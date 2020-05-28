Frigoglass I C : 27.05.2020 Announcement Athens, Greece, 27 May 2020 – Frigoglass S.A.I.C. announces that, by virtue of its Board of Directors' resolution dated May
Results for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2020
Athens, Greece, 28 May 2020 - Frigoglass SAIC announces unaudited results for the quarter 31 March 2020
COVID-19 pandemic update
Safeguarding the health and safety of employees and ensuring business continuity our top priorities
Strong performance in the first two months of the year, with sales and EBITDA up double-digit
Social-distancingmeasures and government lockdowns in several of our markets resulted in a significant reduction of customers' orders for the upcoming months
Q2 is expected to be severely impacted by the sharp decline in demand; April's sales were down by approximately 54% y-o-y
Actions taken to adjust cost base to the reduced business activity and reprioritise capital expenditure
Sufficient cash balance of €66 million at April-end to meet future financial commitments; Debt maturities recently extended to 2025
Liquidity assisted by increasing the existing credit lines
First quarter 2020 highlights
Group sales increased by 8% y-o-y, driven by demand growth in Commercial Refrigeration
Commercial Refrigeration sales up 15% y-o-y following strong demand in Russia, India and Africa in January and February
Glass business primarily impacted by soft demand for plastic crates
EBITDA increased by 9% y-o-y, with EBITDA margin improvement in both segments
Adjusted Net Debt to LTM EBITDA at 3.3x, improved from 4.0x in 1Q19
Financial Results
€ 000's
1Q20
1Q19
Change, %
Sales
135,897
125,565
8.2%
EBITDA1
20,538
18,887
8.7%
EBITDA Margin, %1
15.1%
15.0%
0.1pp
Operating Profit (EBIT)
14,890
12,992
14.6%
Net Profit
4,445
2,031
>100%
Capital Expenditure1
4,535
2,739
65.6%
1. For details refer to Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) section in this report
Nikos Mamoulis, Chief Executive Officer of Frigoglass, commented:
"The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our business. Throughout the pandemic, our top priority is to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and continue serving our customers. I am particularly delighted and thankful with the efforts of our employees on the ground to ensure business continuity during this challenging period.
The good momentum of the first quarter, together with our proactively developed precautionary measures, will support our efforts to manage the rest of 2020 and enable our business to ramp-up when the recovery phase begins."
Financial Overview
We reported a good set of Q1 results with growth momentum continuing in January and February 2020. Following the rapid evolution of COVID-19 and the subsequent governments' interventions in several of our markets, demand for our commercial refrigeration products slowed down in March. Demand for our glass container and complementary products in Nigeria was also impacted by mounting macroeconomic concerns in the country. Overall, Group sales increased by 8.2% to €135.9 million, demonstrating a resilient performance in the first two months of the year across all our Commercial Refrigeration geographies.
Gross profit (excluding depreciation) increased by 5.0% to €30.9 million in the quarter. The gross margin declined by 70 basis points year-on-year to 22.8% due to a less favourable sales mix, higher transportation costs and increased idle costs in some of our Commercial Refrigeration plants, more than offsetting volume growth and productivity gains.
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation) declined by 1.2% at €11.0 million. Consequently, operating expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 80 basis points to 8.1%.
As a result, EBITDA increased by 8.7% to €20.5 million in the quarter. EBITDA margin improved by 10 basis points, at 15.1%. Net finance cost was €0.6 million , compared to €5.9 million in Q1 2019, supported by foreign exchange gains primarily caused by the impact from Naira's devaluation on hard currency denominated monetary assets. Frigoglass reported a net profit of €4.4 million, compared to €2.0 million last year.
We generated adjusted free cash flow of €2.1 million in Q1 2020, compared to an outflow of €13.2 million in Q1 2019. This improvement was achieved through higher year-on-year EBITDA and better working capital management. Adjusted net debt was €247.4 million, compared to €250.6 million last year. Importantly, we successfully issued €260 million senior secured notes in February 2020, extending the maturity of the bulk of our gross debt to 2025.
Segmental Review
ICM Operations
€ 000's
1Q20
1Q19
Change, %
Sales
111,170
97,004
14.6%
EBITDA
13,722
11,568
18.6%
EBITDA Margin, %
12.3%
11.9%
0.4pp
Operating Profit (EBIT)
10,357
7,712
34.3%
Net Profit1
-1,385
-181
n.m.
Capital Expenditure
1,939
1,535
26.3%
1. Net Profit after minority interest
Europe
Sales in East Europe grew by 19.8%, following sustained strong orders from key customers in Russia, Ukraine and Poland. This good performance was supported by market share gains with a customer in the brewery segment. Growth was tempered in March as lockdown measures affected our customers' cooler investments. In West Europe, although we saw growth in most of our markets, the significant lower year-on- year orders in Germany resulted in a mid-single digit decline in sales.
Africa and Middle East
In Africa and Middle East, sales were up 29.7% year-on-year in the quarter. This performance primarily reflects increased demand in East and South Africa, more than offsetting lower orders from breweries in Nigeria due to the challenging macro environment.
Asia
Growth momentum in Asia remained strong, with sales growing by 30.3%. This performance was driven by increased orders in the first two months of the year from soft drink customers in India, coupled with market share gains. Sales significantly slowed down in March, mainly following the lockdown measures in India that affected our customers' cooler capital spending.
EBITDA in the quarter increased by 18.6% to €13.7 million, with the respective margin improving by 40 basis points to 12.3%. Volume growth, productivity improvement initiatives and lower operating expenses, more than offset the less favourable sales mix. Operating Profit (EBIT) was €10.4 million, up 34.3% year-on-year, supported by lower depreciation charges. We reported a net loss of €1.4 million, compared to a net loss of €0.2 million last year, impacted by foreign exchange losses.
Glass Operations
€ 000's
1Q20
1Q19
Change, %
Sales
24,727
28,561
-13.4%
EBITDA
6,816
7,319
-6.9%
EBITDA Margin, %
27.6%
25.6%
1.9pp
Operating Profit (EBIT)
4,533
5,280
-14.1%
Net Profit1
5,830
2,212
>100%
Capital Expenditure
2,596
1,204
>100%
1. Net Profit after minority interest
Sales declined by 13.4% in the quarter, primarily driven by lower demand for plastic crates. Lower year-on- year volume in the glass container business driven by key brewery customers was mostly offset by price initiatives. Metal crowns' sales were also lower year-on-year, impacted by production disruptions due to raw material shortages. Demand for plastic crates remained soft, resulting in a double-digittop-line decline. Measures related to COVID-19 pandemic were taken in Nigeria late in March and early April and were varying from state to state. Demand in April materially impacted by the mandated lockdowns.
EBITDA declined by 6.9% to €6.8 million, with EBITDA margin improving by 190 basis points to 27.6% due to pricing. Operating Profit (EBIT) was €4.5 million, down 14.1% year-on-year, also impacted by higher depreciation charges. Net profit was €5.8 million, compared to €2.2 million last year, assisted by foreign exchange gains.
Business Outlook and COVID-19 Pandemic Update
Although we saw last year's growth momentum continuing in January and February 2020 and were optimistic for the year, customers' orders have been significantly reduced in March following the material impact in the Immediate Consumption channel caused by governments' social-distancing measures and lockdowns in several of our markets. The impact was varying across all our markets, with Western Europe suffering the most.
The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our 2020 results remains uncertain and will highly depend on the magnitude of the global economic impact after the lift of the governments' restrictions. What is evident from April's 2020 sales and the continuous trend in May is that the impact will be significant on our Q2 2020 results.
To limit the profitability and cash flow impact caused from the slow-down in demand, we are taking several actions to protect our business and adjust our cost base and capital spending. Currently, our focus is on improving our cost absorption ability by reducing our fixed production and operating expenses base and eliminating discretionary costs, such as travelling, third-party fees and marketing. We have also reprioritised capital expenditure, reducing spending at around €15 million in 2020. We remain firm on completing the furnace rebuild later in the year to protect the long-term future of our Glass business. In these market conditions, we have also currently put on hold the implementation of SAP platform. The aforementioned cash preservation initiatives do not affect our capacity to swiftly respond when demand returns to normal level.
We are entering the crisis from a position of strength, having extended the bulk of our debt maturities to 2025 and reaching a cash balance of €66 million in April, which is sufficient to meet our financing costs obligations. Over and above, we have increased our credit lines with banks in certain local jurisdictions by €10 million. We also continue our efforts to further increase our liquidity position over the upcoming months.
Frigoglass
Frigoglass is a strategic partner to beverage brands throughout the world. We are one of the global leaders in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal supplier of glass packaging in the high growth markets of West Africa.
Frigoglass has long-standing relationships with blue chip customers in the soft drinks and beverage industries. Our bespoke Ice Cold Merchandisers (beverage coolers) enhance our customers' beverage branding and facilitate immediate beverage consumption. At the same time, our leading innovations in the field of green refrigeration enable our customers to meet their sustainability and carbon emissions reduction targets.
With its footprint, Frigoglass is well established in the more mature European markets while it is evolving and establishing its position in emerging markets. We support our customers through manufacturing facilities in five countries and an extensive network of sales and after-sales representatives.
In our glass bottle business, we are focused on Africa, which is a prime region of investment for our customers. We aim to create value for our customers by building on our position as a leading supplier of glass bottles and complementary packaging solutions in West Africa.
Appendices
Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs")
ICM Operations Sales by Geography and Customer Group
Consolidated Income Statement
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
The attached condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the relevant notes to the full financial statements for the period, which can be found on the company's website at www.frigoglass.com.
Appendix 1: Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs")
The Group uses certain Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") in making financial, operating and planning decisions, as well as, in evaluating and reporting its performance. These APMs provide additional insights and understanding to the Group's operating and financial performance, financial condition and cash flow. The APMs should be read in conjunction with and do not replace by any means the directly reconcilable IFRS line items.
Definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs")
In discussing the performance of the Group, certain measures are used, which are calculated by deducting from the directly reconcilable amounts of the Financial Statements the impact of restructuring costs.
Restructuring Costs
Restructuring costs comprise costs arising from significant changes in the way the Group conducts business, such as the discontinuation of manufacturing operations. These costs are included in the Company's/Group's Income Statement, while the payment of these expenses are included in the Cash Flow Statement. However, they are excluded from the results in order for the user to obtain a better understanding of the Group's operating and financial performance achieved from ongoing activity.
EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization)
EBITDA is calculated by adding back to profit before income tax, the depreciation, restructuring costs, the impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and net finance cost/income. EBITDA margin (%) is defined as EBITDA divided by Sales from contracts with customers.
EBITDA is intended to provide useful information to analyze the Group's operating performance.
(in € 000's)
1Q20
1Q19
Profit / (Loss) before income tax
14,302
7,125
Depreciation
5,648
5,895
Finance costs
588
5,867
EBITDA
20,538
18,887
Sales from contracts with customers
135,897
125,565
EBITDA margin, %
15.1%
15.0%
Net Trade Working Capital (NTWC)
Net Trade Working Capital is calculated by subtracting Trade Payables from the sum of Inventories and Trade Receivables. The Group presents Net Trade Working Capital because it believes the measure assists users of the financial statements to better understand its short term liquidity and efficiency.
31 March
31 December
31 March
(in € 000's)
2020
2019
2019
Trade debtors
116,365
97,523
116,823
Inventories
97,581
107,250
115,095
Trade creditors
80,199
81,450
95,834
Net Trade Working Capital
133,747
123,323
136,084
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is used by the Group and defined as cash generated by operating activities after cash generated from investing activities. Free cash flow is intended to measure the cash generation from the Group's business, based on operating activities, including the efficient use of working capital and taking into account the purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. The Group presents free cash flow because it believes the measure assists users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's cash generating performance as well as availability for debt service, dividend distribution and own retention.
(in € 000's)
1Q20
1Q19
Net cash flow from operating activities
6,630
(10,423)
Net cash flow from investing activities
(4,535)
(1,944)
Free Cash Flow
2,095
(12,367)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Adjusted Free Cash Flow facilitates comparability of Cash Flow generation with other companies, as well as enhances the comparability of information between reporting periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated by excluding from the Free Cash Flow (defined above) the restructuring related cost, the proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment (PPE) and subsidiaries.
(in € 000's)
1Q20
1Q19
Free Cash Flow
2,095
(12,367)
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary
̶
(795)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
2,095
(13,162)
Net Debt
Net debt is used by Management to evaluate the Group's capital structure and leverage. Net debt is defined as long-term borrowings plus short-term borrowings less cash and cash equivalents as illustrated below. Following the adoption of IFRS 16, financial liabilities related to leases are included in the calculation of net debt as from 2019 onwards.
31 March
31 December
31 March
(in € 000's)
2020
2019
2019
Long-term borrowings
251,882
223,458
236,654
Short-term borrowings
46,328
55,260
46,256
Lease liabilities (long-term portion)
2,891
3,419
4,777
Lease liabilities (short-term portion)
2,043
2,059
1,593
Cash and cash equivalents
63,855
54,170
38,720
Net Debt
239,289
230,026
250,560
Adjusted Net debt
Adjusted net debt includes the unamortised costs related to the €260 million senior secured notes issued on February 12, 2020.
31 March
31 December
31 March
(in € 000's)
2020
2019
2019
Net Debt
239,289
230,026
250,560
Unamortised issuance costs
8,118
̶
̶
Adjusted Net Debt
247,407
230,026
250,560
Capital Expenditure (Capex)
Capital expenditure is defined as the purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. The Group uses capital expenditure as an APM to ensure that capital spending is in line with its overall strategy for the use of cash.
(in € 000's)
1Q20
1Q19
Purchase of PPE
(3,181)
(1,519)
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,354)
(1,220)
Capital expenditure
(4,535)
(2,739)
Appendix 2: ICM Operations Sales by Geography and Customer Group
ICM Operations Sales by Geography
(in € 000's)
1Q20
1Q19
Change, %
East Europe
53,795
44,893
19.8%
West Europe
27,226
28,895
-5.8%
Africa & Middle East
21,621
16,670
29.7%
Asia
8,528
6,546
30.3%
Total
111,170
97,004
14.6%
ICM Operations Sales by Customer Group
(in € 000's)
1Q20
1Q19
Change, %
Coca-Cola Bottlers
75,577
69,496
8.8%
Breweries
21,139
15,258
38.5%
Other
14,454
12,250
18.0%
Total
111,170
97,004
14.6%
Appendix 3: Consolidated Income Statement
(in € 000's, unless otherwise indicated)
1Q20
1Q19
Sales from contracts with customers
135,897
125,565
Cost of goods sold
-109,360
-100,579
Gross profit
26,537
24,986
Operating expenses
-12,230
-12,548
Other income/(losses)
583
554
Operating profit/(Loss)
14,890
12,992
Finance cost
-1,125
-6,737
Finance income
537
870
Net Finance (costs)/income
-588
-5,867
Profit before tax
14,302
7,125
Income tax expense
-6,504
-3,704
Profit/(Loss) for the period
7,798
3,421
Attributable to:
Non-controlling Interests
3,353
1,390
Shareholders
4,445
2,031
Profit/(Loss) for the period
7,798
3,421
Depreciation
5,648
5,895
EBITDA
20,538
18,887
Basic EPS (€)
0.01
0.01
Diluted EPS (€)
0.01
0.01
Appendix 4: Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in € 000's)
31 March 2020 31 December 2019
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
118,868
129,439
Right-to-use assets
4,667
5,312
Intangible assets
12,579
11,973
Deferred tax assets
2,584
2,984
Other long-term assets
2,068
2,067
Total non-current assets
140,766
151,775
Inventories
97,581
107,250
Trade receivables
116,365
97,523
Other receivables
29,721
28,791
Current tax assets
2,162
3,880
Cash and cash equivalents
63,855
54,170
Total current assets
309,684
291,614
Total Assets
450,450
443,389
Liabilities
Non-current borrowings
251,882
223,458
Lease liabilities
2,891
3,419
Deferred tax liabilities
17,762
18,149
Retirement benefit obligation
4,557
4,462
Other long term liabilities
2,572
2,327
Provisions
3,594
4,326
Total non-current liabilities
283,258
256,141
Trade payables
80,199
81,450
Other payables
64,957
64,251
Current tax liabilities
13,790
11,666
Current borrowings
46,328
55,260
Lease liabilities
2,043
2,059
Total current liabilities
207,317
214,686
Total Liabilities
490,575
470,827
Equity
Share capital
35,544
35,544
Share premium
-33,801
-33,801
Other reserves
-22,742
-10,319
Retained earning
-71,819
-76,264
Attributable to equity holders
-92,818
-84,840
Non-controlling interest
52,693
57,402
Total equity
-40,125
-27,438
Total liabilities and equity
450,450
443,389
Appendix 5: Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
(in € 000's)
31 March 2020
31 March 2019
Operating activities
Profit/(Loss) for the period
7,798
3,421
Adjustments for:
Income tax expense
6,504
3,704
Depreciation
5,648
5,895
Provisions
185
198
Finance costs, net
588
5,867
(Profit)/Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
3
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
4,922
-12,045
Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables
-24,141
-38,232
Decrease/(increase) in other receivables
-3,097
-4,058
Decrease/(increase) in other long-term receivables
-6
20
Decrease)/increase in trade payables
1,593
17,511
(Decrease)/increase in other liabilities
6,882
7,761
Less:
Income tax paid
-246
-468
Net Cash flow from operating activities
6,630
-10,423
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
-3,181
-1,519
Purchase of intangible assets
-1,354
-1,120
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary
-
795
Net cash flow used in investing activities
-4,535
-1,944
Cash flow from operating & investing activities
2,095
-12,367
Proceeds from borrowings
289,481
16,031
(Repayments) of borrowings
-260,347
-8,458
Interest paid
-7,417
-5,698
Payment of lease liabilities
-360
-390
Bond issuance costs
-8,392
-
Net cash flow used in financing activities
12,965
1,485
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
15,060
-10,882
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
54,170
49,057
Effects of changes in exchange rate
-5,375
545
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period