Frontdoor : Brings Silicon Valley Executive Onboard as Chief Technology Officer

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced that Piras Thiyagarajan has been named senior vice president and chief technology officer. He brings to the role more than 20 years of experience with some of the world’s most-recognized technology companies, and holds six U.S. patents for data security, transaction and technology systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006117/en/

Frontdoor brings Silicon Valley Executive, Piras Thiyagarajan, onboard as Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Piras is a great fit for Frontdoor as he brings incredible depth and breadth of technical knowledge to this role, is an exceptional strategist with a passion for innovation, and has a strong track record for delivering results,” said Rex Tibbens, president and chief executive officer for Frontdoor. “He’ll be responsible for advancing our technology to strengthen today’s core home services business and build the systems for our future on-demand services. Piras’ contributions will be an important part of our continued success as we focus on delivering a positive service experience, growing our core business and transforming the $400 billion U.S. home service market.”

Thiyagarajan most recently served as vice president of engineering and technology for Ridecell, a San Francisco-based company that develops mobility as a service platform that enables fleet owners to deliver car-sharing and ride-sharing services.

Prior to this, Thiyagarajan served as director of engineering for Google’s customer experience team in advanced technology and projects, where he led the development of customer-facing applications enabling ease of new device adoption. He also held senior manager roles with Lab126, the digital products research and development department of Amazon, which has created products such as Kindle, Echo and Alexa, as well as with Amazon’s last mile technology team, where he led the development and execution of new customer delivery experiences that transformed customer expectations globally.

Thiyagarajan earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California-Berkeley, a master’s degree in computer engineering from Santa Clara University, and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Pune, India.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. Frontdoor serves more than two million customers across the U.S. through a network of 15,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ over 45,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 45 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually (or one request every eight seconds). For more details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006117/en/