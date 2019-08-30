Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Frontier Developments PLC    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(FDEV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/30 07:46:16 am
1030 GBp   --.--%
07:51aFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Notification of major interest in shares
PU
08/14FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Change of corporate broker
PU
07/10FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Notification of major interest in shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Frontier Developments : Notification of major interest in shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 07:51am EDT

Notification of major interest in shares

Released : 30 August 2019 12:20

RNS Number : 7405K

Frontier Developments PLC

30 August 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

Frontier Developments PLC

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Sedol BBT32N3

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

1Lansdowne Partners International Limited

Name2Lansdowne Partners Limited 3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Ltd

Name

(Registered Shareholder)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

28/08/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

29/08/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through financial

Total

Total of both in % (8.A

number of

attached to shares

instruments

+ 8.B)

voting rights

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

of issuervii

Resulting situation on

the date on which

4.95%

4.95%

38,741,068

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

9.76%

9.76%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BBT32N39

1,916,575

4.95%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,916,575

4.95%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may

be acquired if the instrument is

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional

X

rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

through financial

Namex v

equals or is higher

Total of both if it equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

Lansdowne Partners

4.95%

4.95%

International Limited

Lansdowne Partners

Limited

Lansdowne Partners (UK)

4.95%

4.95%

LLP

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

29 August 2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLBBGDIIBXBGCG

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 11:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
07:51aFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Notification of major interest in shares
PU
08/14FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Change of corporate broker
PU
07/10FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Notification of major interest in shares
PU
06/11FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Publishing Partnership Agreement
PU
06/10FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Planet Zoo Launches 5 November
PU
06/03JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION : Claire's Sanctuary
PU
05/28FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Notification of major interest in shares
PU
05/22PLANET COASTER : Ghostbusters DLC pack to arrive for PC
PU
04/24FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Announces Planet Zoo.
PU
04/24FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : announces Planet Zoo
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 90,1 M
EBIT 2019 23,8 M
Net income 2019 15,9 M
Finance 2019 33,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,00x
EV / Sales2020 4,91x
Capitalization 393 M
Chart FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Frontier Developments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 385,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 030,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Braben Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Gammon Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David John Walsh Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Francis Watts Director & Chief Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC28.75%479
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.99%1 054 603
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC55.15%33 533
SYNOPSYS67.75%21 237
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.58.74%19 336
SPLUNK INC7.21%16 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group