Fresnillo : cuts 2019 output targets on lower ore grades

The FTSE 100-listed company cut its 2019 gold production forecast to 880,000-910,000 ounces from a prior target of 910,000-930,000 ounces and silver production to 55-58 million ounces from 58-61 million ounces.

Fresnillo had said in May that 2019 would be more challenging than 2018 and that it was disappointed in not having met its long-term silver target of 65 million ounces.

The company on Wednesday reiterated the warning and said adjusted production costs for the first half was expected to be $135 million more than the same period a year ago due to lower ore grades and hurdles at its Herradura gold mine.

Fresnillo, Mexico's largest gold producer, said gold production fell 5.4% to 221,307 ounces for the three months ended June 30, while silver production was 6% lower at 14.4 million ounces.

Premarket indicators have pegged the company's shares to fall 4-5% at markets open.

