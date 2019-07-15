Log in
Frontier Communications Corp

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP

(FTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Frontier Communications : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host Call

0
07/15/2019

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) plans to release second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after the market closes, and to host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com/ir. Management will present prepared remarks. There will not be a question and answer session.

A replay of the conference call will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com/ir.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 223 M
EBIT 2019 1 391 M
Net income 2019 -145 M
Debt 2019 16 163 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,30x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
Capitalization 180 M
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,78  $
Last Close Price 1,71  $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela D. A. Reeve Chairman
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steve Gable Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Leroy T. Barnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP-28.15%182
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.73%235 404
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP15.17%90 314
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.87%81 734
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 306
TELEFONICA0.74%42 948
