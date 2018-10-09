Frontier Communications Offers New Gigabit Service: ‘Speed, Reliability’ Highlight Broadband Upgrades, New Offers

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) is introducing a new Gigabit
service in its FiOS and Vantage Fiber markets, offering its fastest
residential broadband service while also increasing its new consumer
broadband offer to 200/200 megabits per second (Mbps), and adding higher
speed tiers previously not offered in Indiana, Oregon and Washington
(300/300 Mbps).
The company’s newest offers feature triple- or double-play services as
well as standalone broadband service. Pricing will be the same with or
without a contract.
“Frontier is pleased to now offer a 200/200 Mbps service, the fastest,
most efficient introductory broadband service available in the markets
we serve, plus eye-popping speed and capacity with our FiOS and Vantage
Fiber Gigabit for the home,” said John Maduri, Frontier’s Executive Vice
President and Chief Customer Officer.
Frontier’s Gigabit service bolsters an already robust FiOS and Vantage
Fiber line-up, featuring the same speeds whether downloading or
uploading, making it the most efficient broadband service in markets
Frontier serves and the only true 100 percent symmetrical speed service
available in those markets.
“Speed and reliability are hallmarks of FiOS and Vantage Fiber broadband
service,” Maduri added. “Two-way speeds over our all-fiber network make
Internet tasks faster and more efficient, regardless of the time of day,
while also enabling the many connected devices and streaming services in
the home to work simultaneously and smoothly.”
Solid, uninterrupted Wi-Fi coverage is a necessity for broadband service
in the home, so Frontier is also introducing its Frontier Wi-Fi
EveryWare program. Wi-Fi EveryWare addresses some of the challenges
Wi-Fi users encounter in the home regarding Wi-Fi coverage and
performance.
With new broadband installations, Wi-Fi EveryWare will include a signal
strength analysis to help achieve an optimal customer experience and
provide a better guide to technical support for any Wi-Fi issues that
might arise. Wi-Fi EveryWare extenders are available to the consumer if
needed and will work in conjunction with the router to improve coverage.
Frontier Wi-Fi EveryWare comes at no charge for new customers taking the
current offer for one year.
FiOS by Frontier is offered throughout major urban areas in Southern
California; in six counties along Florida’s central west coast (the
Tampa Bay region); in numerous communities in the Dallas, Texas area;
and in parts of Indiana, Oregon and Washington. Vantage Fiber is offered
in parts of Connecticut, North Carolina and Minnesota. Availability may
be limited in some markets.
About Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is committed to
helping customer navigate internet and entertainment services. As a
leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and
rural communities in 29 states, Frontier offers a variety of services to
residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks,
including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital
protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions
to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. For more information
contact 1-888-FRONTIER (1-888-376-6843) or visit www.Frontier.com.
