Frontdoor : to Attend the 2020 Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

02/28/2020

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced that it will participate in the 2020 Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla. on March 3, 2020.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as Candu Home Solutions, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 480 M
EBIT 2020 265 M
Net income 2020 157 M
Debt 2020 529 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
EV / Sales2021 2,52x
Capitalization 3 715 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rexford J. Tibbens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William C. Cobb Independent Chairman
Brian K. Turcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Piras Thiyagarajan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Liane J. Pelletier Director
