Fromageries Bel : Third quarter 2019 financial information - Sales

Press release

Suresnes - Nov. 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Bel

Third quarter 2019 financial information

Sales

Q3 2019 sales increase 3.7%

fuelled by growth in new territories and a positive forex impact

Sales advance 2.5% in the first nine months of the year

Amounts are expressed in millions of euros and rounded off to the nearest million. Ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, not rounded off amounts.

In Q3 2019, Bel generated consolidated sales of €867 million, representing organic growth of 1.7%, after a flat 0.1% organic sales performance in the first half of the year.

Consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2019 totaled €2,525 million, up 2.5% versus the same period ended September 30, 2018. The positive foreign exchange impact accounted for 1.9% of the increase, mainly as a result of the U.S. dollar's appreciation against the euro. Accordingly, consolidated sales grew 0.6% organically in the first nine months of 2019.

The sales performance in the third quarter and the nine-month period is presented by segment in the following table.

Third quarter Nine months 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change (in millions of euros) 3 mos. 3 mos. 9 mos. 9 mos. Global Markets 720 704 2.2% 2,123 2,096 1.3% New Territories 147 132 11.7% 402 366 9.8% Group Total 867 836 3.7% 2,525 2,462 2.5%

Growth continued apace in New Territory markets, with a 9.4% organic increase in sales in Q3. Sales in the fruit segment remained buoyant, while efforts were pursued to grow sales of products adapted to consumer tastes in new territories.

In mature markets (Global Markets), the good Q3 sales performance stemmed in particular from "back to school"- related promotional offers. On a comparable exchange-rate basis, sales of cheese in these markets grew 0.7% organically in Q3, while sales of industrial products continued to decline, falling an aggregate 10.0% during the first nine months of the year. Following the same trends observed in the first half of the year, Bel's Q3 consolidated sales advanced in Northern and Eastern Europe, while markets in Africa and the Middle East remained tough.