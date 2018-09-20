Log in
FRONTERA RESOURCES CORP
09/19 05:35:00 pm
0.305 GBp   -1.61%
Frontera Resources : Shareholder update meeting

09/20/2018 | 08:18am CEST

20 September 2018

Frontera Resources Corporation

('Frontera Resources' or 'the Company')

Shareholder update meeting

Frontera Resources Corporation (AIM: FRR), the European-focused independent oil and gas exploration and production company, today announces that it will be holding a shareholder update meeting followed by a Q&A session on 04 October 2018, at 6:30 p.m. (local time), at 1 America Square, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.

Zaza Mamulaishvili (CEO) will host the meeting.

Pre-registration is required for the attendance. To confirm attendance please email Frontera@yellowjerseypr.com.

No new material information will be released at the investor meeting.

Enquiries:

Frontera Resources

(713) 585- 3216

Zaza Mamulaishvili

info@fronteraresources.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Jo Turner / Liam Murray

WH Ireland Limited

+44 (0) 20 3411 1880

James Joyce / Alex Bond

Yellow Jersey

+44 (0) 203 735 8825

Tim Thompson

Harriet Jackson

Henry Wilkinson

Disclaimer

Frontera Resources Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 06:17:01 UTC
