Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Expansion Announced

A new era for Elite Dangerous begins in early 2021 with its most ambitious expansion to date, including on-foot exploration and combat

Cambridge, UK - 3 June 2020. It is time to disembark and look up at the stars once more. Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) proudly announced today Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, a new major expansion for Elite Dangerous, arriving in early 2021.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the birth of a highly anticipated new era for the long running definitive space simulation, allowing players to touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech, and explore with unrestricted freedom from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective.

Taking life on the frontier of space to new depths, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's emergent gameplay will let players forge their own path through a wide variety of missions, ranging from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs will offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.

Conflict will rage as players venture into Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's intense combat experience. Coordinating with your teammates and selecting the right equipment for the mission at hand will be key to master a multi-layered, tactical sphere of group combat where Commanders, SRVs and starships converge.

Though the Elite Dangerous universe can be a cutthroat, unforgiving place, players can find solace and regroup in social hubs spread throughout the galaxy to plan their next contracts, form new alliances and even procure the coveted services of the Engineers. These public spaces are also the ideal place to acquire and upgrade weapons and gear to suit each Commander's own gaming style.

'Odyssey is our most ambitious Elite Dangerous expansion to date,' said David Braben, Founder and CEO of Frontier. 'Extending coverage to the super-fine scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast raw distances measured in light years, is a huge achievement by the team, and greatly extends the already rich Elite Dangerous experience. We hope you will join us to continue this journey of discovery and adventure when Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launches in early 2021.'

About Elite Dangerous

Take control of your own starship in a cutthroat galaxy. Some may know you as an ally; others will call you a pirate, a bounty hunter, a smuggler, an explorer, an assassin, a hero… Fly alone or with friends, fight for a cause or go it alone. Your actions change the galaxy around you in an ever-unfolding story. Start with a small starship and a handful of credits, and do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth and power to stand among the ranks of the Elite.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading independent creator of self-published videogame franchises founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary 'COBRA' game development technology to create innovative games, currently focusing on videogame consoles and personal computers.