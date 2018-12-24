Frontera Resources : Resignation of Nominated Adviser

24 December 2018

Frontera Resources Corporation

('Frontera' or 'the Company')

Resignation of Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP ('Cairn') has informed the Company of its resignation as the Company's Nominated Adviser ('Nomad') with immediate effect.

In accordance with AIM Rule 1, if the Company fails to appoint a replacement Nomad within one month of the date of Cairn's resignation, admission of the Company's shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries: