Frontier Developments : Notification of major interest in shares

Notification of major interest in shares
Released : 30 August 2019 12:20
RNS Number : 7405K
Frontier Developments PLC
30 August 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
Frontier Developments PLC
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Sedol BBT32N3
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
1Lansdowne Partners International Limited
Name2Lansdowne Partners Limited 3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Ltd
Name
(Registered Shareholder)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
28/08/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
29/08/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial
Total
Total of both in % (8.A
number of
attached to shares
instruments
+ 8.B)
voting rights
(total of 8. A)
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
of issuervii
Resulting situation on
|
the date on which
4.95%
4.95%
38,741,068
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
9.76%
9.76%
notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
|
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ISIN code (if
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
possible)
(DTR5.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BBT32N39
1,916,575
4.95%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
1,916,575
4.95%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may
be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
Conversion Period xi
settlementxii
voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional
X
rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
through financial
Namex v
equals or is higher
Total of both if it equals or is higher than
instruments if it equals
than the notifiable
the notifiable threshold
or is higher than the
threshold
notifiable threshold
Lansdowne Partners
4.95%
4.95%
International Limited
Lansdowne Partners
Limited
Lansdowne Partners (UK)
4.95%
4.95%
LLP
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
29 August 2019
