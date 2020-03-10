Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Frontdoor, inc.    FTDR

FRONTDOOR, INC.

(FTDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontdoor : Adds Senior Executives in Marketing and Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Marshall and Kwawu bring expertise in business transformation, growth and innovation

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced two key additions to its executive team to further bolster the company’s transformation and growth initiatives.

Jason Marshall, formerly the chief marketing officer of Porch.com, was named Frontdoor’s new CMO. Sena Kwawu, most recently senior vice president of finance and business operations for Starbucks, will serve as Frontdoor senior vice president of operations. Both will report to Frontdoor President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Tibbens.

“Jason and Sena are talented, high-impact leaders whose breadth of experience across a variety of industries will be tremendous assets as we implement strategies to grow our share of the $400 billion U.S. home services market,” said Tibbens. “Jason’s expertise in data- and engineering-based marketing, especially in e-commerce and the digital experience, will have a critical role in driving growth across all of our brands and in developing new market opportunities. Sena’s passion for operational excellence and improving the customer experience fits perfectly with our obsession to take the hassle out of home ownership.”

In addition to helping build Porch.com into a leading technology-enabled, consumer-focused brand, Marshall previously held marketing leadership roles with SolarWinds, Cost Plus World Market and Party City, giving him extensive experience in digital transformation and multi-channel business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and information technology from Marquette University.

In his newly created executive role as SVP of operations, Kwawu will lead Frontdoor’s service operations and oversee contractor relations for the company’s network of 17,000 prequalified contractor firms and 60,000 technicians. He will also be responsible for designing processes, metrics and systems that will help Frontdoor serve its 2.2 million customers and scale its operations for continued growth in the home services market segment.

In addition to Starbucks, Kwawu’s career also includes leadership roles with State Street Corporation, Genworth Financial and GE. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from George Washington University and an MBA from University of Michigan. He is also a graduate of the executive program at the University of Virginia and a member of the Executive Leadership Council.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as Candu Home Solutions, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRONTDOOR, INC.
04:59pFRONTDOOR : Adds Senior Executives in Marketing and Operations
BU
02/28FRONTDOOR : to Attend the 2020 Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
BU
02/28FRONTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/26FRONTDOOR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26FRONTDOOR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/26FRONTDOOR : Announces Full-Year 2019 Revenue Increase of 8 Percent to $1.36 Bill..
BU
02/25FRONTDOOR : Home Sweet Home? NAD Finds (Some) Claims Unwarranted
AQ
01/28FRONTDOOR, INC. : to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
BU
2019FRONTDOOR : Launches Candu On-Demand Home Services, Bringing Convenience, Transp..
BU
2019FRONTDOOR : Acquires Streem, a Leader in Advanced Technology to Transform the Se..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 480 M
EBIT 2020 263 M
Net income 2020 156 M
Debt 2020 529 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
EV / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 3 326 M
Chart FRONTDOOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
frontdoor, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTDOOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 52,78  $
Last Close Price 38,97  $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rexford J. Tibbens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William C. Cobb Independent Chairman
Brian K. Turcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Piras Thiyagarajan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Liane J. Pelletier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTDOOR, INC.-17.82%3 326
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL7.73%8 965
HOMESERVE PLC-11.95%4 880
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-34.65%1 684
K-BRO LINEN INC.3.50%337
IBJ, INC.9.59%309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group