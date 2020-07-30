Fromageries Bel : First-Half 2020 Financial report 0 07/30/2020 | 12:21pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Bel French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of €10,308,502.50 Head Offices: 2 allée de Longchamp - 92 150 Suresnes SIREN 542 088 067 - RCS Nanterre FIRST-HALF2020 FINANCIAL REPORT First-Half 2019 Business Report ............................................................................................................. 1 Summary Interim Consolidated Financial Statements........................................................................... 4 Statutory Auditor's Report on the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements .................................... 25 Statement of the Company Officer Responsible for the Interim Financial Report ............................... 27 Should there be any difference between the French and the English version of this Bel Group First-half 2019 Financial Report, only the text in French language shall be deemed authentic and considered as expressing the exact information published by Bel. The Bel Group The Bel Group is a world leader in branded cheese and a major global player in the healthy snacks segment. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands, including such products as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Mini Babybel®, Leerdammer®, and Boursin®, as well as some 20 local brands, enabled the Group to generate sales of €3.3 billion in 2018. The acquisition of the MOM Group in 2016 complements a portfolio of strong brands with the integration of the Pom'Potes and GogosqueeZ brands. 12,600 employees in some 32 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the Group's success. Bel products are prepared at more than 32 production sites and distributed in over 130 countries. www.groupe-bel.com FIRST-HALF2020 BUSINESS REPORT 1. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND EARNINGS (in millions of euros) First-half First-half % Change 2020 2019 Sales 1 737 1 658 4,8% Operating income 175 126 38,6% Consolidated net profit - Group share 105 80 31,2% In the first half of 2020, Bel generated consolidated sales of €1,737 million, up 4.8% on a published basis, versus €1,658 million in the prior-year period. The foreign exchange effect positively impacted consolidated sales by €8 million, or 0.5%. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, Bel's consolidated sales advanced 4.3% organically y-o-y in H1 2020. The acquisition of an 80% interest in All In Food, completed on June 18, 2020, had no impact on sales or earnings in the consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2020. Following a strong organic 11% increase in Q1, marked by exceptional sales tied to the global health crisis, Q2 sales were automatically impacted by a significant destocking effect. However, excluding those extraordinary impacts, underlying activity growth remained buoyant at around 5% for both quarters and the half-year period as well. The 4.3% organic sales growth reported in H1 reflects the intrinsic momentum fuelled by the 4.8% organic growth of the company's brands. In particular, Gogo squeeZ in the US, The Laughing Cow, supported by a well-received promotional campaign, and Kiri, ever popular with consumers in its category, contributed significantly to the performance. Net sales Second quarter First half (in millions of euros) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 3 months 3 months 6 months 6 months Global markets 687,6 713,6 -3,7% 1 434,2 1 403,3 2,2% New territories 140,6 134,4 4,6% 302,7 254,8 18,8% Group total 828,1 848,0 -2,3% 1 736,9 1 658,1 4,8% In Europe, most countries and France in particular reported buoyant growth, led by sales of traditional brands such as The Laughing Cow. Consumers trended increasingly toward products and retail food chains that maintained their purchasing power. Bel responded by focusing its production on popular consumer products to meet retailer demand for tighter shelf space. Processed cheese markets contracted in North Africa and the Middle East, where the health crisis had a particularly negative impact on the food service business. However, Bel gained market share during the period, with sales advancing 3.7% in the region, excluding markets in the Levant, where the environment was particularly tough. In North America, sales were buoyed by well performing local brands and strong sales of The Laughing Cow. Sales of all MOM products and brands in the New Territories market segment were particularly strong in the United States and France. Further, sales grew in China, the first country to reopen in the wake of the pandemic. 1 In the first half of 2020, consolidated operating income totaled €175.0 million, up 38.6% over the first half of 2019. Operating income (in millions of euros) 2020 2019 % Change 6 months 6 months Global markets 122,0 100,6 21,2% New territories 52,8 25,6 105,8% Group total 175,0 126,3 38,6% Bel's gross margin improved more than 100bp, and operating margin advanced a strong 246bp. Against a backdrop of relative stability in raw material prices and foreign exchange fluctuations versus 2019, Bel reaped the fruit of its transformation process, which went according to plan, particularly in terms of the savings measures announced in December 2018. Extraordinary costs tied to managing the health crisis were offset by a remarkable performance by operations teams and a decline in promotional campaigns in some markets. After taking into account net financial result and income tax expense, consolidated net profit, Group share, totaled €105.4 million, compared with €80.3 million at June 30, 2019. 2. FINANCIAL SITUATION Bel's balance sheet remained strong at June 30, 2020, with net financial debt amounting to €709.6 million (including €110.9 million in right-of-use liabilities under IFRS 16) including the acquisition of All In Foods shares, versus €684.2 million (including €102 million in right-of- use liabilities) at December 31, 2019, and equity totaling €1,882.9 million, compared with €1,810.1 million at December 31, 2019. 3. OUTLOOK FOR 2020 In view of the health and economic crises, Bel continues to keep close watch over the environment to adapt to the evolving pandemic, particularly in territories where the epidemic peak has not yet been reached. As a major food sector player, Bel is doing everything possible to ensure the continuity of its operations. To date, the company's production sites continue to operate, with mobilized and committed teams. Bel maintains its strict health and safety rules and procedures to ensure the health and safety of all its employees. Despite the extraordinary costs generated by the pandemic, and tied particularly to measures required to adapt its production sites and supply chains, Bel has declined to accept financial assistance offered by various governments. In addition, the company decided to maintain contractual prices for purchases of raw material supplies and has put measures in place to support supply partners weakened by the crisis. Along with its production teams, partner farmers and suppliers, Bel is doing everything to continue its operations and to participate in the collective effort to uphold the food supply chain. Because the health crisis did not impact all world regions at the same time, some territories are still experiencing a peak pandemic phase. Given the strong volatility in global demand expected to prevail in the months ahead, the lack of visibility on the recovery of the Food Service business, and increased consumer price sensitivity, Bel is unable to provide a precise outlook on its business growth at this time. With a long-term commitment to champion healthier food embodied by its new "For All. For Good" motto, Bel is fully in sync with a sustainable and profitable growth model. 2 4. MAIN RELATED-PARTYRELATIONSHIPS Main related-party relationships are disclosed in note 8 of the summary consolidated financial statements for the half-year. 5. SIGNIFICANT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS No significant subsequent event is to be reported. 3 SUMMARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated income statement at June 30, 2019, vs. prior year period 5 Consolidated comprehensive income statement 6 Consolidated balance sheet at June 30, 2019, vs. December 31, 2018 7 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 8 Consolidated cash flow statement 9 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 10 4 Income Statement (in millions of euros) Notes June 2020 June 2019 2019 Sales 4.1 1 736,9 1 658,1 3 403,2 Cost of goods and services sold (1 219,5) (1 181,2) (2 433,7) Gross margin 517,4 476,9 969,5 Sales and marketing expense (187,3) (201,7) (438,0) Research and development expense (13,6) (11,3) (26,7) Administrative and general overhead expense (139,4) (131,8) (266,6) Other operating income and expense (0,0) (530,4) (1 240,2) Recurring operating income 177,0 131,5 236,9 Other non-recurring income and expense 4.2 (2,0) (5,3) (26,1) Operating income 4.1 175,0 126,3 210,8 Income from cash and cash equivalents 4.3 0,2 0,7 1,6 Cost of gross financial indebtedness 4.3 (16,4) (13,8) (28,5) Cost of net financial indebtedness 4.3 (16,1) (13,1) (26,9) Other financial income and expense 4.3 5,4 0,8 (1,3) Pre-tax profit 164,3 114,0 182,6 Income tax expense 4.4 (52,8) (31,9) (58,4) Net profit of the consolidated group 111,5 82,1 124,2 Non-controlling interests (6,1) (1,8) (2,8) Consolidated net profit - Group share 105,4 80,3 121,4 Earnings per share 4.5 15,52 11,83 17,88 Diluted earnings per share 4.5 15,49 11,83 17,88 Since 2020, when they do not result from a reorganization decided by par le COMEX, the costs of non-replaced employees' departure and the disposal

/ writte-off costs of tangible and intangible assets are reported within the reccuring operating income. For HY1 2019, a €(0,9) million was reclassified from other non-recurring income and expense to other operating income and expense. For FY 2019, this reclassification amounts to €(1.9) million. The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements 5 Statement of Comprehensive Income (in millions of euros) June 2020 June 2019 Net profit for the period Notes 111,5 82,1 Other items of comprehensive income Non-reclassifiable items 5.1 Actuarial gains and losses arising on retirement obligations Income tax impact 0,1 (0,7) Gains and losses on financial assets 3,9 (23,6) Income tax impact (1,0) 5,9 Reclassifiable items Investissements financiers Pertes et gains latents Effet d'impôt Effet de la limitation d'impôt Translation differences (23,7) 0,3 Cash flow hedging Amounts recognized in equity 8,4 2,7 Income tax impact (2,6) (0,8) Total recognized to equity (14,9) (16,2) Total comprehensive income for the period 96,6 66,0 Group share 90,9 63,7 Non- controlling interests 5,7 2,2 The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements 6 Consolidated Balance Sheet ASSETS Notes June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions of euros) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill 5.2 785,9 786,3 Other intangible assets 5.2 646,5 649,4 Property, plant and equipment 5.2 975,3 992,2 Property, plant and equipment - right of use 5.2 105,7 99,8 Financial investments 127,0 123,6 Other financial assets 92,2 10,0 Loans and advances 12,1 11,8 Trade and other receivables 1,4 1,5 Deferred tax assets 16,1 20,9 TOTAL 2 762,2 2 695,3 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories and work-in-progress 401,8 372,6 Trade and other receivables 462,5 506,3 Other financial assets 17,6 5,8 Loans and advances 0,9 1,3 Current tax assets 28,4 34,4 Cash and cash equivalents 5.5 322,2 405,7 TOTAL 1 233,4 1 326,1 TOTAL ASSETS 3 995,6 4 021,4 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Notes June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions of euros) Share capital 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 22,0 22,0 Reserves 1 774,5 1 707,4 Treasury shares (23,3) (23,3) EQUITY GROUP SHARE 1 783,5 1 716,4 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 99,5 93,7 EQUITY 1 882,9 1 810,1 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions 5.4 6,3 6,5 Employee benefits 5.4 76,5 78,7 Deferred tax liabilities 266,9 257,3 Liabilities related to assets held under finance lease -over 5.5 90,7 83,1 Long-term borrowings and financial liabilities 5.5 738,5 816,4 Other liabilities 59,0 61,0 TOTAL 1 237,9 1 303,1 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions 5.4 4,1 5,1 Employee benefits 5.4 7,2 6,3 Liabilities related to assets held under finance lease - less 5.5 20,2 19,2 Short-term borrowings and financial liabilities 5.5 178,4 172,0 Other financial liabilities 3,5 4,3 Trade and other payables 612,3 668,0 Income tax liabilities 43,7 31,1 Current bank facilities and other borrowings 5.5 5,5 2,3 TOTAL 874,8 908,2 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 3 995,6 4 021,4 The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements 7 Consolidated statement of changes in equity Number of Additional paid- Translation Treasury Consolidated Consolidated Equity-Group Non- Total (in millions of euros) shares Share capital controlling consolidated in capital differences shares net income reserves share outstanding interests equity Balance at December 31, 2018 6 787 373 10,3 22,0 (132,7) (23,4) 96,5 1 675,0 1 647,7 91,9 1 739,6 Appropriation of prior year net income (96,5) 96,5 Dividends paid (33,6) (33,6) (2,5) (36,1) Profit (loss) for the period 121,4 121,4 2,8 124,2 Variation de périmètre Other items of comprehensive income 10,9 (30,5) (19,6) 1,5 (18,2) Other changes in value directly recognized in equity 0,4 0,4 0,0 0,4 Purchase of treasury shares (1 123) (0,3) (0,3) (0,3) Treasury shares distributed 2 085 0,4 0,4 0,4 Balance at December 31, 2019 6 788 335 10,3 22,0 (121,8) (23,3) 121,4 1 707,8 1 716,4 93,7 1 810,1 Appropriation of prior year net income (121,4) 121,4 Dividends paid (23,8) (23,8) (0,0) (23,8) Profit (loss) for the period 105,4 105,4 6,1 111,5 Other items of comprehensive income (23,3) 8,8 (14,5) (0,4) (14,9) Other changes in value directly recognized in equity (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) Purchase of treasury shares Treasury shares distributed Balance at June 30, 2020 6 788 335 10,3 22,0 (145,1) (23,3) 105,4 1 814,2 1 783,5 99,5 1 882,9 The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements 8 Cash flow statement Cash flow from(used in) operating activities Notes June 2020 June 2019 2019 (in millions of euros) Pre-tax profit 164,3 114,0 182,6 Adjustments for: Depreciation and write-downs 57,8 51,8 108,4 Depreciation on right of use 12,2 7,2 13,8 Capital gains (losses) on disposals 0,4 0,9 0,9 Reclassification of financial income 4,0 10,1 25,3 Reclassification of financial expense right-of-use 3,6 1,9 4,6 Other non-cash items in the income statement (1,6) (1,7) 0,4 Cash flow before changes in WCR 240,8 184,2 336,0 (Increase) decrease in inventories, current receivables and payables (45,1) (13,8) 14,5 (Increase) decrease in non-current receivables and payables (3,1) (0,3) 4,3 Income taxes paid (23,3) (22,9) (45,2) Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities 169,2 147,2 309,6 Cash flow from (used in) investing activities Acquisition of activities (55,9) (3,7) (5,2) Disposal of activities Acquisitions of tangible and intangible assets 5.2 (57,2) (73,3) (153,0) Disposals of tangible and intangible assets 5.2 0,2 0,3 0,9 Investment grants received 2,9 0,1 3,7 Acquisitions of financial assets (1,2) (1,9) (7,6) Disposals of financial assets 0,3 1,6 8,6 Dividends received 1,8 1,9 2,3 Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities (109,2) (75,0) (150,5) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities Dividends paid (23,8) (33,9) (36,1) Interests paid (12,5) (11,1) (22,3) Financial interests - right of use (3,6) (1,9) (4,6) Change in debt resulting from finance lease contracts (9,4) (6,6) (12,8) Increase (decrease) in current accounts with entities outside the scope of (4,8) (3,6) (12,9) consolidation (Purchase)/ sale of treasury shares (0,2) (0,3) Borrowings and financial liabilities issued 67,6 99,4 242,6 Repayments of borrowings and financial liabilities (159,2) (35,4) (230,8) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (145,7) 6,7 (77,2) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (85,7) 78,9 81,9 Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 403,4 327,8 327,8 Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations (0,9) (3,6) (6,3) Net cash and cash equivalent at closing 5.5 316,8 403,1 403,4 At the closing date, net cash and cash equivalents comprised the following: Marketable securities and money market instruments 5.5 90,9 91,1 90,9 Cash on hand and balances with banks 5.5 231,3 322,4 314,7 Current used bank facilities including overdrafts and accrued interest 5.5 (5,5) (10,4) (2,3) TOTAL 316,8 403,1 403,4 The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements 9 Table of contents for the notes to the summary interim consolidated financial statements 1. MANAGEMENT BENEFITS................................................................................................................................ 23 8.2. RELATED PARTY RELATIONSHIPS ....................................................................................................................... 24 9. SIGNIFICANT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ...................................................................................................... 24 10 1. ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES, RULES AND METHODS Basis of preparation and accounting standards In application of Regulation (EC) No. 297/2008 of March 11, 2008 amending Regulation (EC) No. 1606/2002 of July 19, 2002, Bel's consolidated financial statements were prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union and published by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), at the date the financial statements were prepared. The Group published summary interim consolidated financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2020. The consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2020 were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" principles. Further, the same accounting methods and practices used to prepare the consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019 (and noted in the registration document filed with the AMF under number D. 20.0244) were applied, with the exception of standards, amendments and interpretations issued and effective as of January 1, 2020. Standards, amendments and interpretations required as of the financial year opening January 1, 2020 IAS 39, IFRS 7 and IFRS 9 in accordance to the reform on reference interest rates The financial effects of the application, starting the January 1, 2020, of amendments to IAS39, IFRS7 and IFRS9 regarding the reform on reference interest rates have been identified and evaluated. They do not have any significant impact on the Group's financial statements. The other amendments or interpretations published and applicable starting the 1st of January 2020 do not have any effect on the Group's financial statements. Standards, amendments and interpretations not required but which may be early adopted as of the financial year opening January 1, 2020 The Group does not apply by anticipation any standard or interpretation that is not mandatory from January 1st, 2020. Disclosures specific to the preparation of the interim financial statements Seasonal nature of the business The Group observes that seasonal variations in its business activities can impact its sales and product mix from one interim period to another. Accordingly, its interim performance may not necessarily be indicative of the full-year performance. Employee benefits Actuarial calculations for retirement and other employee benefits were made during budget preparation. As a result, the amounts of related provisions and expense for the interim period were based on estimates made in the preceding year, with the main actuarial and demographic assumptions remaining unchanged from December 2019. Income tax At June 30, income tax expense was assessed according to the best estimate of the annual average rate expected for the full year. 2. CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION During the first half of 2020, Bel South Africa was fully consolidated for the first time. In June 2020, the Group purchased 80% of All In Foods' shareholder's equity, located in France. As of June 30, 2020, the shares are recorded as a non- consolidated entity. 11 3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF THE PERIOD AND COVID-19 COVID-19 Pandemic For the past months, the international community has been facing an unprecedented pandemic of which the uncertain evolution and duration does not enable the Group to evaluate precisely the financial impact of this crisis. On June 30, 2020, the effects of the pandemic are limited and did not generate evidence of impairment (Cf. Note 5.2). The absolute priority of the Group is to assure the safety and health of its staff. The Group continues to follow closely the situation to adapt its measures according to the evolution of the pandemic, especially in geographies where the pandemic as not yet reached its peak. As a significant player of the food industry, the Group bears its responsibility by doing everything in its power to ensure the continuity of its business. 12 4. INCOME STATEMENT 4.1. Business segment information First-half sales and operating income by markets are presented in the following table. First-half 2020 First-half 2019 % Change (in millions of euros) Sales Operating Sales Operating Sales Operating income income income Marchés matures 1 434,2 122,0 1 403,3 100,6 2,2% 21,2% Nouveaux territoires 302,7 52,8 254,8 25,6 18,8% 105,8% Total Groupe 1 736,9 175,0 1 658,1 126,3 4,8% 38,6% June 2020 June 2019 December 2019 (en millions d'euros) Sales by Intagible and tangible Sales by Intagible and tangible destination assests by origine destination assests by origine Europe 915,9 1 627,8 890,5 1 639,5 Moyen Orient - Grande Afrique 367,0 206,2 370,2 210,1 Amériques - Asie 454,0 679,4 397,4 678,0 Total Groupe 1 736,9 2 513,4 1 658,1 2 527,6 4.2. Other non-recurringincome and expense Non - recurring income and expense are detailed below: (In millions of euros) First half First half 2019 2020 2019 Depreciation and gains (losses) on disposals of fixed assets (1,0) (1,4) (22,7) Restructuring costs (1,2) (3,0) (6,6) Other non-recurring income and expense 0,2 (0,8) 3,2 Total other non-recurring income and expense (2,0) (5,3) (26,1) Depreciation and gains and losses arising from disposal of assets mainly comprise the amortization of brands acquired, and which have limited useful life. In 2019, impairment tests have led to a goodwill impairment of 12.5m€ recorded on the Moroccan company Safilait, on the line "Depreciation and gains (losses) on disposals of fixed assets". Restructuring costs mainly stemmed from the departure of personnel who were not replaced. 13 4.3. Financial income and expense (in millions of euros) First half First half 2019 2020 2019 Income from cash and cash equivalents 0,2 0,7 1,6 Cost of gross financial debt (16,4) (13,8) (28,5) Cost of net financial debt (16,1) (13,1) (26,9) - - Net cost of discounting (0,3) (0,6) (1,2) Foreign currency gains (losses) 4,2 (0,3) (2,1) Other 1,5 1,7 2,1 Other financial income and expense 5,4 0,8 (1,3) Total net financial expense (10,8) (12,3) (28,2) At June 30, 2020, the "cost of net financial debt" includes the impact of the application of IFRS 16 for € (3.6) millions. At June 30, 2019 the impact of IFRS16 was € (2.0) millions. 4.4. Taxes (in millions of euros) Pre-tax profit Total income tax expense recognized on the income statement Net profit EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE At June 30, 2020, the Group estimated its average effective income tax rate for the full year at 32.1%, versus 28.0% at June 30, 2019. The increase in the effective income tax rate stems from the effects of permanent differences. 4.5. Earnings per share Earnings per share were calculated by dividing net consolidated profit, Group share, by the number of ordinary shares (6,872,335 at June 30, 2020), less the weighted average number of own shares (84,000 at June 30, 2020). First-half 2020 First-half 2019 2019 164,3 114,0 182,6 (52,8) (31,9) (58,4) 111,5 82,1 124,2 32,1% 28,0% 32,0% The difference with the 32.02% standard rate of the Bel parent company stemmed primarily from the share of earnings generated by subsidiaries located in countries applying tax rates lower than in France and is offset by permanent differences. To determine the diluted earnings per share, shares held as treasury stock, which intended to be distributed as bonus shares, have been restated from the total (28,153 at June 30, 2020). The provisions of the period recorded for bonus-share plans have also been deducted from the Group's net result (€0.2 million at June 30, 2020). 14 5. BALANCE SHEET 5.1. Note to Other Comprehensive Income Non-reclassifiable items Since the Group applied the standard IFRS 9 starting January 1st, 2018, non reclassifiable items in Other Comprehensive Income include fair value of participating interests that are not held for trading purposes. These amounts are added up with actuarial gains and losses arising from the application of the standard IAS 19. The Unibel shares held by the subsidiary SOFICO are measured at fair value at closing date for an amount of €117.8 million on June 30th, 2020. 5.2. Fixed assets Other intangible Property, plant Property, plant and (in millions of euros) Goodwill equipment - Rights Total assets and equipment of use At December 31, 2019 Gross value 851,0 852,1 2 221,9 134,3 4 059,2 Accumulated depreciation and write -downs (64,7) (202,7) (1 229,7) (34,6) (1 531,6) Net carrying amount 786,3 649,4 992,2 99,8 2 527,6 - - - - - Variation for the period - - - - - Acquisitions - 4,7 47,7 19,7 72,2 Impact of changes in consolidation scope - - 1,6 - 1,6 Disposals and write -downs - (0,0) 0,5 (1,5) (1,0) Translation differences (0,4) (0,1) (11,6) (0,8) (12,8) Depreciation and write-downs - (7,0) (55,2) (11,5) (73,7) Reclassfications - (0,6) 0,0 - (0,5) Net carrying amount at June 30, 2020 785,9 646,5 975,3 105,7 2 513,4 - - - - - At June 30, 2020 - - - - - Gross value 849,6 849,2 2 246,4 155,9 4 101,1 Accumulated depreciation and write -downs (63,7) (202,7) (1 271,1) (50,2) (1 587,7) Net carrying amount 785,9 646,5 975,3 105,7 2 513,4 The main acquisitions of property, plant and equipment during the first half of the year were made in France, in Canada and in the USA. . In absence of indications of loss in value, Group assets, particularly goodwill and brands, were not tested for impairment at June 30th, 2020. 5.3. Stock options plans The 2017/2020, the 2018/2021 and the 2019/2022 bonus-share plans are under way at this writing. The 2020/2023 plan is a new plan granted during the Board meeting held on March 11st, 2020. In accordance with IFRS 2, the personnel expense arising from share awards are recognized incrementally over the vesting period, with the corresponding increase recognized in equity. 15 A summary of the bonus share plans during the period is presented in the following table: (in thousands of euros) Plan Plan Plan Plan TOTAL 2017/2020 2018/2021 2019/2022 2020/2023 Number of shares granted at the awars date 8 241 8 809 11 511 14 748 Number of shares granted at June 30, 2019 674 4 072 8 816 14 591 Fair value of share award (in €) 589 472 300 256 Award criteria : percentage provisioned 16% 94% 120% 100% Acquisition period 3 ans 3 ans 3 ans 3 ans Holding period 0 0 0 0 Amount expensed at June 30, 2020 (464,7) (79,5) 468 371 295 5.4. Provisions During the first half of the year, current and non- current provisions changed as developed in the table: Provisions for (in millions of euros) Employees benefits contingencies and losses At December 31, 2019 Non-current 78,7 6,5 Current 6,3 5,1 Net carrying value 85,1 11,5 - - Variation for the period - - Increase (charges) 2,0 0,6 Reversals- offset against expenses (3,2) (1,1) Reversals- cancelled provisions (0,4) (0,5) Changes in the scope of consolidation 0,0 - Actuarial gains and losses (0,1) Effects from discounting 0,5 - Reclassifications - - Translation differences (0,2) (0,2) Net carrying value at june 30, 2020 83,7 10,4 of which: Non-current 76,5 6,3 Current 7,2 4,1 Employee benefits concern primarily European countries, accounting for €76.3 million. The discount rate for this with France, the Netherlands and Germany together provision was similar to December 31st, 2019. 16 5.5. Net financial debt Breakdown of net financial debt (in millions of euros) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Bonds 623,2 623,0 NEU MTN (1) 50,00 50,0 Banks borrowings 20,92 112,0 Employee profit-sharing 4,37 5,8 Minority shareholders' put option 39,81 25,5 Deposits and guarantee deposits 0,22 0,2 Borrowing and financial liabilities 738,51 816,4 Total long-term liabilities 738,51 816,4 - - Bonds 2,92 5,7 Banks borrowings 17,27 46,6 Employee profit-sharing 2,60 2,6 NEU CP (2) 50,00 30,0 Sundry loans and financial liabilities 32,57 7,6 Current account liabilities 73,09 79,5 Borrowing and financial liabilities 178,45 172,0 Total short-term liabilities 178,45 172,0 (0,00) - - Gross financial debt - excluding finance lease 916,96 988,4 - - Debt for right-of-use long term 90,68 83,1 Debt for right-of-use short term 20,19 19,2 - - Debt for right of use 110,87 102,3 Gross financial debt 1 027,83 1 090,7 - - Current used bank facilities including overdrafts and accrued inter 5,47 2,3 Cash and cash equivalent (322,23) (405,7) - - Net cash and cash equivalents (316,76) (403,4) - - Current account assets (1,51) (3,1) - - - - Total net debt 709,6 684,2 Total net debt - excluding finance lease 598,7 581,9 (1) Negotiable European Medium Term Notes (2) Negotiable European Commercial Paper Amounts related to assets held under finance lease in long term and short- term debt result from the application of IFRS 16 starting January 1st, 2018. The balance entry is to be found in assets right-of-use (see note 5.2). The Unibel parent company accounted for €71 million in current account liabilities (see note 8.2). Ageing of long-term debt excluding finance lease liabilities are detailed in Note 5.6.4 Interest rate risk management. 17 Ageing balance of finance lease liabilities at June 30, 2020: (in millions of euros) Total 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 et plus Financial debt - right of use - short term 20,2 20,2 - - - - Financial debt - right of use - long term 90,7 33,9 12,4 10,4 8,2 25,7 Total financial debt - right of use 110,9 54,1 12,4 10,4 8,2 25,7 5.6. Financial instruments 5.6.1 Market risk management The Group Treasury Department, which is attached to the Group Corporate Finance Department, has the requisite skills and tools to manage market risk management. The Department reports to Management on a monthly basis and makes regular presentations to the Audit Committee. 5.6.2 Financial and liquidity risk management At June 30, 2020, the Group had a negative net financial position of €709.5 million, including the liabilities for assets under finance lease due to the application of IFRS 16. Excluding these liabilities for leases, net debt was worth €598.6 million. The Group implemented policies aimed at limiting liquidity risk. In line with those policies, a significant share of the Group's financial resources is medium-term. The Group has confirmed credit lines and medium-term financing from its banks and from investors. At June 30, 2020, Bel issued a $150-million US Private Placement (USPP) bond under French law to institutional investors to strengthen its debt issued in dollars to support the growth of its operations in the United States. The 15-year bond, with a coupon of 3%, matures in November 2035. The issue date is scheduled for November 2020. During the period, the Goup reimbursed by anticipation its term loan of $95 million. At June 30, 2020, the Group had significant liquidity level, including: two confirmed syndicated credit lines maturing in 2023 of €520 million and €300 million. These lines have not been drawn.

a €500 million NEU commercial paper program, of which €50 million has been used;

a €200 million NEU MTN program, of which €50 million has been used;

a €125 million Euro PP bond, maturing in December 2027 and 2029 contracted with private investors;

a €500 million bond issue maturing in April 2024;

financing on the Schuldschein market, comprising €20 million maturing in 2023; At June 30, 2020, the Group also has substantial cash and cash equivalents totaling €322 million, of which €265 million in Bel. In its syndicated credit lines, Euro PP and the Schuldschein, Bel has committed to keeping its financial leverage ratio below 3.50 over the entire life of the medium and long- term financing mentioned above. The financial leverage ratio is determined by dividing consolidated net debt by the Group's consolidated EBITDA. Failure to meet the ratio could trigger the repayment of a significant part of the debt. Failure to meet the ratio could trigger the repayment of a significant part of the debt. On June 30, 2020, this ratio stood at 1.50 versus 1.67 at December 31, 2019. The Group implemented a policy of pooling liquidity at the Bel level for all countries where the local currency is freely convertible and where there are no legal or fiscal limits on pooling local surpluses or liquidity needs. Internal current accounts and intragroup compensation payment systems are managed by the Group Treasury Department. In countries where the pooling of surpluses and liquidity needs is not allowed, subsidiaries invest their surpluses in money-market funds denominated in their local currency and, if needed, finance themselves mainly in local currency. The policy of systematic dividend payment also aims to limit recurring surpluses at subsidiaries level. Some subsidiaries may have no alternative but to use local currency financing. In this case, if the local currency is devalued, the subsidiaries recognize the related financial loss. Surplus liquidity is invested in money-market mutual funds, term deposit accounts or short-term certificates of deposit. 18 5.6.3 Foreign exchange risk management The Group is subject to foreign exchange rate fluctuations as a result of its international operations and presence. Group entities are exposed to foreign exchange risk on commercial transactions recognized on the balance sheet as well as foreign exchange risk on highly probable future transactions when such business is transacted in currencies other than their functional currency, e.g. imports, exports and financial transactions. Hedging policy for foreign exchange exposure The policy consists in hedging risk on transactions denominated in foreign currency through the use of derivative financial instruments. The Treasury Department is not a profit center. The Group implements a central exchange rate policy that aims to hedge the annual budgetary risk on currency purchases and sales for all the French, European and North American entities. The Group Treasury Department provides these entities with the necessary currency hedges. The Group does not hedge its exposure to translation differences arising from consolidating its foreign subsidiaries. Conversely, it hedges exchange rate exposure arising from the payment of intragroup dividends denominated in foreign currency. For subsidiaries in countries where there are no financial hedging instruments, the policy is to maximize natural hedging as much as possible, for example through billing currencies. However, local currency devaluations can have a significant impact on the profitability of the concerned entity. When the budget is prepared, budgeted currency prices are set according to market conditions and use as benchmarks in setting up hedges. The Hedge tenors for budget management does not exceed 18 months. On June 30, 2020, the maturity of the derivatives portfolio did not go beyond December 31, 2021. The cash flow resulting from 2020 and 2021 budgets hedges is expected in 2020 and 2021 and will thus impact income in 2020 and 2021. Hedging for foreign exchange rate fluctuations on imports, exports and financial transactions Group entities recalculate their net foreign exchange exposures periodically during each budgetary review. To manage its exposure, the Group mainly uses forward contracts, currency options and cross-currency swaps. HEDGING POSITIONS FOR FOREIGN EXCHANGE, INTEREST RATE AND RAW MATERIALS RISKS Value of hedges secured by the Group shown below are in compliance with IFRS 9: Hedging positions for foreign exchange, interest rate and raw material risk versus the previous year: (in millions of euros) At June 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019 Category of transactions Equity Operating Financial Market Equity Operating Financial Market income income value income income value Portfolio related to foreign exchange risk Forward on operationnal transactions 1,8 0,1 0,0 1,9 0,1 (0,9) 0,0 (0,9) Options on operationnal transactions 4,8 (0,1) 0,0 4,7 (0,0) (0,1) 0,0 (0,1) Forward on dividends and investments 0,1 0,0 0,0 0,1 (0,5) 0,0 0,0 (0,5) Transactions on financing 0,0 0,0 (0,2) (0,2) 0,0 0,0 (0,3) (0,3) Other operations 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Total portfolio related to foreign exchange 6,7 0,0 (0,2) 6,5 (0,5) (1,0) (0,3) (1,8) Total portfolio related to interest rate (0,5) 0,0 1,4 0,9 (0,9) 0,0 (1,7) (2,5) Total portfolio of BEL compagny 6,1 0,0 1,2 7,4 (1,3) (1,0) (1,9) (4,3) Portfolio related to risk of variation in US 3,0 1,2 0,1 4,3 1,9 0,6 0,1 2,6 raw material prices Total Bel Group 0,0 0,0 0,0 11,6 0,0 0,0 0,0 (1,7) The valuation of hedges implemented by the Group are booked to the lines "Other financial assets" and "Other financial liabilities" in the balance sheet. 19 On June 30, 2020, the Group had secured the following hedges: (in millions of euros) At June 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019 Category of transactions Currencies Commitment Equity Operating Financial Market Commitment Equity Operating Financial Market income income value income income value Portfolio related to foreign exchange risk 1- Currency forward contracts backed by trade receivables, trade payables or futures transactions Forward purchase EUR GBP 23,7 0,6 0,2 0,0 0,8 19,7 (0,2) (0,1) 0,0 (0,3) Forward sale EUR PLN 27,4 0,0 (0,0) 0,0 0,0 27,5 0,6 0,0 0,0 0,6 Forward purchase EUR USD 110,9 0,8 (0,0) 0,0 0,7 83,0 (0,3) (0,7) 0,0 (1,0) Forward purchase Autres 37,1 0,4 (0,0) 0,0 0,4 48,8 (0,1) (0,1) 0,0 (0,2) Forward sale Autres 2,5 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 2,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Forward on operationnal transactions 0,0 1,8 0,1 0,0 1,9 0,0 0,1 (0,9) 0,0 (0,9) 2 - Currency options backed by trade receivables, trade payables or futures transactions Call purchase EUR GBP 72,0 2,0 0,0 0,0 2,0 58,0 0,2 0,0 0,0 0,2 Put purchase EUR GBP 1,1 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Put sale EUR GBP 40,7 (0,2) 0,0 0,0 (0,2) 30,0 (0,6) (0,1) 0,0 (0,7) Put purchase EUR PLN 38,0 0,4 0,0 0,0 0,4 37,0 0,7 0,0 0,0 0,7 Call sale EUR PLN 13,6 (0,1) 0,0 0,0 (0,1) 14,4 (0,0) 0,0 0,0 (0,0) Call purchase EUR USD 168,1 2,9 0,0 0,0 2,9 153,9 0,6 0,0 0,0 0,6 Put sale EUR USD 93,9 (0,7) (0,1) 0,0 (0,8) 105,3 (0,8) (0,0) 0,0 (0,8) Call purchase Autres 48,2 0,9 0,0 0,0 0,9 49,0 0,3 0,0 0,0 0,3 Put sale Autres 22,3 (0,3) (0,0) 0,0 (0,3) 21,4 (0,3) 0,0 0,0 (0,3) Options on operationnal transactions 0,0 4,8 (0,1) 0,0 4,7 0,0 (0,0) (0,1) 0,0 (0,1) 3-Currency forward to hedge future dividend or share transaction flows Forward purchase EUR GBP 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 1,0 (0,1) 0,0 0,0 (0,1) Forward purchase EUR USD 17,8 0,1 0,0 0,0 0,1 15,1 (0,3) 0,0 0,0 (0,3) Forward purchase Autres 3,0 (0,0) 0,0 0,0 (0,0) 3,9 (0,2) 0,0 0,0 (0,2) Forward sale Autres 1,2 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Forward on dividends and investments 0,0 0,1 0,0 0,0 0,1 0,0 (0,5) 0,0 0,0 (0,5) 4- Currency options to hedge future dividend Put sale EUR USD 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Call purchase EUR USD 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Options on futures dividends 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 5-Transactions to hedge financing flows Swap sale EUR GBP 18,9 0,0 0,0 (0,0) (0,0) 12,9 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Swap sale EUR PLN 3,8 0,0 0,0 (0,0) (0,0) 4,2 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Swap purchase EUR USD 35,4 0,0 0,0 (0,2) (0,2) 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Swap sale EUR USD 12,5 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 47,2 0,0 0,0 (0,3) (0,3) Swap sale Autres 13,9 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 6,4 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Swap purchase Autres 11,8 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 15,3 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Transactions on financing 0,0 0,0 0,0 (0,2) (0,2) 0,0 0,0 0,0 (0,3) (0,3) 6-Other transactions outside the hedging transactions category Call purchase EUR GBP 1,1 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 8,1 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Call sale EUR GBP 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 7,0 0,0 0,0 (0,0) (0,0) Call sale EUR USD 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Call sale Autres 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,5 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Other operations 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Total portfolio related to foreign exchange 0,0 6,7 0,0 (0,2) 6,5 0,0 (0,5) (1,0) (0,3) (1,8) The transactions are expressed according to the direction of the cross-currency. Forward purchase EUR USD means that the Group is buying EUR and selling USD. Call purchase EUR GBP means that the Group buys a EUR call/GBP put option. Swap on futures sale EUR GBP means that the Group borrows EUR so is selling futures on EUR, lends GBP so is purchasing futures on GBP. At June 30, 2020, the market value of derivatives hedging highly probable future transactions and recognized in equity was positive at €6.7 million compared with a negative €0.5 million at year-end 2020. The Group's main currency exposure is the US dollar, the Pound Sterling and the Polish Zloty. The valuations shown exclude the impact of deferred taxes. A 1% increase in the EUR/USD rate before hedging would negatively impact operating income by €2.0 million, on an annual basis. A 1% increase in the EUR/GBP rate before hedging would negatively impact operating income by €0.9 million, on an annual basis. A 1% decrease in the EUR/PLN rate before hedging would negatively impact operating income by €0.6 million, on an annual basis. On June 30, 2020, 2020 budget net exposure relative to the main currencies was hedged at a ratio of nearly 100%. Currency fluctuations gains and losses arising from recognition of sales and purchasing transactions of Group entities can thus be offset up to the hedge amount by gains and losses from the hedges. Hedge valuation complied with market practices in terms of data for yield curves, foreign exchange rates and volatility curves, as well as valuation models. The Treasury department has the requisite in-house means for calculating the valuations. However, the Bel Group uses an external provider to determine the valuations. 20 5.6.4 Interest rate risk management Most of the Group's financing is arranged by Bel, which also handles interest rate risk management centrally. The policy governing interest rate derivatives is designed to protect against an unfavorable rise in interest rates while partially taking advantage of any interest rate declines. On June 30, 2020 the Group had hedged interest rate risk through interest rate swaps: (in millions of euros) At June 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019 Category of transactions Currency Commitment Equity Financial Market value Commitment Equity Financial Market value income income Potfolio related to interest rate Fixed-rate borrower swaps EUR 47,5 (0,5) 0,0 (0,5) 47,5 (0,6) 0,0 (0,6) Fixed-rate receiver swaps EUR 72,5 0,0 1,0 1,0 72,5 0,0 (1,1) (1,1) Fixed-rate borrower swaps USD 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 84,6 (0,3) 0,0 (0,3) Fixed-rate borrower cross currency swaps EUR/CAD 19,6 0,0 0,4 0,4 20,6 0,0 (0,5) (0,5) Total portfolio related to interest rate 0,0 (0,5) 1,4 0,9 0,0 (0,9) (1,7) (2,5) A 1% increase accross the yield curve would: positively impact Group equity by €0.5 million, on an annual basis.

positively impact Group financial result by €3.0 million, on an annual basis. A 1% decrease across the yield curve would: positively impact Group equity by €1.1 million, on an annual basis.

negatively impact Group financial result by €7.4 million, on an annual basis. The following hedging balance corresponds to hedges of Group's floating rate loans. Change in the interest rate hedging portfolio on June 30, 2020 (in millions of euros) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Interest-rate swaps EUR 120,0 115,0 107,5 97,5 62,5 62,5 62,5 62,5 31,3 31,3 Currency swaps EUR/CAD 30,0 30,0 7,5 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 Breakdown of gross debt (excluding finance lease) by type, maturity and interest rate type At June 30, 2020 Financial debt after impact of derivative Net financial debt Impact of derivative instruments instruments (In millions of euros) des instruments dérivés Maturity Fixed rate Variable rate Total Fixed rate Variable Total Fixed rate Variable rate Total rate 2020 (44,2) (134,2) (178,4) (5,0) 5,0 0,0 (49,2) (129,2) (178,4) 2021 (3,0) (21,4) (24,4) 7,2 (7,2) 0,0 4,2 (28,6) (24,4) 2022 (0,8) (10,9) (11,7) (5,1) 5,1 0,0 (5,9) (5,8) (11,7) 2023 (31,4) (10,8) (42,2) (25,0) 25,0 0,0 (56,4) 14,2 (42,2) 2024 (528,1) (1,4) (529,5) 10,0 (10,0) 0,0 (518,1) (11,4) (529,5) >=2025 (130,7) (0,0) (130,7) 62,5 (62,5) 0,0 (68,2) (62,5) (130,7) 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 TOTAL (738,3) (178,7) (917,0) 44,6 (44,6) 0,0 (693,7) (223,3) (917,0) Commercial papers are issued at fixed rate but are treated as floating rate instruments in the table owing to its short maturities and expected renewals. 21 5.6.5 Counterparty risk management All short-term cash investments and financial instruments are arranged with major counterparties in accordance with both safety and liquidity rules. "Major counterparties" are mainly French banks from the banking pool. Money-market mutual funds offering daily 5.6.6 Raw material risk management liquidity or certificates of deposit account for most of the short-term cash investments. The DVA (Debt Value Adjustments) and CVA (Credit Value Adjustments) of the Group's foreign exchange and interest rate hedges were immaterial at June 30, 2020. The Group is exposed to price increases of raw materials, particularly for milk, cheese, milk powder and butter. So far, the Group has not been able to implement a global On June 30, 2020 Bel and Bel Brands have the following positions: systematic policy to hedge raw materials prices. The US units have a raw materials hedging policy using forward markets in Chicago. Category of transactions EEX Cash Settled Butter Forward purchase Total EEX Cash Settled Butter TOTAL France CME Class III Milk Forward purchase Call purchase Put sale Total CME Class III Milk CME Cash Settled Cheese Forward purchase Call purchase Put sale Total CME Cash Settled Cheese CME Cash Settled Butter Forward purchase Total CME Cash Settled Butter TOTAL U.S. Total Groupe BEL At June 30, 2020 Number of Market value (in millions contracts euros) 0,0 922 1,5 504 1,7 294(0,1) 3,1 263 0,7 144 0,4 66 0,1 1,2 0,0 4,3 4,3 At December 31, 2019 Number of Market value (in millions contracts euros) 0,0 751 1,0 794 0,9 397(0,0) 1,9 282 0,3 268 0,4 140(0,0) 0,7 0,0 2,6 2,6 At June 30, 2020, the market value of derivatives allocated to hedge highly probable future transactions and recognized in equity was a positive €4.3 million compared to a positive €2.6 million at December 31, 2019. 22 5.6.7 Fair value hierarchy disclosures based on IFRS 7 IFRS7 classification At June 30, 2019 At December 31, 2019 (in thousands of euros) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Foreign exchange derivatives 6,5 6,5 (1,8) (1,8) Interest rate derivatives 0,9 0,9 (2,5) (2,5) Raw materials derivatives 4,3 4,3 2,6 2,6 Total 4,3 7,4 0,0 11,6 2,6 (4,3) 0,0 (1,7) Mutual funds 90,9 90,9 90,9 90,9 Total 95,2 7,4 0,0 102,5 93,5 (4,3) 0,0 89,2 6. FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS As a reminder, the Group received from the MOM group managers the promise to sell (call) their shares to Bel upon request of Bel on April 30, 2022 the latest. In June 2020, the Group finalized a deal to buy the 20% remaining shares of the minority shareholders of All In Foods. This commitment is recorded in Long-term borrowings and financial liabilities. As mentioned in Note 5.6.2, the Group realized its first private bond issue (USPP in French law) for $150 million which matures on November 2035. The issue date is scheduled November 30th, 2020. No material variation in financial commitments is to be reported for this first half 2020. 7. DISPUTES AND LITIGATION The Group was engaged in a certain number of lawsuits and disputes in the normal course of its business. Provisions were recognized for any probable and measurable costs that might arise from those lawsuits and disputes. Management knows of no dispute carrying significant risk that could adversely impact the Group's earnings or financial position that was not provisioned for at June 30, 2020. 8. RELATED PARTIES 8.1. Management benefits Management in this note refers to Board of Directors and Management Committee members. During the first half of 2020, no notable changes were made to the principles The companies included in the Group are periodically subject to tax audits in the countries where they are based. Tax arrears and penalties are booked for accepted tax adjustments and provisioned if the amounts in question were not definitively known. Contested tax adjustments were carefully reviewed and generally provisioned, unless it was clear that the company would be able to assert the validity of its position in the course of the dispute. used to determine management remuneration and similar benefits. 23 8.2. Related party relationships First half First half December 31, (in millions of euros) 2020 2019 2019 Amount of transaction 6,7 6,9 18,0 of which Unibel 2,7 2,5 6,5 of which other non-consolidated companies 4,0 4,4 11,6 Associated receivables 0,1 0,0 1,9 Associated payables and current accounts 73,6 87,4 84,2 of which Unibel 71,2 84,9 79,7 of which other non-consolidated companies 2,4 2,5 4,4 Unibel shares 117,8 120,8 113,9 At June 30, 2020, transaction amounts with related parties included the Unibel holding company for € 2.7 million, of which € 2.5 million in personnel expense billed back to Bel and 4.0 million of operating expenses charged back to Bel by non-consolidated companies (Bel Proche et Moyen-Orient, Bel Beyrouth, Bel Middle East). Related parties associated payables and current accounts mainly concerned the Unibel holding company, with a €71.0 million current account, versus €78.5 million at December 31, 2019 (see note 5.5). The Unibel shares held by Sofico were measured at €117.8 million, based on the closing share price at June 30, 2020. The Group has no significant off-balance sheet commitments with related parties. 9. 