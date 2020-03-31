Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Fromageries Bel    FBEL   FR0000121857

FROMAGERIES BEL

(FBEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fromageries Bel : COVID-19 Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Information

Suresnes - March 31, 2020 at 6.00 p.m.

- COVID-19 Notice -

Bel Group implements preventive measures

to ensure the health and safety of its employees

and the continuity of its business activities

The international community is facing an unprecedented pandemic.

Maintaining the health and safety of its employees is Bel's utmost priority. Accordingly, the Group has implemented very strict preventive measures at its sites. These measures comply with the company's internal health and safety procedures and are in line with the recommendations of the WHO and government authorities in the countries where Bel operates.

Access to company premises, including headquarters, subsidiaries, administrative offices, and plants, is restricted exclusively to employees whose tasks are critical to operational continuity and whose work cannot be performed remotely.

Bel has implemented the most stringent health and precautionary measures at all 32 of its plants. In particular, the company is systematically taking temperature readings of all people entering its plants. In all cases, vulnerable persons, such as those who suffer from chronic illness and pregnant women, etc., are kept home.

As a major player in the food industry, Bel also has a responsibility to do everything it can to ensure the continuity of its operations. Food is a critical industry and a key sector in the context of this global crisis.

Bel is deploying its efforts along with its production teams, partner farmers and suppliers to continue operating and to participate in the collective effort. The company has:

  • increased its inventory of food and packaging raw materials to ensure continued production,
  • taken measures to ensure that raw materials are supplied to its plants and products are delivered to its retail partners,
  • Initiated operating continuity plans at its plants.

Bel is continuously monitoring the situation to adapt its measures as the pandemic evolves.

During this period of collective mobilization, and beyond its traditional scope of action, Bel is also engaging in actions of solidarity. In particular, these efforts have focused on providing equipment support and product donations to hospitals located near the company's production sites and food product donations to charities in areas under severe stress.

"I would like to salute the remarkable mobilization of our teams around the world - in our factories, but also on the roads, or from their homes - to ensure the continuity of the supply chain. I also warmly thank all of our partners: suppliers, hauliers and retailers, who are engaged with us in this collective effort so that the big food supply chain does not stop." tells Antoine Fiévet, Chairman and CEO of the Bel Group

Information

The company has strong liquidity, both in terms of cash and untapped credit lines. At December 31, 2019, Bel had a €403-million surplus of cash and cash equivalents, with just €30 million in NEU CP commercial paper outstanding, and €820 million in untapped credit lines maturing in 2023 and 2024.

Given the current context, Bel has taken the measures needed to limit the impact of the pandemic on its cash, including:

  • Adapting and prioritizing investment in 2020, in view of the context, and delaying at most, projects planned for the next months ahead;
  • Tightly managing the change in working capital requirement, while paying close attention to the financial situation of suppliers in sensitive situations.

Bel is not able to assess the impact of the crisis on its results owing to the uncertain evolution and duration of the pandemic at this time.

Bel will provide a further update in its first quarter sales report, scheduled for publication May 14, 2020.

About Bel

The Bel Group is a world leader in branded cheese and a major player in the healthy snack market. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands include such products as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Mini Babybel®, Leerdammer®, Boursin®, Pom'Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 20 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.4 billion in 2019.

Some 12,400 employees in some 30 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food all. Bel products are prepared at 32 production sites and distributed in nearly 120 countries.

www.groupe-bel.com

------------

Public relations:

Groupe Bel - Agence BCW

Alice Dalla Costa / Cécile Pochard alice.dalla-costa@bcw-global.com/cecile.pochard@bcw-global.com+33 (0)1 56 03 12 26 / +33 (0)1 56 03 12 95

Disclaimer

Fromageries Bel SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 16:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FROMAGERIES BEL
12:26pFROMAGERIES BEL : COVID-19 Notice
PU
12:00pCOVID-19 NOTICE : Bel Group implements preventive measures to ensure the health..
GL
03/12FROMAGERIES BEL : Annual financial information - 2019 Results
PU
03/12FROMAGERIES BEL : Bel signs agreement to acquire All in Foods, in line with stra..
PU
03/12BEL : 209 Annual results
GL
03/12FROMAGERIES BEL : Bel signs agreement to acquire All in Foods, in line with stra..
GL
02/28FROMAGERIES BEL : Fourth quarter 2019 financial information - Sales performance
PU
02/28BEL : 2019 Fourth quarter sales
GL
02/28FROMAGERIES BEL : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2019FROMAGERIES BEL : Competition Authority ruling on Materne
PU
More news
Chart FROMAGERIES BEL
Duration : Period :
Fromageries Bel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FROMAGERIES BEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Fiévet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Mayet GM-Manufacturing & Technical Operations
Florian Sauvin Director
Bruno Gerard Schoch Director
Fatine Layt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FROMAGERIES BEL-10.26%2 097
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.17%24 806
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED5.38%13 425
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED1.65%8 902
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED4.96%7 486
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD0.00%7 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group