Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Frontier Developments plc    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/05 09:26:06 am
1959.99999 GBX   -2.00%
09:31aELITE DANGEROUS : Odyssey Expansion Announced
PU
06/03FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC : annual sales release
05/25FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC : There is still some upside potential
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Expansion Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 09:31am EDT

A new era for Elite Dangerous begins in early 2021 with its most ambitious expansion to date, including on-foot exploration and combat

Cambridge, UK - 3 June 2020. It is time to disembark and look up at the stars once more. Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) proudly announced today Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, a new major expansion for Elite Dangerous, arriving in early 2021.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the birth of a highly anticipated new era for the long running definitive space simulation, allowing players to touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech, and explore with unrestricted freedom from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective.

Taking life on the frontier of space to new depths, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's emergent gameplay will let players forge their own path through a wide variety of missions, ranging from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs will offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.

Conflict will rage as players venture into Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's intense combat experience. Coordinating with your teammates and selecting the right equipment for the mission at hand will be key to master a multi-layered, tactical sphere of group combat where Commanders, SRVs and starships converge.

Though the Elite Dangerous universe can be a cutthroat, unforgiving place, players can find solace and regroup in social hubs spread throughout the galaxy to plan their next contracts, form new alliances and even procure the coveted services of the Engineers. These public spaces are also the ideal place to acquire and upgrade weapons and gear to suit each Commander's own gaming style.

'Odyssey is our most ambitious Elite Dangerous expansion to date,' said David Braben, Founder and CEO of Frontier. 'Extending coverage to the super-fine scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast raw distances measured in light years, is a huge achievement by the team, and greatly extends the already rich Elite Dangerous experience. We hope you will join us to continue this journey of discovery and adventure when Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launches in early 2021.'

For more information, follow Elite Dangerous on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Visit the Elite Dangerous official website at elitedangerous.com.

About Elite Dangerous

Take control of your own starship in a cutthroat galaxy. Some may know you as an ally; others will call you a pirate, a bounty hunter, a smuggler, an explorer, an assassin, a hero… Fly alone or with friends, fight for a cause or go it alone. Your actions change the galaxy around you in an ever-unfolding story. Start with a small starship and a handful of credits, and do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth and power to stand among the ranks of the Elite.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading independent creator of self-published videogame franchises founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary 'COBRA' game development technology to create innovative games, currently focusing on videogame consoles and personal computers.

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 13:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
09:31aELITE DANGEROUS : Odyssey Expansion Announced
PU
06/03FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC : annual sales release
03/17FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Update from Frontier about the COVID-19 Situation
PU
03/10FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Formula 1® Licence & additional publishing deals
PU
02/27FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Block Listing Return
PU
01/15FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Notice of Results and Trading update
PU
2019FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : PCA Dealing
PU
2019FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Proposed PCA Dealing
PU
2019FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Planet Zoo, the Ultimate Zoo Simulation, Launches Today
PU
2019FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 75,0 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2020 11,4 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net cash 2020 39,2 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 768 M 967 M 971 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Frontier Developments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 897,92 GBp
Last Close Price 2 000,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 8,50%
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Braben Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Gammon Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David John Walsh Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Francis Watts Director & Chief Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC63.67%967
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.54%1 387 163
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.209.16%59 309
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.01%42 482
SEA LIMITED112.11%40 350
SPLUNK INC.21.24%28 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group