Fan Pass Launch Event Written up in Thrive Global, Launched by Huffington Post Founder Arianna Huffington

CAMPBELL, CA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) announced today, The Company has received media coverage in the form of an article published in the Thrive Global publication and authored by Nicole F., Artist and blogger at Thrive Global.

“It’s really amazing to see how the Fan Pass story and vision is unfolding. Having begun with our relationship with Eclectic Artists, the Company has continued to build momentum. As our artist line up keeps stacking up for our launch event on July 24, 2020 and we now see the Thrive Global article published, it creates even more excitement for our team and our artists. Fan Pass expects to keep up the pace and we look forward to additional news outlets picking up our story as we progress into our event,” stated Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Link to Article - Thrive Global:

https://thriveglobal.com/stories/do-you-need-to-unplug-and-recharge-put-on-your-dancing-shoes/

About Huffington Post and Thrive Global:

Arianna Huffington is well known as a visionary and the founder of The Huffington Post. In August 2016, Huffington launched Thrive Global, a corporate and consumer well being and productivity platform with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success.

The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Athens, Mumbai and Melbourne. According to its Crunchbase profile, Thrive Global has raised a total of $50M in funding over 3 rounds. Their latest funding was raised on May 10, 2018 from a Series B round. The latest funding round that valued the company at $120 million. The same year, the company was named one of The Top 10 NYC Startups to Watch in 2017 by Inc. In 2018, Thrive Global was named to LinkedIn's list of "The 50 most sought-after startups in the US.” The company ranks in the top 500 websites in the U.S. and receives approximately 3.56 Million unique visitors a month.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com