Frontdoor : Brings Silicon Valley Executive Onboard as Chief Technology Officer

Frontdoor,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service
plans, today announced that Piras Thiyagarajan has been named senior
vice president and chief technology officer. He brings to the role more
than 20 years of experience with some of the world’s most-recognized
technology companies, and holds six U.S. patents for data security,
transaction and technology systems.
“Piras is a great fit for Frontdoor as he brings incredible depth and
breadth of technical knowledge to this role, is an exceptional
strategist with a passion for innovation, and has a strong track record
for delivering results,” said Rex Tibbens, president and chief executive
officer for Frontdoor. “He’ll be responsible for advancing our
technology to strengthen today’s core home services business and build
the systems for our future on-demand services. Piras’ contributions will
be an important part of our continued success as we focus on delivering
a positive service experience, growing our core business and
transforming the $400 billion U.S. home service market.”
Thiyagarajan most recently served as vice president of engineering and
technology for Ridecell, a San Francisco-based company that develops
mobility as a service platform that enables fleet owners to deliver
car-sharing and ride-sharing services.
Prior to this, Thiyagarajan served as director of engineering for
Google’s customer experience team in advanced technology and projects,
where he led the development of customer-facing applications enabling
ease of new device adoption. He also held senior manager roles with
Lab126, the digital products research and development department of
Amazon, which has created products such as Kindle, Echo and Alexa, as
well as with Amazon’s last mile technology team, where he led the
development and execution of new customer delivery experiences that
transformed customer expectations globally.
Thiyagarajan earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the
University of California-Berkeley, a master’s degree in computer
engineering from Santa Clara University, and a bachelor’s degree in
computer engineering from the University of Pune, India.
About Frontdoor
Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of
owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by
technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands:
American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. Frontdoor serves more
than two million customers across the U.S. through a network of 15,000
pre-qualified contractor firms that employ over 45,000 technicians. The
company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and
maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential
home systems and appliances. With more than 45 years of experience, the
company responds to over four million service requests annually (or one
request every eight seconds). For more details, visit frontdoorhome.com.
