Friendable Receives Approval to Release Fan Pass Mobile Applications on Apple App Store & Google Play

CAMPBELL, CA, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce its approval of the Company’s iOS and Android versions of the Fan Pass mobile applications. The Fan Pass app will be available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store at various times throughout the week, as the apps propagate across individual app stores worldwide.

“These app approvals mark one of our greatest achievements yet, as we have all faced so much diversity and uncertainty as a nation, team, and as a developing company in general. I couldn’t be more proud of what we have created here with Fan Pass.” These past several months have provided our team with an opportunity to have some meaningful discussions with various artists, as well as other streaming platforms that have attempted to adapt to their needs. Fan Pass has listened to all feedback which has allowed our team to analyze just what we needed to add to our solution, in order to align ourselves fully with both artists and their fans,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“We believe this is exactly what we have achieved with the first release of Fan Pass, and feel confident that the artists, entertainers, and their fans will agree. This immediately sets the stage for what’s next, which is to announce the date of our “Official Launch Event” along with our first official signed artist for the event. Stay tuned for updates on the Company’s official launch event and thank you to all our shareholders for their continued support,” concluded Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Frienable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

