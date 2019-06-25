Frigoglass S A : Resolutions and Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of “FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.” held on 24 June 2019

Resolutions and Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of 'FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.' held on 24 June 2019
The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of 'FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.' (the 'Company') took place on Monday June 24, 2019. 18 shareholders representing 205,261,470 shares, out of a total number of 355,437,751 shares, corresponding to 57.75% of the Company's total number of shares were present or represented and voted at the Annual General Meeting…
