FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORPORATION

(RESI)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Front Yard Residential Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/04/2020 | 08:50pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (“Front Yard” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RESI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 216 M
EBIT 2020 7,85 M
Net income 2020 -77,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,54%
P/E ratio 2020 -7,85x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,44x
Capitalization 584 M
Chart FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Front Yard Residential Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,17  $
Last Close Price 10,83  $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George G. Ellison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rochelle R. Dobbs Chairman
Robin N. Lowe Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Eruzione Independent Director
Wade J. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORPORATION-35.17%584
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-23.00%23 186
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.44%22 249
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-21.29%15 672
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-11.46%12 974
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC-16.86%12 528
