FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES (FRD)
Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend

08/31/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Longview, TX, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE—American; Trading symbol: FRD)

The Board of Directors of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, a Texas-based company engaged in pipe manufacturing, steel processing and steel and pipe distribution, declared on August 30, 2018, a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on November 16, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 12, 2018. 

For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.

Managers
NameTitle
Robert Sparkman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Taylor Independent Chairman
Alex LaRue CFO, Secretary, Treasurer
Charles W. Hall Independent Director
Joe L. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES83.10%0
FANUC CORP-19.28%40 495
ATLAS COPCO AB-3.31%34 530
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.24%30 864
INGERSOLL-RAND14.08%24 791
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.25%23 182
