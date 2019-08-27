Friendable Receives FINRA Confirmation of Corporate Action/Stock Split





Split to be Effective August 28, 2019

CAMPBELL, CA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDBL) is pleased to announce that the Company has received notice that its corporate action and requested reverse stock split will be effective upon the market opening tomorrow August 28, 2019, including the addition of a “D” being added to the end of the Company’s stock symbol for a period of 20 trading days. All those following Friendable, Inc. should note, the symbol lookup requires that a “D” be placed on the end of any search. For example, the symbol shall be “FDBLD” for a total of 20 trading days and will revert back to “FDBL” upon satisfying this requirement.

“It has been a lengthy process to this point and has required a significant amount of teamwork. Working together with the Company’s shareholders, note holders, legal counsel and regulatory agencies (FINRA), management has accomplished a very significant step in preparing for the future of Friendable and the release of our next product/mobile application,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr. CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“We have many goals to accomplish, with a significant focus on our fund raising and preparation for the release of our Fan Pass application. Thank you to all our shareholders for their support, we remain excited about the future of Friendable, Inc.,” concluded Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company released its new version of Friendable with a focus on dating and building subscription based revenue, starting with its existing and historical database of approximately 900,000 registered users.

Fan Pass is the Company’s newest app/brand, scheduled for release in 2019. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.



Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.





