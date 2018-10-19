Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontdoor, Inc. : to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Results

10/19/2018 | 02:19am CEST

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced a plan to release its unaudited third-quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Monday, November 5, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on Monday, November 5, 2018.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Rex Tibbens and Chief Financial Officer Brian Turcotte as they discuss the company's operational performance and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 877.407.8291 (or international participants, 201.689.8345). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

The call will be available for replay for approximately 90 days. To access the replay of this call, please call 877.660.6853 and enter conference ID 13684268 (international participants: 201.612.7415, conference ID 13684268). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor relations home page.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. Frontdoor serves more than two million customers across the U.S. through a network of 15,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ over 45,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 45 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually (or one request every eight seconds). For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).


© Business Wire 2018
