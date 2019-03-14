Log in
FRONTERA ENERGY CORP

(FEC)
Frontera Energy : Sees 4Q Loss on $143.9 Million in Charges

03/14/2019 | 06:51am EDT

By Chris Wack

Frontera Energy Corp. (FEC.T) reported a fourth-quarter loss after analysts were expecting earnings.

The Toronto-based energy company said in a release that it lost $116.6 million, or $1.17 a share, compared with a loss of $32.5 million, or 33 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. The quarter included $143.9 million of non-recurring charges. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for earnings of $19.8 million, or 20 cents a share.

Frontera reported revenue for the quarter of $265 million, down from $345 million last year. Analysts were expecting $383 million.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

