Friendable Completes Beta Testing and Prepares for iOS and Android Fan Pass App Application Submissions

Link to Promotional Video Below Provides Sneak Peak at App Features and Design



CAMPBELL, CA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications, today announced its completed beta testing of version 1.0 of the Fan Pass mobile applications. The Company’s target release date of May 5, 2020, has now arrived and with internal testing complete, Friendable believes the mobile applications will soon be available for download on the Apple and Google Play stores for all fans and artists worldwide.

“We are extremely pleased with our latest efforts to update the Fan Pass mobile application to reflect the needs of both artists and fans. Much of these efforts included adding features, additional functionality, artist/fan controls and most of all “tweaking” the app’s focus and our original vision for Fan Pass,” stated Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“Looking back on the Company’s original vision of delivering a Live Streaming Video app to broadcast the “Backstage or Behind the Scenes” events, plans had to change with the world events upon us. As COVID 19 ravaged the daily lives of many of our friends, families, and fellow citizens, the artists, entertainers and performers were not immune either. Having all events derailed, and touring dates put on hold has truly threatened the livelihoods of artists and entertainers at every stage of their careers, as well as every income level across various genres,” continued Rositano, Jr.

“Fan Pass is now preparing to take center stage, the “Virtual Stage” that is! Artists from around the world will soon have the ability to secure their very own Fan Pass “CHANNEL” within our app and website, which will then activate each level of the Fan Pass machine. This includes deploying technologies, services, event scheduling and promotions. Additionally, our Fan Pass relationship agents are ready to provide reporting, tracking, and revenue payouts to each artist/entertainer on our platform. Our agents are also responsible for coordinating the design of a specialized piece or collection of merchandise (to be approved by each artist) that when you put it all together, makes pulling off a Live event and managing fan engagement, seamless,” concluded Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

LINK: Fan Pass Promotional VIDEO

https://bcove.video/3ddl9AO

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com