Frontdoor, inc.

FRONTDOOR, INC.

(FTDR)
Frontdoor : to Attend the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference

11/12/2019

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced that management will attend the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3, 2019.

About Frontdoor
Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. Frontdoor serves more than two million customers across the U.S. through a network of more than 16,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ over 45,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 45 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually (or one request every eight seconds). For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).


© Business Wire 2019
