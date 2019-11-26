Frontier Developments : PCA Dealing

PCA Dealing

Released : 26 November 2019 17:29

Frontier Developments PLC

26 November 2019

26 November 2019

Frontier Developments plc

("Frontier" or the "Company")

PCA Dealing

Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV), announces that it has been notified by Wendy Irvin-Braben (the "Selling Shareholder") that, further to the announcement earlier today, she has successfully sold a total of 1,250,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Sale Shares") at a price of 1,200 pence per Sale Share (the "Sale"). The Sale Shares in aggregate represent approximately 3.2% of the Company's issued share capital. The Selling Shareholder is the wife of, and therefore a person closely associated with, the chief executive officer of the Company, David Braben.

The Selling Shareholder and David Braben have undertaken that, without the prior written consent of Jefferies International Limited and Liberum Capital Limited, they will not dispose of any further Ordinary Shares for a period of 360 days after completion of the Sale (subject to customary exceptions).

Following completion of the Sale, Wendy Irvin-Braben continues to hold 740,573 Ordinary Shares or 1.9% of the issued share capital of the Company. Therefore, including Wendy Irvin-Braben's residual shareholding, following completion of the Sale David Braben will have a total interest of 12,899,953 Ordinary Shares or 33.2% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Company is not a party to the Sale and will not receive any proceeds from the Sale.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person responsible for making this announcement on behalf of the Company is Alex Bevis.