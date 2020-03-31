Fromageries Bel : COVID-19 Notice

Information

Suresnes - March 31, 2020 at 6.00 p.m.

- COVID-19 Notice -

Bel Group implements preventive measures

to ensure the health and safety of its employees

and the continuity of its business activities

The international community is facing an unprecedented pandemic.

Maintaining the health and safety of its employees is Bel's utmost priority. Accordingly, the Group has implemented very strict preventive measures at its sites. These measures comply with the company's internal health and safety procedures and are in line with the recommendations of the WHO and government authorities in the countries where Bel operates.

Access to company premises, including headquarters, subsidiaries, administrative offices, and plants, is restricted exclusively to employees whose tasks are critical to operational continuity and whose work cannot be performed remotely.

Bel has implemented the most stringent health and precautionary measures at all 32 of its plants. In particular, the company is systematically taking temperature readings of all people entering its plants. In all cases, vulnerable persons, such as those who suffer from chronic illness and pregnant women, etc., are kept home.

As a major player in the food industry, Bel also has a responsibility to do everything it can to ensure the continuity of its operations. Food is a critical industry and a key sector in the context of this global crisis.

Bel is deploying its efforts along with its production teams, partner farmers and suppliers to continue operating and to participate in the collective effort. The company has:

increased its inventory of food and packaging raw materials to ensure continued production,

taken measures to ensure that raw materials are supplied to its plants and products are delivered to its retail partners,

Initiated operating continuity plans at its plants.

Bel is continuously monitoring the situation to adapt its measures as the pandemic evolves.

During this period of collective mobilization, and beyond its traditional scope of action, Bel is also engaging in actions of solidarity. In particular, these efforts have focused on providing equipment support and product donations to hospitals located near the company's production sites and food product donations to charities in areas under severe stress.

"I would like to salute the remarkable mobilization of our teams around the world - in our factories, but also on the roads, or from their homes - to ensure the continuity of the supply chain. I also warmly thank all of our partners: suppliers, hauliers and retailers, who are engaged with us in this collective effort so that the big food supply chain does not stop." tells Antoine Fiévet, Chairman and CEO of the Bel Group