Frontier Communications Offers New Gigabit Service: ‘Speed, Reliability’ Highlight Broadband Upgrades, New Offers

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) is introducing a new Gigabit service in its FiOS and Vantage Fiber markets, offering its fastest residential broadband service while also increasing its new consumer broadband offer to 200/200 megabits per second (Mbps), and adding higher speed tiers previously not offered in Indiana, Oregon and Washington (300/300 Mbps).

The company’s newest offers feature triple- or double-play services as well as standalone broadband service. Pricing will be the same with or without a contract.

“Frontier is pleased to now offer a 200/200 Mbps service, the fastest, most efficient introductory broadband service available in the markets we serve, plus eye-popping speed and capacity with our FiOS and Vantage Fiber Gigabit for the home,” said John Maduri, Frontier’s Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Frontier’s Gigabit service bolsters an already robust FiOS and Vantage Fiber line-up, featuring the same speeds whether downloading or uploading, making it the most efficient broadband service in markets Frontier serves and the only true 100 percent symmetrical speed service available in those markets.

“Speed and reliability are hallmarks of FiOS and Vantage Fiber broadband service,” Maduri added. “Two-way speeds over our all-fiber network make Internet tasks faster and more efficient, regardless of the time of day, while also enabling the many connected devices and streaming services in the home to work simultaneously and smoothly.”

Solid, uninterrupted Wi-Fi coverage is a necessity for broadband service in the home, so Frontier is also introducing its Frontier Wi-Fi EveryWare program. Wi-Fi EveryWare addresses some of the challenges Wi-Fi users encounter in the home regarding Wi-Fi coverage and performance.

With new broadband installations, Wi-Fi EveryWare will include a signal strength analysis to help achieve an optimal customer experience and provide a better guide to technical support for any Wi-Fi issues that might arise. Wi-Fi EveryWare extenders are available to the consumer if needed and will work in conjunction with the router to improve coverage. Frontier Wi-Fi EveryWare comes at no charge for new customers taking the current offer for one year.

FiOS by Frontier is offered throughout major urban areas in Southern California; in six counties along Florida’s central west coast (the Tampa Bay region); in numerous communities in the Dallas, Texas area; and in parts of Indiana, Oregon and Washington. Vantage Fiber is offered in parts of Connecticut, North Carolina and Minnesota. Availability may be limited in some markets.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is committed to helping customer navigate internet and entertainment services. As a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states, Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. For more information contact 1-888-FRONTIER (1-888-376-6843) or visit www.Frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005489/en/