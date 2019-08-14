Log in
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/14 08:03:22 am
896 GBp   -3.14%
Frontier Developments : Change of corporate broker

08/14/2019 | 07:47am EDT

Change of corporate broker

Released : 14 August 2019 12:24

RNS Number : 0687J

Frontier Developments PLC

14 August 2019

Frontier Developments plc

Change of corporate broker

Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV, "Frontier", the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of videogames based in Cambridge, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies") as joint corporate broker alongside Liberum.

Enquiries:

Frontier Developments

+44 (0)1223 394300

David Braben, CEO / Alex Bevis, CFO

Liberum ‐ Nomad and Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 3100 2000

Neil Patel / Cameron Duncan

Jefferies ‐ Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7029 8000

Max Jones / William Brown

Tulchan Communications

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Matt Low / Deborah Roney

About Frontier Developments plc

Frontier is a leading developer and publisher of videogame franchises founded in 1994 by David Braben, co‐author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary 'COBRA' game development technology to create innovative games, currently focusing on videogame consoles and personal computers.

Frontier's LEI number: 213800B9LGPWUAZ9GX18.

www.frontier.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

APPCKQDBDBKDNFD

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 11:46:11 UTC
