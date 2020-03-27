Front Yard Residential : Moore Kuehn Encourages OPB, TERP, IOTS, and RESI Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Opus Bank ( NASDAQ: OPB)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Pacific Premier's acquisition of Opus Bank. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Opus will receive only 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier per Opus share owned. The investigation concerns whether Opus Bank's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

TerraForm Power has agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable Partners. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of TerraForm will receive 0.3811 units of Brookfield per TerraForm share owned.

Adesto Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ: IOTS )

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Dialog Semiconductor's acquisition of Adesto Technologies, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Adesto will receive $12.55 per Adesto share owned.

Front Yard Residential Corporation ( NYSE: RESI)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Amherst Residential's acquisition of Front Yard. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Front Yard will receive $12.50 per Front Yard share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-opb-terp-iots-and-resi-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301030971.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC