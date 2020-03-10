Frontdoor : Adds Senior Executives in Marketing and Operations

Marshall and Kwawu bring expertise in business transformation, growth and innovation

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced two key additions to its executive team to further bolster the company’s transformation and growth initiatives.

Jason Marshall, formerly the chief marketing officer of Porch.com, was named Frontdoor’s new CMO. Sena Kwawu, most recently senior vice president of finance and business operations for Starbucks, will serve as Frontdoor senior vice president of operations. Both will report to Frontdoor President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Tibbens.

“Jason and Sena are talented, high-impact leaders whose breadth of experience across a variety of industries will be tremendous assets as we implement strategies to grow our share of the $400 billion U.S. home services market,” said Tibbens. “Jason’s expertise in data- and engineering-based marketing, especially in e-commerce and the digital experience, will have a critical role in driving growth across all of our brands and in developing new market opportunities. Sena’s passion for operational excellence and improving the customer experience fits perfectly with our obsession to take the hassle out of home ownership.”

In addition to helping build Porch.com into a leading technology-enabled, consumer-focused brand, Marshall previously held marketing leadership roles with SolarWinds, Cost Plus World Market and Party City, giving him extensive experience in digital transformation and multi-channel business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and information technology from Marquette University.

In his newly created executive role as SVP of operations, Kwawu will lead Frontdoor’s service operations and oversee contractor relations for the company’s network of 17,000 prequalified contractor firms and 60,000 technicians. He will also be responsible for designing processes, metrics and systems that will help Frontdoor serve its 2.2 million customers and scale its operations for continued growth in the home services market segment.

In addition to Starbucks, Kwawu’s career also includes leadership roles with State Street Corporation, Genworth Financial and GE. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from George Washington University and an MBA from University of Michigan. He is also a graduate of the executive program at the University of Virginia and a member of the Executive Leadership Council.

