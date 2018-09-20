Frontera Resources : Shareholder update meeting

20 September 2018
Frontera Resources Corporation
('Frontera Resources' or 'the Company')
Shareholder update meeting
Frontera Resources Corporation (AIM: FRR), the European-focused independent oil and gas exploration and production company, today announces that it will be holding a shareholder update meeting followed by a Q&A session on 04 October 2018, at 6:30 p.m. (local time), at 1 America Square, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.
Zaza Mamulaishvili (CEO) will host the meeting.
Pre-registration is required for the attendance. To confirm attendance please email Frontera@yellowjerseypr.com.
No new material information will be released at the investor meeting.
Enquiries:
|
Frontera Resources
|
(713) 585- 3216
|
|
Zaza Mamulaishvili
|
|
|
info@fronteraresources.com
|
|
|
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
|
+44 (0) 20 7213 0880
|
|
Jo Turner / Liam Murray
|
|
|
WH Ireland Limited
|
+44 (0) 20 3411 1880
|
|
James Joyce / Alex Bond
|
|
|
Yellow Jersey
|
+44 (0) 203 735 8825
|
|
Tim Thompson
|
|
|
Harriet Jackson
|
|
|
Henry Wilkinson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Frontera Resources Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 06:17:01 UTC