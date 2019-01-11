Frontier Communications : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Host Call

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) plans to release fourth
quarter and full year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after
the market closes, and to host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30
P.M. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and may be
accessed in the Webcasts
& Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com/ir.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30
P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, through 7:30 P.M.
Eastern Time on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112.
Use the passcode 3377896 to access the replay. A webcast replay of the
call will be available at www.frontier.com/ir.
