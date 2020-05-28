Frigoglass I C : 27.05.2020 Announcement Athens, Greece, 27 May 2020 – Frigoglass S.A.I.C. announces that, by virtue of its Board of Directors' resolution dated May 0 05/28/2020 | 01:38am EDT Send by mail :

Strong performance in the first two months of the year, with sales and EBITDA up double-digit

Social-distancing measures and government lockdowns in several of our markets resulted in a significant reduction of customers' orders for the upcoming months

Q2 is expected to be severely impacted by the sharp decline in demand; April's sales were down by approximately 54% y-o-y

Actions taken to adjust cost base to the reduced business activity and reprioritise capital expenditure

Sufficient cash balance of €66 million at April-end to meet future financial commitments; Debt maturities recently extended to 2025

Liquidity assisted by increasing the existing credit lines First quarter 2020 highlights Group sales increased by 8% y-o-y, driven by demand growth in Commercial Refrigeration

Commercial Refrigeration sales up 15% y-o-y following strong demand in Russia, India and Africa in January and February

Glass business primarily impacted by soft demand for plastic crates

EBITDA increased by 9% y-o-y, with EBITDA margin improvement in both segments

y-o-y, with EBITDA margin improvement in both segments Adjusted Net Debt to LTM EBITDA at 3.3x, improved from 4.0x in 1Q19 Financial Results € 000's 1Q20 1Q19 Change, % Sales 135,897 125,565 8.2% EBITDA1 20,538 18,887 8.7% EBITDA Margin, %1 15.1% 15.0% 0.1pp Operating Profit (EBIT) 14,890 12,992 14.6% Net Profit 4,445 2,031 >100% Capital Expenditure1 4,535 2,739 65.6% 1. For details refer to Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) section in this report Nikos Mamoulis, Chief Executive Officer of Frigoglass, commented: "The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our business. Throughout the pandemic, our top priority is to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and continue serving our customers. I am particularly delighted and thankful with the efforts of our employees on the ground to ensure business continuity during this challenging period. The good momentum of the first quarter, together with our proactively developed precautionary measures, will support our efforts to manage the rest of 2020 and enable our business to ramp-up when the recovery phase begins." Frigoglass management will host an analysts and investors conference call today. See dial-in details on page 6. Financial Overview We reported a good set of Q1 results with growth momentum continuing in January and February 2020. Following the rapid evolution of COVID-19 and the subsequent governments' interventions in several of our markets, demand for our commercial refrigeration products slowed down in March. Demand for our glass container and complementary products in Nigeria was also impacted by mounting macroeconomic concerns in the country. Overall, Group sales increased by 8.2% to €135.9 million, demonstrating a resilient performance in the first two months of the year across all our Commercial Refrigeration geographies. Gross profit (excluding depreciation) increased by 5.0% to €30.9 million in the quarter. The gross margin declined by 70 basis points year-on-year to 22.8% due to a less favourable sales mix, higher transportation costs and increased idle costs in some of our Commercial Refrigeration plants, more than offsetting volume growth and productivity gains. Operating expenses (excluding depreciation) declined by 1.2% at €11.0 million. Consequently, operating expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 80 basis points to 8.1%. As a result, EBITDA increased by 8.7% to €20.5 million in the quarter. EBITDA margin improved by 10 basis points, at 15.1%. Net finance cost was €0.6 million , compared to €5.9 million in Q1 2019, supported by foreign exchange gains primarily caused by the impact from Naira's devaluation on hard currency denominated monetary assets. Frigoglass reported a net profit of €4.4 million, compared to €2.0 million last year. We generated adjusted free cash flow of €2.1 million in Q1 2020, compared to an outflow of €13.2 million in Q1 2019. This improvement was achieved through higher year-on-year EBITDA and better working capital management. Adjusted net debt was €247.4 million, compared to €250.6 million last year. Importantly, we successfully issued €260 million senior secured notes in February 2020, extending the maturity of the bulk of our gross debt to 2025. 2 Segmental Review ICM Operations € 000's 1Q20 1Q19 Change, % Sales 111,170 97,004 14.6% EBITDA 13,722 11,568 18.6% EBITDA Margin, % 12.3% 11.9% 0.4pp Operating Profit (EBIT) 10,357 7,712 34.3% Net Profit1 -1,385 -181 n.m. Capital Expenditure 1,939 1,535 26.3% 1. Net Profit after minority interest Europe Sales in East Europe grew by 19.8%, following sustained strong orders from key customers in Russia, Ukraine and Poland. This good performance was supported by market share gains with a customer in the brewery segment. Growth was tempered in March as lockdown measures affected our customers' cooler investments. In West Europe, although we saw growth in most of our markets, the significant lower year-on- year orders in Germany resulted in a mid-single digit decline in sales. Africa and Middle East In Africa and Middle East, sales were up 29.7% year-on-year in the quarter. This performance primarily reflects increased demand in East and South Africa, more than offsetting lower orders from breweries in Nigeria due to the challenging macro environment. Asia Growth momentum in Asia remained strong, with sales growing by 30.3%. This performance was driven by increased orders in the first two months of the year from soft drink customers in India, coupled with market share gains. Sales significantly slowed down in March, mainly following the lockdown measures in India that affected our customers' cooler capital spending. EBITDA in the quarter increased by 18.6% to €13.7 million, with the respective margin improving by 40 basis points to 12.3%. Volume growth, productivity improvement initiatives and lower operating expenses, more than offset the less favourable sales mix. Operating Profit (EBIT) was €10.4 million, up 34.3% year-on-year, supported by lower depreciation charges. We reported a net loss of €1.4 million, compared to a net loss of €0.2 million last year, impacted by foreign exchange losses. 3 Glass Operations € 000's 1Q20 1Q19 Change, % Sales 24,727 28,561 -13.4% EBITDA 6,816 7,319 -6.9% EBITDA Margin, % 27.6% 25.6% 1.9pp Operating Profit (EBIT) 4,533 5,280 -14.1% Net Profit1 5,830 2,212 >100% Capital Expenditure 2,596 1,204 >100% 1. Net Profit after minority interest Sales declined by 13.4% in the quarter, primarily driven by lower demand for plastic crates. Lower year-on- year volume in the glass container business driven by key brewery customers was mostly offset by price initiatives. Metal crowns' sales were also lower year-on-year, impacted by production disruptions due to raw material shortages. Demand for plastic crates remained soft, resulting in a double-digittop-line decline. Measures related to COVID-19 pandemic were taken in Nigeria late in March and early April and were varying from state to state. Demand in April materially impacted by the mandated lockdowns. EBITDA declined by 6.9% to €6.8 million, with EBITDA margin improving by 190 basis points to 27.6% due to pricing. Operating Profit (EBIT) was €4.5 million, down 14.1% year-on-year, also impacted by higher depreciation charges. Net profit was €5.8 million, compared to €2.2 million last year, assisted by foreign exchange gains. 4 Business Outlook and COVID-19 Pandemic Update Although we saw last year's growth momentum continuing in January and February 2020 and were optimistic for the year, customers' orders have been significantly reduced in March following the material impact in the Immediate Consumption channel caused by governments' social-distancing measures and lockdowns in several of our markets. The impact was varying across all our markets, with Western Europe suffering the most. The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our 2020 results remains uncertain and will highly depend on the magnitude of the global economic impact after the lift of the governments' restrictions. What is evident from April's 2020 sales and the continuous trend in May is that the impact will be significant on our Q2 2020 results. To limit the profitability and cash flow impact caused from the slow-down in demand, we are taking several actions to protect our business and adjust our cost base and capital spending. Currently, our focus is on improving our cost absorption ability by reducing our fixed production and operating expenses base and eliminating discretionary costs, such as travelling, third-party fees and marketing. We have also reprioritised capital expenditure, reducing spending at around €15 million in 2020. We remain firm on completing the furnace rebuild later in the year to protect the long-term future of our Glass business. In these market conditions, we have also currently put on hold the implementation of SAP platform. The aforementioned cash preservation initiatives do not affect our capacity to swiftly respond when demand returns to normal level. We are entering the crisis from a position of strength, having extended the bulk of our debt maturities to 2025 and reaching a cash balance of €66 million in April, which is sufficient to meet our financing costs obligations. Over and above, we have increased our credit lines with banks in certain local jurisdictions by €10 million. We also continue our efforts to further increase our liquidity position over the upcoming months. 5 Frigoglass Frigoglass is a strategic partner to beverage brands throughout the world. We are one of the global leaders in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal supplier of glass packaging in the high growth markets of West Africa. Frigoglass has long-standing relationships with blue chip customers in the soft drinks and beverage industries. Our bespoke Ice Cold Merchandisers (beverage coolers) enhance our customers' beverage branding and facilitate immediate beverage consumption. At the same time, our leading innovations in the field of green refrigeration enable our customers to meet their sustainability and carbon emissions reduction targets. With its footprint, Frigoglass is well established in the more mature European markets while it is evolving and establishing its position in emerging markets. We support our customers through manufacturing facilities in five countries and an extensive network of sales and after-sales representatives. In our glass bottle business, we are focused on Africa, which is a prime region of investment for our customers. We aim to create value for our customers by building on our position as a leading supplier of glass bottles and complementary packaging solutions in West Africa. For more information, please visit http://www.frigoglass.com. Conference call details Frigoglass will host an analysts and investors conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results today at 4:00 pm, Athens Time (2:00 pm London time). Callers should dial +30 211 211 1511 from Greece, +44 207 194 3759 from the UK (also other international callers) and +1 844 286 0643 from the US. The access code to the conference call is 28172940#. The conference call, which will include management's remarks and a question and answer session, will last approximately one hour. A slide presentation will be available as of that time on the Frigoglass website: http://www.frigoglass.com. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure your participation. A replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, 26 June 2020. The first quarter results press release is available from 28 May 2020 on the Frigoglass News section at www.frigoglass.com/press-releases and on the IR homepage at www.frigoglass.com/investors. Enquires Frigoglass John Stamatakos Group Treasury and Investor Relations Manager Tel: +30 210 6165767 E-mail: jstamatakos@frigoglass.com 6 This press release constitutes a public disclosure of inside information by Frigoglass S.A.I.C. under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014). This notification was made by Mr. Nikos Mamoulis, Chief Executive Officer of Frigoglass S.A.I.C. at 8:30 am on May 28, 2020. Important note regarding forward-looking statements This announcement may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this announcement, including, without limitation, statements regarding Frigoglass' future financial position, capital expenditures, projected sales, costs and costs savings, if any, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject, among other things, to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which relate to factors that are beyond Frigoglass' ability to control or estimate precisely and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed therein. In view of the above, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Frigoglass does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. With respect to any estimates of future cost savings included herein, Frigoglass can provide no assurance that the full benefits it expects will be realized within the time periods specified or that implementation costs associated with such cost savings will not exceed its expectations. For a more detailed description of the main risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, please refer to Frigoglass' annual financial statements, which can be found on the company's website at www.frigoglass.com. 7 Appendices Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") ICM Operations Sales by Geography and Customer Group Consolidated Income Statement Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Consolidated Cash Flow Statement The attached condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the relevant notes to the full financial statements for the period, which can be found on the company's website at www.frigoglass.com. 8 Appendix 1: Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") The Group uses certain Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") in making financial, operating and planning decisions, as well as, in evaluating and reporting its performance. These APMs provide additional insights and understanding to the Group's operating and financial performance, financial condition and cash flow. The APMs should be read in conjunction with and do not replace by any means the directly reconcilable IFRS line items. Definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") In discussing the performance of the Group, certain measures are used, which are calculated by deducting from the directly reconcilable amounts of the Financial Statements the impact of restructuring costs. Restructuring Costs Restructuring costs comprise costs arising from significant changes in the way the Group conducts business, such as the discontinuation of manufacturing operations. These costs are included in the Company's/Group's Income Statement, while the payment of these expenses are included in the Cash Flow Statement. However, they are excluded from the results in order for the user to obtain a better understanding of the Group's operating and financial performance achieved from ongoing activity. EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) EBITDA is calculated by adding back to profit before income tax, the depreciation, restructuring costs, the impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and net finance cost/income. EBITDA margin (%) is defined as EBITDA divided by Sales from contracts with customers. EBITDA is intended to provide useful information to analyze the Group's operating performance. (in € 000's) 1Q20 1Q19 Profit / (Loss) before income tax 14,302 7,125 Depreciation 5,648 5,895 Finance costs 588 5,867 EBITDA 20,538 18,887 Sales from contracts with customers 135,897 125,565 EBITDA margin, % 15.1% 15.0% Net Trade Working Capital (NTWC) Net Trade Working Capital is calculated by subtracting Trade Payables from the sum of Inventories and Trade Receivables. The Group presents Net Trade Working Capital because it believes the measure assists users of the financial statements to better understand its short term liquidity and efficiency. 31 March 31 December 31 March (in € 000's) 2020 2019 2019 Trade debtors 116,365 97,523 116,823 Inventories 97,581 107,250 115,095 Trade creditors 80,199 81,450 95,834 Net Trade Working Capital 133,747 123,323 136,084 9 Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is used by the Group and defined as cash generated by operating activities after cash generated from investing activities. Free cash flow is intended to measure the cash generation from the Group's business, based on operating activities, including the efficient use of working capital and taking into account the purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. The Group presents free cash flow because it believes the measure assists users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's cash generating performance as well as availability for debt service, dividend distribution and own retention. (in € 000's) 1Q20 1Q19 Net cash flow from operating activities 6,630 (10,423) Net cash flow from investing activities (4,535) (1,944) Free Cash Flow 2,095 (12,367) Adjusted Free Cash Flow Adjusted Free Cash Flow facilitates comparability of Cash Flow generation with other companies, as well as enhances the comparability of information between reporting periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated by excluding from the Free Cash Flow (defined above) the restructuring related cost, the proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment (PPE) and subsidiaries. (in € 000's) 1Q20 1Q19 Free Cash Flow 2,095 (12,367) Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary ̶ (795) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 2,095 (13,162) Net Debt Net debt is used by Management to evaluate the Group's capital structure and leverage. Net debt is defined as long-term borrowings plus short-term borrowings less cash and cash equivalents as illustrated below. Following the adoption of IFRS 16, financial liabilities related to leases are included in the calculation of net debt as from 2019 onwards. 31 March 31 December 31 March (in € 000's) 2020 2019 2019 Long-term borrowings 251,882 223,458 236,654 Short-term borrowings 46,328 55,260 46,256 Lease liabilities (long-term portion) 2,891 3,419 4,777 Lease liabilities (short-term portion) 2,043 2,059 1,593 Cash and cash equivalents 63,855 54,170 38,720 Net Debt 239,289 230,026 250,560 Adjusted Net debt Adjusted net debt includes the unamortised costs related to the €260 million senior secured notes issued on February 12, 2020. 10 31 March 31 December 31 March (in € 000's) 2020 2019 2019 Net Debt 239,289 230,026 250,560 Unamortised issuance costs 8,118 ̶ ̶ Adjusted Net Debt 247,407 230,026 250,560 Capital Expenditure (Capex) Capital expenditure is defined as the purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. The Group uses capital expenditure as an APM to ensure that capital spending is in line with its overall strategy for the use of cash. (in € 000's) 1Q20 1Q19 Purchase of PPE (3,181) (1,519) Purchase of intangible assets (1,354) (1,220) Capital expenditure (4,535) (2,739) 11 Appendix 2: ICM Operations Sales by Geography and Customer Group ICM Operations Sales by Geography (in € 000's) 1Q20 1Q19 Change, % East Europe 53,795 44,893 19.8% West Europe 27,226 28,895 -5.8% Africa & Middle East 21,621 16,670 29.7% Asia 8,528 6,546 30.3% Total 111,170 97,004 14.6% ICM Operations Sales by Customer Group (in € 000's) 1Q20 1Q19 Change, % Coca-Cola Bottlers 75,577 69,496 8.8% Breweries 21,139 15,258 38.5% Other 14,454 12,250 18.0% Total 111,170 97,004 14.6% 12 Appendix 3: Consolidated Income Statement (in € 000's, unless otherwise indicated) 1Q20 1Q19 Sales from contracts with customers 135,897 125,565 Cost of goods sold -109,360 -100,579 Gross profit 26,537 24,986 Operating expenses -12,230 -12,548 Other income/(losses) 583 554 Operating profit/(Loss) 14,890 12,992 Finance cost -1,125 -6,737 Finance income 537 870 Net Finance (costs)/income -588 -5,867 Profit before tax 14,302 7,125 Income tax expense -6,504 -3,704 Profit/(Loss) for the period 7,798 3,421 Attributable to: Non-controlling Interests 3,353 1,390 Shareholders 4,445 2,031 Profit/(Loss) for the period 7,798 3,421 Depreciation 5,648 5,895 EBITDA 20,538 18,887 Basic EPS (€) 0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS (€) 0.01 0.01 13 Appendix 4: Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in € 000's) 31 March 2020 31 December 2019 Assets Property, plant and equipment 118,868 129,439 Right-to-use assets 4,667 5,312 Intangible assets 12,579 11,973 Deferred tax assets 2,584 2,984 Other long-term assets 2,068 2,067 Total non-current assets 140,766 151,775 Inventories 97,581 107,250 Trade receivables 116,365 97,523 Other receivables 29,721 28,791 Current tax assets 2,162 3,880 Cash and cash equivalents 63,855 54,170 Total current assets 309,684 291,614 Total Assets 450,450 443,389 Liabilities Non-current borrowings 251,882 223,458 Lease liabilities 2,891 3,419 Deferred tax liabilities 17,762 18,149 Retirement benefit obligation 4,557 4,462 Other long term liabilities 2,572 2,327 Provisions 3,594 4,326 Total non-current liabilities 283,258 256,141 Trade payables 80,199 81,450 Other payables 64,957 64,251 Current tax liabilities 13,790 11,666 Current borrowings 46,328 55,260 Lease liabilities 2,043 2,059 Total current liabilities 207,317 214,686 Total Liabilities 490,575 470,827 Equity Share capital 35,544 35,544 Share premium -33,801 -33,801 Other reserves -22,742 -10,319 Retained earning -71,819 -76,264 Attributable to equity holders -92,818 -84,840 Non-controlling interest 52,693 57,402 Total equity -40,125 -27,438 Total liabilities and equity 450,450 443,389 14 Appendix 5: Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in € 000's) 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the period 7,798 3,421 Adjustments for: Income tax expense 6,504 3,704 Depreciation 5,648 5,895 Provisions 185 198 Finance costs, net 588 5,867 (Profit)/Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 3 Decrease/(increase) in inventories 4,922 -12,045 Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables -24,141 -38,232 Decrease/(increase) in other receivables -3,097 -4,058 Decrease/(increase) in other long-term receivables -6 20 Decrease)/increase in trade payables 1,593 17,511 (Decrease)/increase in other liabilities 6,882 7,761 Less: Income tax paid -246 -468 Net Cash flow from operating activities 6,630 -10,423 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment -3,181 -1,519 Purchase of intangible assets -1,354 -1,120 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary - 795 Net cash flow used in investing activities -4,535 -1,944 Cash flow from operating & investing activities 2,095 -12,367 Proceeds from borrowings 289,481 16,031 (Repayments) of borrowings -260,347 -8,458 Interest paid -7,417 -5,698 Payment of lease liabilities -360 -390 Bond issuance costs -8,392 - Net cash flow used in financing activities 12,965 1,485 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,060 -10,882 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 54,170 49,057 Effects of changes in exchange rate -5,375 545 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 63,855 38,720 15 Attachments Original document

