Frontera Resources : Shareholder update meeting

20 September 2018

Frontera Resources Corporation

('Frontera Resources' or 'the Company')

Shareholder update meeting

Frontera Resources Corporation (AIM: FRR), the European-focused independent oil and gas exploration and production company, today announces that it will be holding a shareholder update meeting followed by a Q&A session on 04 October 2018, at 6:30 p.m. (local time), at 1 America Square, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.

Zaza Mamulaishvili (CEO) will host the meeting.

Pre-registration is required for the attendance. To confirm attendance please email Frontera@yellowjerseypr.com.

No new material information will be released at the investor meeting.

Enquiries: