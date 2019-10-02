Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Frontier Communications Corporation    FTR

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(FTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Frontier Communications : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results and Host Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) plans to release third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after the market closes, and to host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com/ir. Management will present prepared remarks. There will not be a question and answer session.

A replay of the conference call will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com/ir.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at frontier.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CO
08:46aFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results and Host Call
BU
09/20Communications Services Down On Trade-Talks Fear - Communications Services Ro..
DJ
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/12FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Introduces Frontier® Cloud Managed Solutions
BU
09/05FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Kamakura Troubled Company Index Increases by 2.49% to ..
AQ
08/30FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Urges Customers to Prepare for Hurricane Dorian
BU
08/14FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES MAN : Fast, Secure and Reliable Wireless Networ..
BU
08/07FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/06FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 186 M
EBIT 2019 -4 451 M
Net income 2019 -5 497 M
Debt 2019 16 440 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,02x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,55x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 90,0 M
Chart FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Frontier Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,89  $
Last Close Price 0,85  $
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela D. A. Reeve Chairman
Kenneth A. Arndt Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Steve Gable Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-64.13%91
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.46%249 649
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION15.60%86 700
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.50%79 605
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 008
BCE INC.18.95%43 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group