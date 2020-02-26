Frontier Communications : Announced as Official TV and Internet Provider for 2020 Firestone Grand Prix

Frontier is Bringing Blazing-fast Speeds and High-quality Television to the Tampa Bay Region

Frontier Communications is the official TV and internet provider of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, to be held March 13-15. This will be Frontier’s third year partnering with the annual motorsports event.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Firestone Grand Prix for a third year,” said Melanie Williams, Frontier’s Senior Vice President of Operations, South Region. “The Frontier team is delighted to be a part of an exciting event in our Tampa Bay community, that aligns perfectly with the speed, and reliability that our FiOS by Frontier fiber optic broadband offers.”

“Frontier Communications and the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are a perfect combination,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which owns and operates the 16th annual downtown race. “We both are passionate about bringing speed, excitement and entertainment to our customers. Our team is thankful to have Frontier back as a partner and know we’ll enjoy Frontier being involved for many years to come.”

For the 2020 race, Frontier is offering lucky Florida race fans the chance to win the Frontier Ultimate Teammate Sweepstakes. Winners will earn the opportunity for a VIP hospitality experience and paddock passes for the races. Frontier is also giving away tickets to race weekend. Entries for the Ultimate Teammate VIP package must be submitted by February 29 at Frontier.com/GrandPrix.

Race fans around the Tampa Bay area have an additional opportunity to win tickets by joining Frontier at the Lakewood Ranch retail store, located at 4128 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., on Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a race extravaganza. A real NTT INDYCAR SERIES show car will be on display, and attendees can win a 4-pack of race tickets and a chance to ride in a pace car during race weekend.

Over the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend, spectators will be able to meet with Frontier representatives for chances to win big at the Frontier Event Tent. Visitors can enter to win prizes, including a VIP Club pass upgrade, where lucky winners will sit trackside and enjoy food and beverages in prime seating.

Frontier Communications offers home and business telecommunications solutions including video, advanced voice and high-speed internet over the only widely-available, 100 percent fiber-optic network in the region. Currently that includes a standalone home broadband introductory offer of 500/500 Megabits per second for $39.99 (before taxes and fees). It also offers device security, identity protection, and digital support services.

Frontier is a major employer in Florida, with approximately 3,000 team members. Tampa is the company’s South Region headquarters and the company is committed to partnering with local events like the Grand Prix in support of the Tampa Bay community.

Tickets to the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are on sale now at gpstpete.com or by phone at 888-476-4479. Registrations are open for the 8th Annual Modern Business Associates 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track benefiting the St. Petersburg Police Athletic League and American Stage Theatre on Friday, March 13, 2020, at gpstpete5k.com.

ABOUT FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 29 states, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business Edge™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com and www.frontier.com/careers.

ABOUT FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

The 16th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season each March. As the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for the 10th consecutive year, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, whose affiliates also promote three additional IndyCar races, Honda Indy Toronto (July 10-12, 2020), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (August 14-16, 2020) and Grand Prix of Portland (September 4-6, 2020).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.

