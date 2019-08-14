Frontier Developments : Change of corporate broker

Change of corporate broker

Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV, "Frontier", the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of videogames based in Cambridge, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies") as joint corporate broker alongside Liberum.

Enquiries: Frontier Developments +44 (0)1223 394300 David Braben, CEO / Alex Bevis, CFO Liberum ‐ Nomad and Joint Broker +44 (0)20 3100 2000 Neil Patel / Cameron Duncan Jefferies ‐ Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Max Jones / William Brown Tulchan Communications +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Matt Low / Deborah Roney

About Frontier Developments plc

Frontier is a leading developer and publisher of videogame franchises founded in 1994 by David Braben, co‐author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary 'COBRA' game development technology to create innovative games, currently focusing on videogame consoles and personal computers.

Frontier's LEI number: 213800B9LGPWUAZ9GX18.

www.frontier.co.uk

