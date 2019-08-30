Frontier Developments : Notification of major interest in shares

Notification of major interest in shares

30 August 2019

Frontier Developments PLC

30 August 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of Frontier Developments PLC existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Sedol BBT32N3

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

1Lansdowne Partners International Limited

Name2Lansdowne Partners Limited 3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Ltd Name (Registered Shareholder) City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28/08/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 29/08/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation