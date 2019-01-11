Log in
Frontier Communications Corp

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP (FTR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 12:10:44 pm
2.585 USD   +2.58%
2018Cord-Cutting Pain Hits Bond Investors -- WSJ
DJ
2018Cord-Cutting Pain Spreads to High-Yield Bond Market
DJ
2018FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP : quaterly earnings release
Summary 
News Summary

Frontier Communications : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Host Call

0
01/11/2019 | 11:41am EST

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after the market closes, and to host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com/ir.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, through 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112. Use the passcode 3377896 to access the replay. A webcast replay of the call will be available at www.frontier.com/ir.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 570 M
EBIT 2018 1 060 M
Net income 2018 -486 M
Debt 2018 16 889 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 266 M
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela D. A. Reeve Chairman
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steve Gable Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Leroy T. Barnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP5.88%275
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.48%235 731
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.48%81 316
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.27%81 258
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 045
TELEFONICA4.39%45 156
