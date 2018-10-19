Frontdoor, Inc. : to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Results

Frontdoor,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service
plans, today announced a plan to release its unaudited third-quarter
2018 financial results after market close on Monday, November 5, 2018.
The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and
operating results at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on
Monday, November 5, 2018.
The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive
Officer Rex Tibbens and Chief Financial Officer Brian Turcotte as they
discuss the company's operational performance and financial results for
the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Participants may join this
conference call by dialing 877.407.8291 (or international participants,
201.689.8345). Additionally, the conference call will be available via
webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will
also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation,
visit the company’s investor
relations home page.
The call will be available for replay for approximately 90 days. To
access the replay of this call, please call 877.660.6853 and enter
conference ID 13684268 (international participants: 201.612.7415,
conference ID 13684268). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor
relations home page.
About Frontdoor
Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of
owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by
technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands:
American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. Frontdoor serves more
than two million customers across the U.S. through a network of 15,000
pre-qualified contractor firms that employ over 45,000 technicians. The
company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and
maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential
home systems and appliances. With more than 45 years of experience, the
company responds to over four million service requests annually (or one
request every eight seconds). For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current
expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning
future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties,
assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to
put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual
results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports
filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain
discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no
obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review
Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and
via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).
