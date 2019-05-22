Frontdoor Executive to Present at 23rd Annual CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference

Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) announced today that Brett Worthington, senior vice president of business development, will participate as a speaker at Parks Associates’ 23rd annual CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 23 in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS is focused on use cases and emerging business models that will successfully engage consumers and grow revenues in the converging IoT industries.

Worthington will participate in the interactive “Business Model Innovations in the Smart Home” session, which examines shifting business models from one-off sales to upselling additional services, and bundling smart home solutions with home insurance, cybersecurity, energy management solutions or home service plans. Frontdoor, the largest provider of home service plans in the country, is a company that’s focused on taking the hassle out of owning a home and transforming the $400 billion U.S. home services industry.

Worthington has a unique background in the technology and home services industries. Before joining Frontdoor, he served as vice president of global business development and strategic partnerships for Samsung SmartThings and was responsible for the development of global partnerships and services, as well as its go to market strategies. Prior to this, he led the development of an IoT smart home platform and served as director of business development for Ingersoll-Rand.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company operates five customer service centers, employs approximately 2,200 associates, and serves more than two million customers across the U.S. through a network of more than 16,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ over 45,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 45 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually (or one request every eight seconds).

About CONNECTIONS

Parks Associates' 23rd-annual CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 21-23, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting more than 650 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with two days of visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations for strategic partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. The event also features a research workshop highlighting Parks Associates’ smart home insight consumer data.

