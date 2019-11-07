Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Fromageries Bel    FBEL   FR0000121857

FROMAGERIES BEL

(FBEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fromageries Bel : Third quarter 2019 financial information - Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 12:20pm EST

Press release

Suresnes - Nov. 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Bel

Third quarter 2019 financial information

Sales

Q3 2019 sales increase 3.7%

fuelled by growth in new territories and a positive forex impact

Sales advance 2.5% in the first nine months of the year

Amounts are expressed in millions of euros and rounded off to the nearest million. Ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, not rounded off amounts.

In Q3 2019, Bel generated consolidated sales of €867 million, representing organic growth of 1.7%, after a flat 0.1% organic sales performance in the first half of the year.

Consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2019 totaled €2,525 million, up 2.5% versus the same period ended September 30, 2018. The positive foreign exchange impact accounted for 1.9% of the increase, mainly as a result of the U.S. dollar's appreciation against the euro. Accordingly, consolidated sales grew 0.6% organically in the first nine months of 2019.

The sales performance in the third quarter and the nine-month period is presented by segment in the following table.

Third quarter

Nine months

2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change

(in millions of euros)

3 mos.

3 mos.

9 mos.

9 mos.

Global Markets

720

704

2.2%

2,123

2,096

1.3%

New Territories

147

132

11.7%

402

366

9.8%

Group Total

867

836

3.7%

2,525

2,462

2.5%

Growth continued apace in New Territory markets, with a 9.4% organic increase in sales in Q3. Sales in the fruit segment remained buoyant, while efforts were pursued to grow sales of products adapted to consumer tastes in new territories.

In mature markets (Global Markets), the good Q3 sales performance stemmed in particular from "back to school"- related promotional offers. On a comparable exchange-rate basis, sales of cheese in these markets grew 0.7% organically in Q3, while sales of industrial products continued to decline, falling an aggregate 10.0% during the first nine months of the year. Following the same trends observed in the first half of the year, Bel's Q3 consolidated sales advanced in Northern and Eastern Europe, while markets in Africa and the Middle East remained tough.

Outlook for 2019

Bel is continuing its transformation and development with a bright sales outlook for the last quarter of the year. Operating margin for the full year is expected to improve significantly over 2018. Favorable factors include raw material prices - which are still high but relatively stable, in line with company expectations - productivity gains and optimized advertising and promotional spending.

On October 16, 2019, on the occasion of World Food Day, Bel reiterated its commitment to championing healthier and responsible food for all and unveiled its new corporate identity and signature, "For All. For Good".

The company has adopted a sustainable and profitable growth model. Bel intends to broaden its range to plant-based products and invest in new distribution channels and new territories to offer products accessible to everyone, everywhere. Bel and its brands are seeking to grow by making a positive impact "from the farm to the fork". The company is committed to a continuous improvement drive based around five priority challenges. These include healthy food, sustainable farming, responsible packaging, reducing Bel's environmental footprint, and product accessibility.

This vision opens the path to an inclusive food business model and innovative, responsible and growth-bearing brands.

Bel's financial performance indicators

The Group uses non-IFRS financial performance indicators internally and for its external communication. These non-IFRS indicators are defined below:

Organic growth corresponds to reported sales growth, excluding impacts from foreign exchange fluctuations and changes in the scope of consolidation, i.e. on a constant structure and exchange rate basis. The organic growth rate is calculated by applying the exchange rate for the prior year period to the current year period.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such trend and/or target information should in no way be regarded as earnings forecast data or performance indicators of any kind. This information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties that may be beyond the Company's control. A detailed description of these risks and uncertainties is provided in the Company's Registration Document, available at (www.groupe-bel.com). More comprehensive information about the Bel Group can be found in the "Regulatory Information" section of the www.groupe-bel.com website.

About Bel

The Bel Group is a world leader in branded cheese and a major player in the healthy snack market. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands include such products as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Mini Babybel®, Leerdammer®, Boursin®, Pom'Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 20 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.3 billion in 2018.

Some 12,600 employees in some 30 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food all. Bel products are prepared at 32 production sites and distributed in nearly 130 countries.

www.groupe-bel.com

------------

Public relations

Bel Group - Agence BCW

Alice Dalla Costa / Cécile Pochard alice.dalla-costa@bcw-global.com /cecile.pochard@bcw-global.com 01 56 03 12 26 / 01 56 03 12 95

Disclaimer

Fromageries Bel SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 17:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FROMAGERIES BEL
12:20pFROMAGERIES BEL : Third quarter 2019 financial information - Sales
PU
12:00pBEL : Third quarter 2019 financial information
GL
10/22FROMAGERIES BEL : The Bel Group raises 125 million through a new Euro Private P..
PU
10/16FROMAGERIES BEL : Bel issues its first EURO PP with “Environmental and Soc..
PU
10/16BEL : Bel issues its first EURO PP with “Environmental and Social Impact&r..
GL
10/16FROMAGERIES BEL : “For All. For Good” - Bel unveils a new corporate ..
PU
10/16BEL : Bel unveils a new corporate identity that embodies the Group's commitments..
GL
09/25FROMAGERIES BEL : The Bel Group is transforming its business model and brands to..
PU
07/25BEL : 1st Half Sales and results 2019
GL
06/17FROMAGERIES BEL : The Bel Group and WWF France renew partnership to strengthen t..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 860 M
Chart FROMAGERIES BEL
Duration : Period :
Fromageries Bel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FROMAGERIES BEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 274,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Fiévet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Gerard Schoch Deputy General Manager-Finance & Legal Affairs
Hubert Mayet GM-Manufacturing & Technical Operations
James J. Lightburn Independent Director
Florian Sauvin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FROMAGERIES BEL-6.16%2 059
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.30.55%25 674
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED25.51%15 330
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED20.95%10 536
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 753
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group