Frontdoor Executive to Present at 23rd Annual CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference

Frontdoor
(NASDAQ: FTDR) announced today that Brett Worthington, senior vice
president of business development, will participate as a speaker at
Parks Associates’ 23rd
annual CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference on
May 23 in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS is focused on use cases and
emerging business models that will successfully engage consumers and
grow revenues in the converging IoT industries.
Worthington will participate in the interactive “Business Model
Innovations in the Smart Home” session, which examines shifting business
models from one-off sales to upselling additional services, and bundling
smart home solutions with home insurance, cybersecurity, energy
management solutions or home service plans. Frontdoor, the largest
provider of home service plans in the country, is a company that’s
focused on taking the hassle out of owning a home and transforming the
$400 billion U.S. home services industry.
Worthington has a unique background in the technology and home services
industries. Before joining Frontdoor, he served as vice president of
global business development and strategic partnerships for Samsung
SmartThings and was responsible for the development of global
partnerships and services, as well as its go to market strategies. Prior
to this, he led the development of an IoT smart home platform and served
as director of business development for Ingersoll-Rand.
About Frontdoor
Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of
owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by
technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands:
American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company operates
five customer service centers, employs approximately 2,200 associates,
and serves more than two million customers across the U.S. through a
network of more than 16,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ
over 45,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans
help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and
unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With
more than 45 years of experience, the company responds to over four
million service requests annually (or one request every eight seconds).
About CONNECTIONS
Parks Associates' 23rd-annual CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home
Conference will take place May 21-23, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency San
Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS™ is the premier
connected home event hosting more than 650 executives from the connected
entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides
networking opportunities combined with two days of visionary keynotes
and conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends,
product and service forecasts, evaluation of new business strategies,
and recommendations for strategic partnerships, monetization
opportunities, and value-added service design. The event also features a
research workshop highlighting Parks Associates’ smart home insight
consumer data.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005873/en/