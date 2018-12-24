Log in
FRONTERA RESOURCES CORP (FRR)
Frontera Resources : Resignation of Nominated Adviser

12/24/2018 | 09:00am CET

24 December 2018

Frontera Resources Corporation

('Frontera' or 'the Company')

Resignation of Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP ('Cairn') has informed the Company of its resignation as the Company's Nominated Adviser ('Nomad') with immediate effect.

In accordance with AIM Rule 1, if the Company fails to appoint a replacement Nomad within one month of the date of Cairn's resignation, admission of the Company's shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Disclaimer

Frontera Resources Corporation published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:59:05 UTC
