2019 Production Targets
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 141 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 253 M
Debt 2019 367 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
Capitalization 7 153 M
Chart FRESNILLO PLC
Duration : Period :
Fresnillo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESNILLO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,37  $
Last Close Price 9,71  $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octavio Alvidrez Cano Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baillères González Non-Executive Chairman
André Sougarret Larroquete Chief Operating Officer
Mario Arreguín Frade Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Lomelín Guillén Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESNILLO PLC-7.60%7 161
BHP GROUP LTD19.34%134 065
BHP GROUP PLC20.72%134 065
RIO TINTO25.51%97 158
RIO TINTO LIMITED25.22%97 158
ANGLO AMERICAN20.89%36 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group