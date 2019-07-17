Fresnillo : cuts 2019 output targets on lower ore grades

Log in
FRESNILLO PLC

07/17/2019 | 02:57am EDT

(Reuters) - Miner Fresnillo cut its output targets for 2019, citing lower-than-expected ore grades and delays in construction at its Herradura gold mine in Mexico after reporting a drop in second-quarter output from a year earlier.

The FTSE 100-listed company cut its 2019 gold production forecast to 880,000-910,000 ounces from a prior target of 910,000-930,000 ounces and silver production to 55-58 million ounces from 58-61 million ounces.

Fresnillo had said in May that 2019 would be more challenging than 2018 and that it was disappointed in not having met its long-term silver target of 65 million ounces.

The company on Wednesday reiterated the warning and said adjusted production costs for the first half was expected to be $135 million more than the same period a year ago due to lower ore grades and hurdles at its Herradura gold mine.

Fresnillo, Mexico's largest gold producer, said gold production fell 5.4% to 221,307 ounces for the three months ended June 30, while silver production was 6% lower at 14.4 million ounces.

Premarket indicators have pegged the company's shares to fall 4-5% at markets open.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur)
FRESNILLO PLC 2.65% 921.2 Delayed Quote.7.12%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 188 M
EBIT 2019 574 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Debt 2019 402 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,03x
EV / Sales2020 3,64x
Capitalization 8 425 M
Chart FRESNILLO PLC
Duration : Period :
Fresnillo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESNILLO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 13,30  $
Last Close Price 11,43  $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octavio Alvidrez Cano Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baillères González Non-Executive Chairman
André Sougarret Larroquete Chief Operating Officer
Mario Arreguín Frade Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Lomelín Guillén Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESNILLO PLC7.12%8 122
BHP GROUP LTD20.25%137 247
BHP GROUP PLC22.91%137 247
RIO TINTO30.03%103 130
RIO TINTO LIMITED31.58%103 130
ANGLO AMERICAN26.07%37 710
